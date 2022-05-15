Roblox Island fishing update (May 2022)

Easy.gg, the developer of the game Roblox Islands is on a roll with updates. They have released a fantastic BedWars update with new enchants and kit reworks. They have done the same with Islands as well. Players will now thoroughly enjoy fishing with improved bait systems, better decorations for the fish tank, well-designed fishing rods and much more.

Roblox Islands were previously known as Skyblox and Sky Block. Roblox Islands is a sandbox game developed by Easy.gg. The game's goal is to expand the islands and collect elements to make various products. A sandbox game allows players to engage with a large amount of creativity, either without a specified aim or a goal that players define for themselves.

Minecraft's SkyBlock significantly influenced it. Due to copyright issues, the game was taken down, but it is currently back up and running under the name Islands.

Baits in Roblox Islands fishing

Players normally stand near the coast outside their island with bait, a wooden or iron fishing pole, and fish. Using a tier 1 bait increases fishing speed by 15% while using a tier 2 bait increases fishing speed by 25% for a short time.

Since the developers have added a second level, the first was renamed from Bait to tier 1 bait. With the latest update, a second level has been added, tier 2 bait.

Fishing in Roblox Islands

All general updates related to fishing:

When fishing, new animations and noises are now available.

Fishing rods now have the following features: Decay Slowly: Better fishing rods help player keep their fishing progress.

The chance of finding treasure improves by 0.1 percent per level of the Fishing skill.

Pro gamepass holders get an extra 3% chance of finding treasure when fishing.

The blueprints for fish tanks are no longer available.

The aquamarine sword's formula has been changed to require two crystallized aquamarine instead of 2 pearls.

The washing station's recipe has been changed to require only one crystallized iron instead of three pearls.

Players can now restart their game on any island.

The starfruit sell price has been reduced from 67 coins to 60 coins.

Watermelon's sell price has been reduced from 80 to 75 coins.

Kiwis' selling price has been raised from 24 to 32 coins.

The Hub's performance has greatly improved.

Other enhancements to petty performances.

Modified Skill Conditions in Roblox Islands fishing

See what is possible at these new levels:

Crafting and using the Iron Fishing Rod now requires level 20 Fishing.

The crafting recipe for fish tank shipwrecks is now available at level 25 fishing.

The crafting recipe for fish tank anchors is now available at level 30.

The crafting recipe for fish tank castles is now available at level 35.

The crafting recipe for fish tank treasure chests is now available at level 40 fishing.

Revised Fish price in Roblox Islands fishing

The prices have gone up. Spend the coins wisely now:

The price of a Trout has now changed from 3 coins to 20 coins

The price of a Blue tang has now changed from 20 coins to 35 coins

The price of a Spirit fish has now changed from 100 coins to 200 coins

The price of a Tuna has now changed from 900 coins to 1,000 coins

The price of a Shark has now changed from 450 coins to 1,000 coins

Bug fixes in Roblox Islands fishing

With bug fixes, the game becomes smooth and glitch-free.

The bobber of fishing rods no longer applies rotational motion to player.

The collision box for the lights in the Hub has been fixed.

Melody is no longer able to materialize within the ground.

On mob islands, it's now possible to visit buddies.

May 14 Updates in Roblox Islands fishing

These are some more fixes deployed by the developers.

Developers have fixed a bug that was preventing fish from being fished.

Issues with missing audio have been resolved.

An issue that prevented the Infernal Dragon from spawning and the spawn cost from being displayed is fixed.

Finally, a problem that prevented players from teleporting back to the Underworld after jumping off is also fixed.

What is this game about?

Users start on their island with basic tools and equipment and some grain when they first start playing. An interactive guide will walk players through the primary gameplay aspects. After completing the tutorial, players have many options to do as they please.

Farming

Crops and fruits can be grown and sold to merchants for money. Rainwater can be collected and used to water crops. Composting fish collected through fishing can also be used to make fertilizer. Most seeds can be obtained by paying coins to a trader on the main hub island.

Mining

Players can mine ores in both the main hub and several mob islands. To automate the process, players can purchase totems that will spawn ore when placed on the ground or conveyor belts.

Animal Care

Players can look after a variety of animals. They can be examined, and if you feed them the crops they like, they will give you the stuff they want. Turkeys are an exception to the rule that most animals must be unlocked by leveling up Animal Care.

Combat

Mobs appear on various islands throughout the game, which players can kill to craft materials and prizes. Players can make a vast range of items, from swords to spellbooks. Currently, there are five different mob islands, each with top-tier mobs and monsters.

Edited by Srijan Sen