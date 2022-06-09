Magic Champions codes in Roblox: Free spells, gems, and more (June 2022)

Roblox Magic Champions free codes make it simple to receive free gems and skulls. Both of these items are utilized to obtain new spells. Gems are used to get spells that aren't part of the class players started with.

Otherworldly Studios created Magic Champions, a Roblox adventure game. Players use their fists, intellect, and body to become strong mages in this game. To create amazing combos, they can open a new magic interchange.

They can train abilities like courage, endurance, agility, speed, mind, and more to improve the characters and unlock new territory before putting the skills to the test against other players.

Roblox Magic Champions codes for free spells, gems, skulls, endurance, and more

Active codes for Roblox Magic Champions

The codes in the game do not come with a set expiry date, but players should redeem them at the earliest to avoid missing out. The codes are case-sensitive, and the best way to redeem them is by copy-pasting them.

7500LIKES – Redeem this code for free rewards

DailyQuests – Redeem this code for 1,000 Skulls & 500 Gems

DEMONMAGIC – Redeem this code for Skulls & Gems

FIREGOLEM – Redeem this code for Skulls & Gems

FREETOKENS – Redeem this code for Tokens

HugeBalancingUpdate – Redeem this code for 2,500 Skulls & 200 Gems

HUGEUPDATE – Redeem this code for 10,000 Gems

ICEGOLEM – Redeem this code for 6k Gems, 10 Tokens, 2x Endurance

ICEY – Redeem this code for 1,200 Skulls & 20 Gems

IMPOSTER – Redeem this code for free rewards (NEW)

LuckyClover – Redeem this code for free rewards

Magical – Redeem this code for 4,000 Skulls & 150 Gems

PIGEON – Redeem this code for the Pigeon Healer Spell

REAPER – Redeem this code for Skulls & Gems

RUSSOPLAYS – Redeem this code for 2,000 Skulls & 350 Gems

Update13 – Redeem this code for 1,300 Skull & 1,300 Gems

Update15 – Redeem this code for 1,500 Skulls & Gems

Update16 – Redeem this code for Skulls & Gems

VALENTINES_DAY2022 – Redeem this code for Skulls & Gems

VENOM – Redeem this code for 5,000 Skulls & 200 Gems

WIND – Redeem this code for 5,550 Skulls & 222 Gems

Wizard – Redeem this code for 350 Skulls & 50 Gems

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Roblox Magic Champions' expired codes

These codes do not work in the game anymore and players should go through them to ensure they do not waste their time in trying to redeem these.

10KVISITS – Redeem this code for 1,111 Skulls & Gems

1KLIKES – Redeem this code for 500 Skulls & 250 Gems

250LIKESTY – Redeem this code for 250 Skulls & 250 Gems

500kVISITZ – Redeem this code for 5,000 Gems

CHRISTMASEVENT2021 – Redeem this code for 2,000 Skulls & 250 Gems

DataFixed – Redeem this code for 500 Skulls & 250 Gems

FREECANDY – Redeem this code for 500 Candy Canes

HappyNewYear2021 – Redeem this code for 500 Candy Canes, 500 Gems, & 500 Skulls

MERRY2021 – Redeem this code for 2,000 Skulls & 200 Gems

RELEASE – Redeem this code for 500 Skulls & 50 Gems

TY25kVISITS – Redeem this code for 222 Skulls & 400 Gems

TYFOR100LIKES – Redeem this code for 1,000 Skulls & 10 Gems

TyFor250kVISITZ – Redeem this code for 100 Skulls & 1,000 Gems

UPD8 – Redeem this code for 1,000 Skulls & 500 Gems

UPDATE1 – Redeem this code for 100 Skulls & 100 Gems

Steps to redeem the codes

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem codes in the game:

Launch Roblox Magic Champions on the PC or mobile device.

On the left-hand side of the screen, tap on the Twitter button.

Copy the code and paste it into the "Your Code Here" textbox.

To collect the reward, click on the "Redeem" button.

Other magic games like Roblox Magic Champions

1) Spellbound RPG

Spellbound RPG is among the top regarded RPG games on Roblox and is on its way to becoming a popular one. This game has a lot of detail and a fantastic environment design. The basic goal is to battle monsters, level up, collect items, and become the most powerful magician possible.

2) Nomrial Legends

In terms of Roblox experience, this title is not only very popular, but also highly advanced. There are magical weapons, demons, and even new areas to discover. It will take players on a fantasy-themed journey that they will enjoy for days.

They can uncover secrets, hone their powers, pick a course, and defeat the forces of evil. The game has received over 6.6 million visits and its favorite count is 160,724.

3) Vesteria

Vesteria is also a popular game with a mystical touch. The world design is incredible, and the variety of creatures, characters, equipment, and gear that is available makes it one of the more in-depth RPG games on the list.

Although some elements of the game cost Robux, players can still download and play a portion of it for free.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far