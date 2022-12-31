Roblox King Legacy codes (January 2023): Free gems, beli, and more

Roblox King Legacy is one of the most popular experiences on the platform, inspired by a well-known manga called One Piece, which is illustrated and written by Eiichiro Oda.

The Roblox title was introduced by Venture Lagoons in 2019, and the multiplayer game can be played with up to 12 members connected to a single server. It has received over 1.9 billion visits, making it one of the most played experiences.

The developers of the title have provided some codes for players to have more fun, influence other gamers, enhance their gameplay, and receive exciting rewards.

This article covers all the codes for players to redeem and collect rewards such as Beli (in-game currency), gems, resets, and much more.

Roblox King Legacy codes to redeem in January 2023

Roblox King Legacy: New active codes

Here are all the active and working codes for Roblox King Legacy (January 2023):

HYDRAGLYPHICS – Use the code in the experience to get 50 Gems

– Use the code in the experience to get 50 Gems UPDATE4.0.2 – Use the code in the experience to get free Rewards

– Use the code in the experience to get free Rewards UPDATE4 – Use the code in the experience to get 5 Gems

– Use the code in the experience to get 5 Gems 900KLIKES – Use the code in the experience to get Stat Reset

– Use the code in the experience to get Stat Reset UPDATE3.5 – Use the code in the experience to get 5 Gems

– Use the code in the experience to get 5 Gems 650KLIKES – Use the code in the experience to get Stat Reset

– Use the code in the experience to get Stat Reset Update3_17 – Use the code in the experience to get 3 Gems

– Use the code in the experience to get 3 Gems Update3_16 – Use the code in the experience to get 3 Gems

– Use the code in the experience to get 3 Gems Update3_15 – Use the code in the experience to get 3 Gems

– Use the code in the experience to get 3 Gems Update3 – Use the code in the experience to get 3 Gems

– Use the code in the experience to get 3 Gems THXFOR1BVISIT – Use the code in the experience to get 3 Gems

– Use the code in the experience to get 3 Gems 550KLIKES – Use the code in the experience to get Stat Reset

– Use the code in the experience to get Stat Reset 1MFAV – Use the code in the experience to get 5 Gems

– Use the code in the experience to get 5 Gems Peodiz – Use the code in the experience to get 100,000 Beli

– Use the code in the experience to get 100,000 Beli DinoxLive – Use the code in the experience to get 100,000 Beli

Roblox King Legacy: Expired codes

Here are all the expired and invalid codes for Roblox King Legacy that are no longer part of the game (January 2023):

Update2_5 – Use the code in the experience to get 3 Gems

– Use the code in the experience to get 3 Gems 500KLIKES – Use the code in the experience to get a Stat Reset

– Use the code in the experience to get a Stat Reset Update2_17 – Use the code in the experience to get 3 Gems

– Use the code in the experience to get 3 Gems Update2_16 – Use the code in the experience to get 5 Gems

– Use the code in the experience to get 5 Gems Update2_14 – Use the code in the experience to get 5 Gems

– Use the code in the experience to get 5 Gems Update2_13 – Use the code in the experience to get 5 Gems

– Use the code in the experience to get 5 Gems 300KLIKES – Use the code in the experience to get Stat Reset

– Use the code in the experience to get Stat Reset 400KLIKES – Use the code in the experience to get Stat Reset

– Use the code in the experience to get Stat Reset 600KFAV – Use the code in the experience to get 1 Gem

– Use the code in the experience to get 1 Gem 700KFAV – Use the code in the experience to get 1 Gem

– Use the code in the experience to get 1 Gem 800KFAV – Use the code in the experience to get 1 Gem

– Use the code in the experience to get 1 Gem 900KFAV – Use the code in the experience to get 1 Gem

– Use the code in the experience to get 1 Gem SORRYFORSHUTDOWN – Use the code in the experience to get 3 Gems

– Use the code in the experience to get 3 Gems 300MVISITS – Use the code in the experience to get 100,000 Beli

– Use the code in the experience to get 100,000 Beli 500KFAV – Use the code in the expreince to get 100,000 Beli

– Use the code in the expreince to get 100,000 Beli 250KLIKES – Use the code in the experience to get Stat Reset

– Use the code in the experience to get Stat Reset GasGas – Use the code in the experience to get 1 Gem

– Use the code in the experience to get 1 Gem BeckyStyle – Use the code in the experience to get 100,000 Beli

– Use the code in the experience to get 100,000 Beli KingPieceComeBack – Use the code in the experience to get 100,000 Beli

– Use the code in the experience to get 100,000 Beli REDBIRD – Use the code in the experience to get 250,000 Beli Cash

– Use the code in the experience to get 250,000 Beli Cash NewDragon – Use the code in the experience to get 3 Gems

– Use the code in the experience to get 3 Gems Brachio – Use the code in the experience to get 1 Gem

– Use the code in the experience to get 1 Gem 150KLIKES – Use the code in the experience to get Stat Reset

– Use the code in the experience to get Stat Reset 200MVISITS – Use the code in the experience to get 100,000 Beli

– Use the code in the experience to get 100,000 Beli 300KFAV – Use the code in the experience to get 100,000 Beli

– Use the code in the experience to get 100,000 Beli UpdateGem – Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward

– Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward 20MVisit – Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward

– Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward 22kLike – Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward

– Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward 23kLike – Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward

– Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward 26kLikes – Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward

– Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward 35MVisit – Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward

– Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward 45KLIKES – Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward

– Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward 45MVISIT – Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward

– Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward 50KLIKES – Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward

– Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward 60MVISITS – Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward

– Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward 70KLIKES – Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward

– Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward 80MVISITS – Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward

– Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward 90KFavorites – Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward

– Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward 100KFAV – Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward

– Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward BeckComeBack – Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward

– Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward BestEvil – Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward

– Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward Makalov – Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward

– Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward Merry Christmas – Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward

– Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward MIUMA – Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward

– Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward OpOp – Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward

– Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward Peerapat – Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward

– Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward QuakeQuake – Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward

– Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward Shadow – Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward

– Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward Snow – Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward

– Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward String – Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward

– Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward TanTaiGaming – Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward

– Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward Threeramate – Use the code in the experience to get Free Reward

Ways to redeem a code in Roblox King Legacy

Redeeming a code in Roblox King Legacy is easy and one can learn by following the steps given below:

1) Launch Roblox King Legacy on any supported device.

2) Look for the “Setting Gear” which be found close to the health bar.

3) By clicking on it a “Code Redemption” window panel can be seen at the bottom of the menu.

4) Enter or copy the desired code from the list of active codes mentioned above.

5) Paste it into the text box that says “Enter Text Here” and hit the redeem button to claim the rewards.

Since these Roblox codes are case-sensitive, players should always ensure the entered code before hitting the redeem button to avoid any sort of mistake or error.

