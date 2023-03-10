How to join TWICE Square in Roblox

Many businesses use Roblox to market their goods, services, and personal branding. With over 150 million monthly active users, the platform offers many opportunities for promotions and advertising.

Roblox has already worked with several musicians to produce distinctive in-game experiences. Using its official account "JYP Official," JYP Entertainment, the management company for K-pop sensation TWICE, has developed an interactive experience called "TWICE Square" on the platform.

TWICE fans now have a unique opportunity to interact with their favorite K-pop girl band and their music in a fun and engaging way. This is all thanks to the latest collaboration between JYP Entertainment and Roblox.

Explore the world of K-pop sensation TWICE in TWICE Square on Roblox

Here is how you can join the TWICE Square experience:

Sign in to get started. Visit www.roblox.com to access the official website.

In the top-right corner of the page, click on the "Sign In" button. Enter your username and password in the corresponding fields to sign in. If you don't have an account, you can sign up by tapping the "Sign Up" button.

At the top of the page, click on the "Search" button.

Enter "TWICE Square" into the search box. A list of search results will appear. To access the interactive experience, find the "TWICE Square" game thumbnail and click on it.

Tap the "Play" button on the game page on the right side of the screen.

Install the Roblox Player plugin on your computer if requested to do so.

As soon as the game/experience loads, you can alter your avatar and engage with its features.

Things to do in TWICE Square

K-pop fans and Roblox users can participate in several fun activities in the TWICE Square experience.

Players can trade things with TWICE themes, such as plushies modeled after each group member. They can also participate in the "Set Me Free" escape room.

Additionally, TWICE fans can write letters to their favorite group members and take a timed quiz to see how much they know about the band.

Players can use emotes created using TWICE choreography to perform dance routines. Official avatar accessories based on the appearances of each band member are also available.

Who are the K-pop band TWICE?

TWICE is a well-known South Korean female ensemble that JYP Entertainment founded in 2015. The group, consisting of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu, has gained international recognition for its upbeat pop songs, fascinating music videos, and flawlessly timed dance performances.

With number-one songs like "Cheer Up," "TT," "Likey," "Fancy," and "Feel Special," TWICE has amassed several awards and cemented its status as one of the best K-pop ensembles ever.

Other collabs between Roblox and music artists

Listed below are Roblox experiences in collaboration with other music artists:

1) Lil Nas X Experience: In this experience, players can explore various worlds modeled after the music videos of rapper and singer Lil Nas X.

2) Zara Larsson Dance Party: In this experience, players can dance and interact with others while listening to music by Swedish pop artist Zara Larsson.

3) Ava Max Heaven & Hell: Pop artist Ava Max's album "Heaven & Hell" serves as the inspiration for this experience, which allows players to explore stages modeled after the album's tracks.

4) Why Don't We: There are mini-games, tests, and interactive experiences in this experience centered on the boy band Why Don't We.

5) KSI World: Players can explore various areas of KSI's virtual world and communicate with other fans in this experience developed in partnership with the YouTuber and rapper.

