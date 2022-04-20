5 reasons why All Star Tower Defense is the best game in Roblox

Roblox All Star Tower Defense has got all the characters from major anime people adore. Players can select Goku or Vegeta from Dragon Ball. Naruto: Shippuden is also in the running, and characters like Naruto and Madara are also available.

Just by looking at the characters in Roblox All Star Tower Defense, players can start relating to the game. There is a huge fan base of anime and anime-based games.

Some call Roblox All Star Tower Defense the best game because they get to choose their favorite anime characters to fight for them. This article will further explain why All Star Tower Defense deserves the title of the best game.

Why All Star Tower Defense (ASTD) in Roblox is the best

5) Friends can play together

Roblox players can take on story mode or the infinity tower with their buddies, and there are so many fun and relatable levels. The game's main game mode is Story Mode, with each section based on a distinct anime setting. They provide players Gems, Gold, and experience for various auxiliary characters that are utilized to evolve primary units.

Infinite Mode is a game mode where enemies of all types in the game will keep spawning until the base can no longer be defended. Not all of these levels may be easy. So friends end up spending some quality time clearing levels and bonds. A bunch of friends has even started ASTD night like Poker night.

4) Characters are GOAT

Almost all the popular anime characters can be summoned here and leveled up. They've also got Broly. In Roblox All Star Tower Defense, Broly is the fastest and most powerful character. His offense approach revolves around charged moves, which are pretty effective.

Zenitsu's starting numbers may not appear to be impressive, but once improvement kicks in, users will see why he's worth receiving from the hero summons. He features six levels of upgrades in all, with the third and sixth being the most crucial. The third level costs $600 and grants access to a unique dashing and slashing move.

Goku from Dragon Ball is a powerful character with a wide range of abilities, but he is too slow and pricey to be in the top tier. His finest talent is Further Beyond and unlocks on the final 4th upgrade. This is essentially a big AoE attack that will harm any adversary in its path.

3) The developers and community are active

Initially, it can be a fun game, but with no development, it can be monotonous. Luckily, the developers of this game are the best and do not take the day off. There are constant updates in terms of events, mode upgrades, character buffs, etc.

This game is developed by Top Down Games group owned by @FruitySama. The group has 1M+ Members, which speaks for its undoubted popularity. It also runs a Discord community that releases content and updates there as well. Roblox players can get codes there and on the game's official Twitter page.

2) Max levels of characters keep increasing

The maximum level in this Roblox game that a unit can reach right now is 175. Units could initially reach a maximum level of 80. Later, it was upgraded to level 120, then to level 150, and finally to level 175.

According to the developers, the bonus appears to have been altered with each maximum level rise. Players must feed multiple normal units to a unit to raise their level. These fed units are then marked lost and are no longer in the inventory. Lower star units are commonly used as a 'feeding' material.

1) PvP mode

When compared to The Story or Unlimited Game modes, the PVP mode in All Star Tower Defense is a whole new ballgame because it pits players against other skilled players in real-time.

To match and win against your opponents, they'll need a strong loadout of characters. It's unpredictable what the opponent will choose from the 100+ characters available. Legendary Leader, Onwin, and Demonside are all effective against any team. However, other characters could give the aforementioned ones a run for their money.

More about the game

All Star Tower Defense plays similarly to other Tower Defense games. To defend against incoming opponents, money is used to build or upgrade towers in players' loadout.

Killing an adversary, completing a wave, or collecting money from special towers like Bellma (Money Corp), Salesman, Lami (Wuno), and Wish are all ways to obtain money.

If lost, many foes reach the end of the trail, and the main base health drops to zero. And if victorious, players will receive coins, experience points, and jewels.

New towers, such as Koku or Zaruto, can be summoned with coins and jewels and employed in missions. In endless or narrative mode, EXP is earned. And in the infinite mode in extreme mode, the EXP formula is most likely n(wave) or n(3wave), where 'n' is the EXP gained in each wave. However, the formula for narrative mode is n(StoryWave) or n(StoryWave)x3 for severe mode.

Like most other tower defense games, this is a strategy of All Star Tower Defense, which means that some towers or troops are better than others, adding to the strategy element.

All accessible towers are listed in Character List, and the majority of them can be obtained via summons. The Hero Summon, like the emote shop, resets every hour. Users level up when enough EXP is earned, which gives more usable spaces in the loadout and allows players to undertake more Trials. Also, towers like Future T, a 4-star, are perfect for starting the game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

