How to get the NBA Avatar Catalog Wings - 2023 in Roblox NBA Avatar Catalog 

Roblox NBA Avatar Catalog is an apparel-based NBA experience. In it, you can equip your favorite team's merch and start slam-dunking all over the map to earn points. Unique in-game rewards and avatar accessories are also obtainable in this title.

NBA Avatar Catalog Wings - 2023, a limited edition piece of user-generated content, is up for grabs via a series of challenges. Only 5,000 copies of it are available. As a result, players are trying to obtain the UGC before stocks run out. Scroll down to quickly learn how to acquire the wings shoulder accessory.

Finish five challenges to acquire the NBA Avatar Catalog Wings - 2023 in Roblox NBA Avatar Catalog

What are the five UGC challenges in Roblox NBA Avatar Catalog?

Featured cover of NBA Avatar Catalog (Image via NBA Avatar Catalog)

You must grind a little and complete the following in-game tasks to get the limited edition NBA Avatar Catalog Wings - 2023 in Roblox:

Make 3 full court shots in a row (player's stat/3)

Complete shot spots (player's stat/45)

Make a giant 65-foot dunk (player's stat/65)

Score 1,000 points (player's points/1,000)

Score on the secret jumbotron hoop (player's stat/1)

How to make 3 full-court shots in a row in Roblox NBA Avatar Catalog

Official poster of the game (Image via NBA Avatar Catalog)

Pick up a basketball from the rack near the post and stand on the white court line. Press the Shoot button to open the Shot Bar interface. Once the ball hits the small dartboard inside this UI, instantly press the Shoot button again. If you make an ideal shot, "PERFECT!" will pop up near the bar.

When the ball is released "LATE!," you have a 50% chance of it going into the basket. Timing is vital; hence, press the Shoot button right when the ball reaches a yellow background after the green one. This way, you have a higher chance of landing the perfect shot.

Do not step inside the ring and shoot, as it won't be counted as a full-court shot. Make three successful throws in a row and move on to the next challenge.

How to complete shot spots in Roblox NBA Avatar Catalog?

Shot spot interface (Image via NBA Avatar Catalog)

Just hop onto any Shot Spot platform to access the Shot Spot mini-game. Participate in any of them and quickly score 45 shot spots.

Walk onto the blue circular platform to start the Shot Spot challenge. The shooting bar will pop up again, and you'll be tasked with making five successful shots to earn points.

How to score a 65-foot dunk and earn 1,000 points in Roblox NBA Avatar Catalog

Featured cover of the game (Image via NBA Avatar Catalog)

The map is filled with basketball hoops all around the platforms. Spot the hoopboard placed the highest, walk over to it, move your cursor to the hoop, and press the Shoot button to land a slam dunk. You will be rewarded with two points for every time you score this way on the map.

Do Shot Spot tasks, score 3-pointers, and dunk whenever possible to pile up points. This will take some time, but with a little grinding, you can swiftly end up with 1,000 points.

How to score on the secret jumbotron hoop in Roblox NBA Avatar Catalog

Go behind the New York Knicks' blue wall to find a hoopboard with a green pad. After scoring, the pad's color will change to blue. These green padded hoops unlock sequentially, meaning the second hoop is accessible only after scoring in the first green hoop.

The map is small, making it easy to spot these padded hoops. Simply roam around the map, and the green hoops will catch your eye.

After scoring the last green hoop opposite the jumbotron above the basketball court and rendering its pad blue, a secret portal will open. You'll need to be on a platform to score the final hoop.

Turn around and walk near the jump Booster button close to the blue Los Angeles Clippers wall to reach the top. Utilize the basketball rack and jump onto the yellow platform to access that portal.

Then, you will be teleported to a small map with a large hoop. Dunk and use the portal behind the hoop to return to the main map.

After completing the five challenges, head to the outside court area and walk to the NBA Avatar Catalog Wings - 2023 in the middle of two UGCs. Press the Interact button, and the user-generated content interface will appear. Hit the CLAIM button to add the UGC to your Roblox inventory.