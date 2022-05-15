How to cancel Roblox Premium: A step-by-step guide 

Roblox users have the option to cancel their subscription at any time. The basic steps on a PC are: Log in to your game account, go to Settings, then Billings, and select the Cancel Renewal option. It's a process that hardly takes a minute or two. This article is dedicated to users who need detailed instructions.

Suppose you're not aware of Premium membership. In this case, it provides players with financial services such as purchasing, selling, and exchanging objects and a larger revenue share for any transactions conducted in the game.

Robux stipends and access to the trading tool are among the other benefits of Premium membership. Despite the numerous advantages of Premium membership, users have the option to cancel their subscription at any moment for several reasons.

Learn how to cancel Roblox Premium in detail

Are you aware that the platform does not offer a feature that allows users to cancel their entire account? It will continue to exist indefinitely unless they change their policy. Thankfully, users can cancel their membership!

To terminate your subscription, you'll need to take a slightly different route depending on your platform.

iPhone, iPad & iPod touch

Subscriptions in iPhone (Image via iPhone Screenshot)

All the mentioned devices have the same process to cancel the subscription. Steps below:

On your Apple device, open the 'Settings' app.

Select your name.

Subscriptions should be selected next.

Select 'Roblox subscription' from the drop-down menu.

Select Cancel Subscription from the menu.

Android Mobile

Finally, to cancel your Premium subscription, you must first go to the Google Play Store on your Android device. Once there, proceed as follows:

Go to your Google Account and sign in.

Click 'My subscriptions' on the left.

Choose the Roblox subscription option.

Select 'Manage.'

Then press the 'Cancel subscription' button.

Click 'Yes' in the confirmation pop-up.

Mac

Subsbscription in mac(Image via Apple Inc.)

For Mac devices, players need to cancel the subscription saved in their App store. Follow the steps below:

Launch the App Store application.

Click the sign-in button or your name at the bottom of the sidebar.

At the top of the window, select 'View Information.'

If prompted, sign in.

On the next page, scroll down until you see 'Subscriptions.'

Select 'Manage.'

Select Edit next to the Roblox subscription.

'Cancel Subscription' should be the final selection.

Windows PC

The billing section (Image via Roblox)

For Windows, players need to do it in the game. Here are the easy steps:

Log in to the game account where you purchased the membership.

In the upper right corner, click the gear symbol.

Select 'Settings.'

Click on 'Billing.'

Select 'Cancel Renewal' from the drop-down menu. From there, follow the steps until the subscription is fully terminated.

Xbox One

Memberships are not available on Xbox One. This can be skipped.

Canceling Premium membership for Dead Person

It is essential to suspend the premium membership as charges will continue to be deducted from the user's account even if they are dead. It is difficult to get any information about the account, such as email, mobile number, or forms of payment. In this case, there is a way to delete the Roblox premium subscription.

Try looking for the login credentials of the deceased person on the phone or computer that he or she used.

Visit the platform's login page to see if the deceased individual has saved their credentials, or the user id may be recovered because it is saved automatically in the browser.

Then, send a request to the platform's customer support center for the termination of the deceased individual's premium membership, and include your relationship with that person in the request.

The request can be made via email.

Wait for the service team's answer before taking action.

When prompted, share any information you can about the deceased person's account so that they can help you terminate the membership.

As the organization is highly cautious about its customers, you may also need to produce the deceased person's death certificate to prove that the account holder is dead.

Following all verification and confirmation, the company will cancel your premium membership registration and notify you through email.

Raising a support ticket (Image via Roblox)

Other methods to cancel the membership

Here are a few more methods and tricks that a user can use to cancel their account's premium membership. To terminate the premium membership, stop using the account for an extended period.

If a user does not utilize their account for an extended time, the firm will cancel their premium membership.

You can also cancel your premium membership by going to the upgrade option in the options menu. This can be done by going to the upgrade page that appears on the app or website. Click on the hyperlink to get to that page, then select the cancel button.

However, be cautious while selecting this option. If you choose to upgrade instead of cancel, your premium membership will be prolonged rather than canceled.

The games can be easily played for free and do not require players to spend money. Various upgrades and better in-game items can only achieve the complete experience.

If someone is or plans to be a developer, the membership is well worth it because it will allow them to better monetize their games and items. In the end, it's up to the users to spend their money wisely.

