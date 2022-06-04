Mad City codes in Roblox: Free skins and emotes (June 2022)

Players can make their weapons and vehicles to stand out more with the help of Roblox Mad City free codes. In Mad City, codes don't always improve the players' abilities, but they do help firearms and vehicles shine out even more.

Schwifty Studios' Mad City is a popular Roblox open-world action game. It was launched in 2017 and has been viewed over two billion times since then. Players must choose between the powers of good versus bad in Mad City.

They can play as a cop, a superhero, or a criminal in this game. As police officers and superheroes, players can either try to keep the city safe or add to the havoc as inmates.

Roblox: Mad City codes for free skins and emotes

Active codes on Roblox Mad City

The codes do not have an expiry date so please redeem them immediately or else players will have to wait for the new codes and nobody knows when that will happen.

Story continues below ad

Also, the best way to redeem the code is by copying and pasting it. By doing so, players can avoid making mistakes. Detailed steps to redeem the code are mentioned below in the article.

0MGC0D3 - Redeem this code and get a Green Dots vehicle skin

0N3Y34R - Redeem this code and get a Birthday Fireworks vehicle skin

5K37CH - Redeem this code and get a Sk3tchYT vehicle skin

B34M3R - Redeem this code and get a Sunbeam vehicle skin

B3M1N3 - Redeem this code and get a Hearts SPAS skin

Bandites - Redeem this code and get a Bandites vehicle skin

BILLYBOUNCE - Redeem this code and get a Billy Bounce emote

D1$C0 - Redeem this code and get a Disco vehicle skin

KraoESP - Redeem this code and get a KraoESP vehicle skin

M4DC1TY - Redeem this code and get a Black Hex AK47 skin

Napkin - Redeem this code and get a NapkinNate vehicle skin

RealKreek - Redeem this code and get a KreekCraft vehicle skin

Ryguy - Redeem this code and get a Ryguy vehicle skin

S33Z4N2 - Redeem this code and get a Frosty vehicle skin

S34Z4N3 - Redeem this code and get a Plasma vehicle skin

S34Z4N4 - Redeem this code and get a Purple Zebra vehicle skin

STR33TL1N3 - Redeem this code and get a Streetline vehicle skin

T4L3N - Redeem this code and get a Talon vehicle spoiler

TH1NKP1NK - Redeem this code and get a Pinky vehicle skin

uNiQueEe BACON - Redeem this code and get a MyUsernamesThis vehicle skin

W33K3NDHYP3 - Redeem this code and get a Monochrome vehicle skin

Story continues below ad

Expired codes on Roblox Mad City

These codes do not work anymore in the game:

100KCash – Redeem this code and get 100,000 Cash

datbrian – Redeem this code and get a DatBrian vehicle skin

Steps to redeem the codes on Roblox Mad City

Follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Launch the Mad City game

Navigate to the in-game phone, found on the bottom right-hand side of the screen as a menu icon.

Select the Twitter logo.

To claim the reward, copy and paste any of the active Mad City codes listed above into the text space, then click the submit button.

Story continues below ad

Other Police vs Criminal action games in Roblox

Police games, which are one of the many distinct types of games available on Roblox, are extremely popular. There are a lot of games in this category, so here's a list of the top police vs criminal games in Roblox.

Broken Society

Players can play the position of a state trooper in the game. The nicest aspect of the game is that players only have to join one club to get all of the goodies. players can get a numerous types of cars at the parking spot. The vehicles feature a wide range of illumination and siren options, which is rather impressive.

Story continues below ad

If there is a shootout or an attack, the trooper's base prevents an officer from being injured, thus players won't die. The character movements are seamless, and the background work is incredible.

Emergency Response: Liberty County

The game runs smoothly and without any bugs. There are numerous materials as well as a rating system accessible to assist players in improving their gaming experience.

The game offers several customization options for both the inside and outside of the vehicle. There are various fantastic quests in the game, as well as the ability to explore freely.

Story continues below ad

RCPD: FR

This is a normal cop simulation game in which players can take on the role of a cop. The game's aesthetics are simple but effective, giving players a consistent experience. Depending on the interests, players can choose from a variety of police outfits.

Players can also get a variety of vehicles from the spawn field. Some game modes are open to everyone, while others require players to join one of the 3 groups available. They have complete freedom to move around the map and start with only a few devastating firearms. The store sells firearms as well as other items.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far