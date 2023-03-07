How to get Color Splash cannon in Roblox?

Roblox has posted a second item to celebrate Holi, one of the most popular festivals in India. Labeled Color Splash Cannon, it resembles the famous item used to play with colored water during the occasion.

This is an item by the Roblox group. While they normally tend to post these festive items for free, they have chosen to charge for the Color Splash Cannon. The avatar back item is available for 40 Robux.

Unfortunately, the developers have not set a purchase period for this item. However, they have mentioned that the accessory is up for a limited period. Usually, festive items arrive at the end of the festival period, but things can be different since this is a paid item.

Players can buy Color Splash Cannon from Roblox Avatar shop

If the item disappears, then players can never buy it again. They might have to trade it for a higher value later on. Players can now buy the item and save it on their account.

Here are some easy steps you can follow to get the Color Splash Cannon:

Start the Roblox desktop application or the Google Chrome website.

If you are utilizing the app, there's no need to log in.

You must log in to the website with the username and password you created.

After logging in, choose the Avatar Store link at the top of the screen. You should now be able to view the Avatar shop's home page.

On the left side of the screen, scroll down to the filters. Under the All Creators checkbox, select the radio button. To begin, type "Roblox" and press the Go button.

Then, on the same side of the screen, choose the 'Recently Made' option from the Sorts section.

Color Splash Cannon should be among the first rows, and you should view a different assortment of goods.

To access the item's home page, click on the thumbnail.

To see how the item will appear on your avatar before you purchase it, select the "Try On" option. You have the option of switching between 2D and 3D views.

Once you're pleased, you can use Robux to purchase it by clicking the green "Buy" button. The cost of the item, as previously noted, is 40 Robux.

The balance will be immediately updated.

Purchasing more Robux to pay for the item

You can't use other payment options if your Robux balance is low. Follow these easy steps to buy the currency:

Open your Roblox account and log in.

In the top right corner of the screen, click the Robux logo.

The second "Purchase Robux" option in the drop-down menu should be selected.

Options for one-time payments range from 6 USD to 220 USD on the next page.

You can also choose the monthly memberships, which come with extra perks and 10% more Robux.

Next, you will be led to the payment page.

You can pay online using any card, a Roblox gift card, or other methods.

A few other recently added Roblox items

Unfortunately, there are no free items available. However, players can opt for a few low-priced options:

2 Baddies Dance Move - NCT 127

2 Baddies Fur Hat - NCT 127

2 Baddies Gem Stone Jacket - NCT 127

80's Retro Shades

Alo Yoga Pose - Lotus Position

Color Splash Cannon

Elementalist

Elton John - Rock Out

Forever 21 Bejeweled Spiked Face Beanie

Forever 21 Candy n' Cake Cute Hat

Gobble Gobble Googly Eyes

Gold Rush Kid Beanie - George Ezra

Golden Butterfly Wings - Mariah Carey

Golden Sleigh - Mariah Carey

Googly Eye Shark Hat

Grass Aura - George Ezra

Grass Shoes - George Ezra

Grave Digger

Holi Hai Head

Piggy

Queen's Winter Tiara - Mariah Carey

Sticker Dance Move - NCT 127

Tommy Hilfiger Ugly Sweater

White Shoes - George Ezra

Numerous developers keep adding unique accessories every day. Keep checking to find new exciting items.

