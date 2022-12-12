How to get Nine's Mechanical Arms for free in Roblox

Roblox players can earn Nine's Mechanical Arms for free by taking part in an event in the Sonic Speed Simulator game. All they have to do is participate in a fully immersive watch party for Netflix's new show Sonic Prime and claim the free limited-edition UGC item.

It is very common to see brands and other platforms marketing their products and services on Roblox, and Netflix is doing the same by partnering with Gamefam x Sonic to launch the first episode of Sonic Prime.

Players will be the first to watch Netflix's newest animated series before it's available on Netflix on December 15, 2022. It is a Netflix original, written by Justin Peniston, Duncan Rouleau, and Omar Spahi.

Get Nine's Mechanical Arms for free by watching the first episode of Netflix's Sonic Prime in Roblox

Roblox players have the privilege of watching the first episode of Sonic Prime even before it gets released on Netflix. To promote this further, the developers are giving away a free accessory called the Nine's Mechanical Arms. While it does not give the avatar any special powers, it does look quite nice.

After watching the entire episode, players will see that the product will be automatically added to their inventory. However, since this is a limited time offer, they are requested to claim it as soon as possible. Once done, the item will remain in their account forever.

How to watch the episode?

Here are the steps:

Launch the Roblox platform on either the browser or the desktop app.

You will now need to put in your username and password that was created in the beginning to log in.

Once you've logged in, search for the game - Sonic Speed Simulator. Usually, the first game in the results is the one that you are looking for.

Click on the thumbnail to enter the game's home page.

Press the green button to launch the game and wait for it to load.

Once loaded, you will see your avatar summoned to the Green Hill lobby.

Look around to find a portal that says "World Premiere." It will also have Netflix and Sonic Prime's boards around it.

Head towards it and enter the portal. You will find the big screen at the end playing the episode.

Other free UGC items

There are three other similar items that can be earned for free by completing such tasks in other games. Listed below are the items and the relevant details:

1) Dr. Babbles Plushie

Players need to visit the Weapon Fighting Simulator game to take part in the sonic event and collect 30 rings. Once done, they will be rewarded with this item.

2) Dr. Drone-it's beard and goggles

Players need to visit the Starving artists game and take part in the Sonic Art Contest to get this item.

3) Popcorn Chao Plushie

This is a fun activity where players need to visit the Funky Friday game and play in any of the Sonic integration song battles.

More free items found in the Roblox avatar shop

Here are a few items for players to try out. They simply need to copy the name and paste it in the search bar of the avatar shop.

Sideswept Dreads - Black

I feel Bricky 2

Wavy Middle Part - Black

Belle Of Belfast Long Red Hair

Woman Face

Black Ponytail

Collared Leather Jacket - Brown

Pastel Starburst Top with Gray Jacket

Top Knot - Brown

The High Seas: Beatrix The Pirate Queen

Straight Blonde Hair

Dark Super Sonic

Spiderman

Motorcycle Pants - Brown

International Fedora - Thailand

Floral Swim Trunks - Blue

Stained Glass Cat

Hooded Jacket - Gray

Canvas Shoes - White

Orange Shades

Roblox Baseball Cap

Pony Tail - Blonde

Pony Tail - Black

Scatman Johns Vest

ROBLOX Girl

International Fedora - Vietnam

Braided Hair - Black

Roblox T-Shirt - Black

Orange Beanie with Black Hair

Classic Female - Face

International Fedora - United Kingdom

Purple and Teal Top

Black/Yellow Smiley!

International Fedora - Argentina

Denim Jacket with White Hoodie

Once you see the item's thumbnail, click on it. On the next page, press the green Buy button. That's it, the item will be added to the inventory.

