How to unlock the exclusive Riders Sonic skin in Roblox Sonic Speed Simulator

Roblox is one of the most popular gaming platforms globally and has also collaborated with many prominent organizations around the globe. Some partnerships create new games, while others result in brand clothes.

The most iconic collaborations were the ones with the SEGA games. Through this collaboration, the Sonic Speed Simulator was released by Roblox. The game is dedicated to one of the greatest trilogies on earth.

The Gamefam said that they are grateful to SEGA for entrusting them with creating the best Roblox experience for the game, and also, upon release, it became a massive hit! It currently has about 20k players loving the game.

The article discusses exclusive skins, ways to obtain them, and more about Roblox Sonic Speed Simulator.

Roblox: Exclusive skins in the Sonic Speed Simulator and ways to get them

About the Sonic Speed Simulator

Sonic Speed Simulator’s main objective is for players to have fun with Sonic and all the other characters in the game, watched by players in their childhood or who grew up watching them. Sonic is a legendary rarity in the game. Therefore, it’s pretty hard to obtain if the players are unwilling to spend hours playing the game daily.

Players have to unlock the new characters in the game to enjoy them. The Sonic Speed Simulator has quite a large open world for the players so that they don’t get bored while playing the game.

The Sonic Speed Simulator (SSS) is a newbie released in March 2022. The multiplayer game is growing its players daily, with more than 80 million visitors. Players find the game attractive to run with their friends.

The Sonic Speed Simulator was created by A_TEAM_ and has very simple gameplay. The game can’t boast a large variety of characters, and it is pretty hard to stand out from the crowd in the game.

But there’s always a way out. A way to be unique and stand out and look different from the other players is through the game’s skin system.

Exclusive Skins in Sonic Speed Simulator

It is very popular in the Sonic Speed Simulator that the rider’s sonic skin is an epic skin that looks cool and stylish, and players can claim this skin for free without even paying for it.

Before this release, a new skin was released called Sonic that can be unlocked by jumping from an area of the location on the map. But to get this, players must have at least level 30 completed.

How to unlock Rider Sonic in the Sonic Speed Simulator?

Roblox Sonic Speed Simulator recently released an update regarding Riders’ skin. The skin can be unlocked easily by entering a new epic code in the shop’s area. To get the Riders Sonic skin, follow the steps below:

· Open the Roblox game and launch the Sonic Speed Simulator

· Tap on the Shop option

· Then, select the Redeem option

· Now, Enter “RIDERS” and select redeem

· Now, this Riders’ sonic skin will be unlocked

How to obtain sonic skin?

Players can play the game as Sonic with the new Sonic Speed Simulator, but to do that, players need to unlock the character Sonic. It’s straightforward to obtain the skin if the steps are done correctly.

First of all, start the game. The game is released as a full version with no payment so that the players can play the full version freely on both PC and smartphones. Quite interesting, right?

Before moving ahead and discussing further steps, players should ensure that they can only attempt to get Sonic once they have reached level 25. Otherwise, players cannot run or reach the character.

Here’s a tip: to reach that level, spend some time playing the game with full focus and dedication.

Continuing further as the game has begun, scan for an area with a big railing. Next to it, a blue robot can be found. The blue robot will inform the location of the sonic card that it is up there. Then run through the grassy green loop by gaining enough momentum and velocity to jump through the end of the loop.

Now, as players must have acquired Sonic, they can swap to their hard-earned avatar by clicking on the character menu and clicking on Sonic. Enjoy the change!

Fun facts about Roblox Sonic Speed Simulator

Sonic the Hedgehog must be known or heard by every animated movie fan. The second part of the movie was released recently. Being a fan of the film, it must be understood that Sonic is an alien with super speed.

The game developers introduced the players to their first gaming experience ever with the blue alien Sonic the Hedgehog.

Players can stay connected to the game for the latest game updates by following the developers on social media by following them on Twitter or connecting to their Discord server. Stay connected and have fun!

Edited by Yasho Amonkar