How to get Nine's Mechanical Arms for free in Roblox

Roblox players can earn Nine's Mechanical Arms for free by taking part in an event in the Sonic Speed Simulator game. All they have to do is participate in a fully immersive watch party for Netflix's new show Sonic Prime and claim the free limited-edition UGC item.
It is very common to see brands and other platforms marketing their products and services on Roblox, and Netflix is doing the same by partnering with Gamefam x Sonic to launch the first episode of Sonic Prime.
Players will be the first to watch Netflix's newest animated series before it's available on Netflix on December 15, 2022. It is a Netflix original, written by Justin Peniston, Duncan Rouleau, and Omar Spahi.
Get Nine's Mechanical Arms for free by watching the first episode of Netflix's Sonic Prime in Roblox
Roblox players have the privilege of watching the first episode of Sonic Prime even before it gets released on Netflix. To promote this further, the developers are giving away a free accessory called the Nine's Mechanical Arms. While it does not give the avatar any special powers, it does look quite nice.
After watching the entire episode, players will see that the product will be automatically added to their inventory. However, since this is a limited time offer, they are requested to claim it as soon as possible. Once done, the item will remain in their account forever.
How to watch the episode?
Here are the steps:
- Launch the Roblox platform on either the browser or the desktop app.
- You will now need to put in your username and password that was created in the beginning to log in.
- Once you've logged in, search for the game - Sonic Speed Simulator. Usually, the first game in the results is the one that you are looking for.
- Click on the thumbnail to enter the game's home page.
- Press the green button to launch the game and wait for it to load.
- Once loaded, you will see your avatar summoned to the Green Hill lobby.
- Look around to find a portal that says "World Premiere." It will also have Netflix and Sonic Prime's boards around it.
- Head towards it and enter the portal. You will find the big screen at the end playing the episode.
Other free UGC items
There are three other similar items that can be earned for free by completing such tasks in other games. Listed below are the items and the relevant details:
1) Dr. Babbles Plushie
Players need to visit the Weapon Fighting Simulator game to take part in the sonic event and collect 30 rings. Once done, they will be rewarded with this item.
2) Dr. Drone-it's beard and goggles
Players need to visit the Starving artists game and take part in the Sonic Art Contest to get this item.
3) Popcorn Chao Plushie
This is a fun activity where players need to visit the Funky Friday game and play in any of the Sonic integration song battles.
