Roblox King Legacy codes (January 2023): Free gems, beli, and more

Roblox King Legacy is one of the most popular experiences on the platform, inspired by a well-known manga called One Piece, which is illustrated and written by Eiichiro Oda.
The Roblox title was introduced by Venture Lagoons in 2019, and the multiplayer game can be played with up to 12 members connected to a single server. It has received over 1.9 billion visits, making it one of the most played experiences.
The developers of the title have provided some codes for players to have more fun, influence other gamers, enhance their gameplay, and receive exciting rewards.
This article covers all the codes for players to redeem and collect rewards such as Beli (in-game currency), gems, resets, and much more.
Roblox King Legacy codes to redeem in January 2023
Roblox King Legacy: New active codes
Here are all the active and working codes for Roblox King Legacy (January 2023):
- HYDRAGLYPHICS – Use the code in the experience to get 50 Gems
- UPDATE4.0.2 – Use the code in the experience to get free Rewards
- UPDATE4 – Use the code in the experience to get 5 Gems
- 900KLIKES – Use the code in the experience to get Stat Reset
- UPDATE3.5 – Use the code in the experience to get 5 Gems
- 650KLIKES – Use the code in the experience to get Stat Reset
- Update3_17 – Use the code in the experience to get 3 Gems
- Update3_16 – Use the code in the experience to get 3 Gems
- Update3_15 – Use the code in the experience to get 3 Gems
- Update3 – Use the code in the experience to get 3 Gems
- THXFOR1BVISIT – Use the code in the experience to get 3 Gems
- 550KLIKES – Use the code in the experience to get Stat Reset
- 1MFAV – Use the code in the experience to get 5 Gems
- Peodiz – Use the code in the experience to get 100,000 Beli
- DinoxLive – Use the code in the experience to get 100,000 Beli
Roblox King Legacy: Expired codes
Here are all the expired and invalid codes for Roblox King Legacy that are no longer part of the game (January 2023):
- Update2_5 – Use the code in the experience to get 3 Gems
- 500KLIKES – Use the code in the experience to get a Stat Reset
- Update2_17 – Use the code in the experience to get 3 Gems
- Update2_16 – Use the code in the experience to get 5 Gems
- Update2_14 – Use the code in the experience to get 5 Gems
- Update2_13 – Use the code in the experience to get 5 Gems
- 300KLIKES – Use the code in the experience to get Stat Reset
- 400KLIKES – Use the code in the experience to get Stat Reset
- 600KFAV – Use the code in the experience to get 1 Gem
- 700KFAV – Use the code in the experience to get 1 Gem
- 800KFAV – Use the code in the experience to get 1 Gem
- 900KFAV – Use the code in the experience to get 1 Gem
- SORRYFORSHUTDOWN – Use the code in the experience to get 3 Gems
- 300MVISITS – Use the code in the experience to get 100,000 Beli
- 500KFAV – Use the code in the expreince to get 100,000 Beli
- 250KLIKES – Use the code in the experience to get Stat Reset
- GasGas – Use the code in the experience to get 1 Gem
- BeckyStyle – Use the code in the experience to get 100,000 Beli
- KingPieceComeBack – Use the code in the experience to get 100,000 Beli
- REDBIRD – Use the code in the experience to get 250,000 Beli Cash
- NewDragon – Use the code in the experience to get 3 Gems
- Brachio – Use the code in the experience to get 1 Gem
- 150KLIKES – Use the code in the experience to get Stat Reset
- 200MVISITS – Use the code in the experience to get 100,000 Beli
- 300KFAV – Use the code in the experience to get 100,000 Beli
- UpdateGem – Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward
- 20MVisit – Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward
- 22kLike – Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward
- 23kLike – Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward
- 26kLikes – Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward
- 35MVisit – Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward
- 45KLIKES – Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward
- 45MVISIT – Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward
- 50KLIKES – Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward
- 60MVISITS – Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward
- 70KLIKES – Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward
- 80MVISITS – Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward
- 90KFavorites – Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward
- 100KFAV – Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward
- BeckComeBack – Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward
- BestEvil – Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward
- Makalov – Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward
- Merry Christmas – Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward
- MIUMA – Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward
- OpOp – Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward
- Peerapat – Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward
- QuakeQuake – Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward
- Shadow – Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward
- Snow – Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward
- String – Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward
- TanTaiGaming – Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward
- Threeramate – Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward
Ways to redeem a code in Roblox King Legacy
Redeeming a code in Roblox King Legacy is easy and one can learn by following the steps given below:
1) Launch Roblox King Legacy on any supported device.
2) Look for the “Setting Gear” which be found close to the health bar.
3) By clicking on it a “Code Redemption” window panel can be seen at the bottom of the menu.
4) Enter or copy the desired code from the list of active codes mentioned above.
5) Paste it into the text box that says “Enter Text Here” and hit the redeem button to claim the rewards.
Since these Roblox codes are case-sensitive, players should always ensure the entered code before hitting the redeem button to avoid any sort of mistake or error.