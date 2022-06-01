How to get the Manchester City champions scarf on Roblox

In recent months, Roblox has increased its collaborations with different high-end brands. It recently launched Gucci Town, a marketplace created in conjunction with the Italian luxury brand of fashion and leather goods.

It's now Manchester City's turn to be promoted in the digital space. The platform has come a long way as a preferred destination for advertisers. Roblox struck gold in 2021 when a few big businesses like Nike, Kellogg's, Chipotle, etc., produced immersive content for the site, home to millions of games made by its 9.5 million developer community.

Jesse Cohen @JesseCohenInv NIKE teams up with ROBLOX to create a virtual world called 'NIKELAND'



$NKE $RBLX NIKE teams up with ROBLOX to create a virtual world called 'NIKELAND' $NKE $RBLX https://t.co/kgkxv0SuWW

As the real world was momentarily shut down due to COVID-19, society has created room for a digital world to emerge, which is fast expanding and offers considerable rebranding potential. The gaming metaverse is exploding, and by 2025, it's predicted to be worth $400 billion.

How does Roblox make money off these advertisements?

The platform generates revenue through the experiences by allowing brands and artists to sell virtual items in-game or in its avatar shop in exchange for Robux, a virtual currency that users can buy with real-world money.

According to the platform, the developers and sponsors receive a 27% return on average, with 24.5% coming from purchases and other payments based on engagement.

New collaboration between Roblox and Manchester City to promote former online

On 24 May 2022, a formal announcement was made. Manchester City's official Twitter account announced that the club would be on the gaming platform.

The English football club was said to be following other well-known businesses in building something with Roblox shortly.

Did the fans love this?

Fans' initial response was curiosity as they wanted to know what the collaboration was about. They were speculating if there would be a new experience, shop item, or event.

Some fans were extremely happy and could not wait to see what was in store for them.

tripenout @Tripenout @Roblox @ManCity Wow I’m so excited Ik everyone asked for this @Roblox @ManCity Wow I’m so excited Ik everyone asked for this

Well, it definitely gained the much-needed rift that the post was supposed to create for Roblox and soccer fandom.

Not everybody was happy. It's best to wait and see if things will change for them.

Chelsea fans, in particular, made some noise about this collab.

However, there was silence, and nothing further had been posted or disclosed yet.

Finally, the official Twitter account of Manchester City, on 26 May 2022, revealed that a Roblox Avatar Shop item with a Manchester City theme had been posted. While this item, the Man City Premier League 21-22 Champions Scarf, isn't free, it could imply a potential experience-wide collaboration with the platform, akin to the NFL's Draft Weekend collaboration.

Manchester City @ManCity



Get your



And look out for much more soon... Man City have landed on @Roblox Get your #ManCity Premier League 21/22 Champions scarf on the #Roblox marketplace now! 🧣And look out for much more soon... Man City have landed on @Roblox! 🙌Get your #ManCity Premier League 21/22 Champions scarf on the #Roblox marketplace now! 🧣And look out for much more soon...

Some reactions

Roblox is not in the limelight, but Man city is receiving criticism for entering this collab.

Many fans also spoke about Erling Haaland's transfer to the club.

Fans speculated that the avatar in the video looked like a version of Erling Haaland. Manchester City reportedly agreed to sign the Borussia Dortmund striker earlier this month, subject to him agreeing to personal terms. The English champions are expected to pay him £51 million for his services.

Krao @KraoESP twitter.com/mancity/status… Manchester City @ManCity



Get your



And look out for much more soon... Man City have landed on @Roblox Get your #ManCity Premier League 21/22 Champions scarf on the #Roblox marketplace now! 🧣And look out for much more soon... Man City have landed on @Roblox! 🙌Get your #ManCity Premier League 21/22 Champions scarf on the #Roblox marketplace now! 🧣And look out for much more soon... Está TOP, no nos vamos a engañar. Y encima te recrean al Haaland de Roblox Está TOP, no nos vamos a engañar. Y encima te recrean al Haaland de Roblox 😂 twitter.com/mancity/status…

Some users criticized the item's price point, saying it was too expensive.

However, a few did show some love for the team as well.

This is just the start, with many other surprises in store. Many speculated that there could be fun games and other unique items.

The scarf

#EventHunters @RBXEventHunters #ManCity x #Roblox



Here is ONE ITEM found so far for the Collaboration between



· Manchester City F.C. Scarf



$RBLX Here is ONE ITEM found so far for the Collaboration between @ManCity @Roblox . There will be more items soon· Manchester City F.C. Scarf$RBLX #Roblox Events #ManCity x #Roblox Here is ONE ITEM found so far for the Collaboration between @ManCity x @Roblox. There will be more items soon· Manchester City F.C. Scarf$RBLX #RobloxEvents https://t.co/KMoMbp7W2F

Name: Man City Premier League 21-22 Champions Scarf

Price: 100 Robux

Type: Neck accessory

Updated on: 27 May 2022

Description: Celebrate the Man City Premier League victory with us! Keep an eye out for more to come!

How to purchase

Follow these easy steps to buy the scarf:

Tap on the Avatar Shop button on the homepage.

Users can enter the name in the search bar to look for the item or use this link - https://www.roblox.com/catalog/9737633665/Man-City-Premier-League-21-22-Champions-Scarf.

The item page will display more information, such as the name, description, and genre. Players can view just the article in 2D or 3D. They can also view the item on the avatar in 2D or 3D.

From there, users can make their purchases. Click on Buy and proceed to payment.

Conclusion

In general, Roblox and the game metaverse have limitless potential for marketing professionals. However, digital marketers must abandon their old strategies and adapt to their native gaming experiences to remain effective.

Although brand marketing in the metaverse is still in its early stages, fans can expect to see more brands enter the realm in exciting and enjoyable ways as technology progresses and imagination flows. Although banner ads and other forms of advertising are available on the platform, the channel is vastly underutilized.

Followers can expect to see an influx of advertisers into titles in the next year or two, making gaming a more regular component of their media mix.

