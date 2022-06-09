Magic Champions codes in Roblox: Free spells, gems, and more (June 2022)

Roblox Magic Champions free codes make it simple to receive free gems and skulls. Both of these items are utilized to obtain new spells. Gems are used to get spells that aren't part of the class players started with.
Otherworldly Studios created Magic Champions, a Roblox adventure game. Players use their fists, intellect, and body to become strong mages in this game. To create amazing combos, they can open a new magic interchange.
They can train abilities like courage, endurance, agility, speed, mind, and more to improve the characters and unlock new territory before putting the skills to the test against other players.
Roblox Magic Champions codes for free spells, gems, skulls, endurance, and more
Active codes for Roblox Magic Champions
The codes in the game do not come with a set expiry date, but players should redeem them at the earliest to avoid missing out. The codes are case-sensitive, and the best way to redeem them is by copy-pasting them.
- 7500LIKES – Redeem this code for free rewards
- DailyQuests – Redeem this code for 1,000 Skulls & 500 Gems
- DEMONMAGIC – Redeem this code for Skulls & Gems
- FIREGOLEM – Redeem this code for Skulls & Gems
- FREETOKENS – Redeem this code for Tokens
- HugeBalancingUpdate – Redeem this code for 2,500 Skulls & 200 Gems
- HUGEUPDATE – Redeem this code for 10,000 Gems
- ICEGOLEM – Redeem this code for 6k Gems, 10 Tokens, 2x Endurance
- ICEY – Redeem this code for 1,200 Skulls & 20 Gems
- IMPOSTER – Redeem this code for free rewards (NEW)
- LuckyClover – Redeem this code for free rewards
- Magical – Redeem this code for 4,000 Skulls & 150 Gems
- PIGEON – Redeem this code for the Pigeon Healer Spell
- REAPER – Redeem this code for Skulls & Gems
- RUSSOPLAYS – Redeem this code for 2,000 Skulls & 350 Gems
- Update13 – Redeem this code for 1,300 Skull & 1,300 Gems
- Update15 – Redeem this code for 1,500 Skulls & Gems
- Update16 – Redeem this code for Skulls & Gems
- VALENTINES_DAY2022 – Redeem this code for Skulls & Gems
- VENOM – Redeem this code for 5,000 Skulls & 200 Gems
- WIND – Redeem this code for 5,550 Skulls & 222 Gems
- Wizard – Redeem this code for 350 Skulls & 50 Gems
Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.
Roblox Magic Champions' expired codes
These codes do not work in the game anymore and players should go through them to ensure they do not waste their time in trying to redeem these.
- 10KVISITS – Redeem this code for 1,111 Skulls & Gems
- 1KLIKES – Redeem this code for 500 Skulls & 250 Gems
- 250LIKESTY – Redeem this code for 250 Skulls & 250 Gems
- 500kVISITZ – Redeem this code for 5,000 Gems
- CHRISTMASEVENT2021 – Redeem this code for 2,000 Skulls & 250 Gems
- DataFixed – Redeem this code for 500 Skulls & 250 Gems
- FREECANDY – Redeem this code for 500 Candy Canes
- HappyNewYear2021 – Redeem this code for 500 Candy Canes, 500 Gems, & 500 Skulls
- MERRY2021 – Redeem this code for 2,000 Skulls & 200 Gems
- RELEASE – Redeem this code for 500 Skulls & 50 Gems
- TY25kVISITS – Redeem this code for 222 Skulls & 400 Gems
- TYFOR100LIKES – Redeem this code for 1,000 Skulls & 10 Gems
- TyFor250kVISITZ – Redeem this code for 100 Skulls & 1,000 Gems
- UPD8 – Redeem this code for 1,000 Skulls & 500 Gems
- UPDATE1 – Redeem this code for 100 Skulls & 100 Gems
Steps to redeem the codes
Players can follow these easy steps to redeem codes in the game:
- Launch Roblox Magic Champions on the PC or mobile device.
- On the left-hand side of the screen, tap on the Twitter button.
- Copy the code and paste it into the "Your Code Here" textbox.
- To collect the reward, click on the "Redeem" button.
Other magic games like Roblox Magic Champions
1) Spellbound RPG
Spellbound RPG is among the top regarded RPG games on Roblox and is on its way to becoming a popular one. This game has a lot of detail and a fantastic environment design. The basic goal is to battle monsters, level up, collect items, and become the most powerful magician possible.
2) Nomrial Legends
In terms of Roblox experience, this title is not only very popular, but also highly advanced. There are magical weapons, demons, and even new areas to discover. It will take players on a fantasy-themed journey that they will enjoy for days.
They can uncover secrets, hone their powers, pick a course, and defeat the forces of evil. The game has received over 6.6 million visits and its favorite count is 160,724.
3) Vesteria
Vesteria is also a popular game with a mystical touch. The world design is incredible, and the variety of creatures, characters, equipment, and gear that is available makes it one of the more in-depth RPG games on the list.
Although some elements of the game cost Robux, players can still download and play a portion of it for free.