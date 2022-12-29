Roblox Reaper 2 codes (January 2023)

Roblox Reaper 2 codes can be redeemed for extra Cash, Rerolls, and Resets. To become the best player in the game, one must select the perfect race and buffs. The title is inspired by a very famous anime called Bleach.
Reaper 2 lets the gamer become an evil being or a good guy whose job is to eliminate hostile entities. Players have to train their avatar and find amazing powers in the game to get stronger. Here are the active codes for Reaper 2 in January 2023.
Latest active and inactive free codes in Roblox Reaper 2
All active codes in Roblox Reaper 2
Here are the active codes in the game:
- 100KLIKESPATCH - Redeem this active code for a new Skin and 10,000 Cash
- CashDAY - Redeem this active code for 10,000 Cash
- CHRISTMASRACEREROLL? - Redeem this active code for a Race Reroll
- CHRISTMASRACEREROLL2? - Redeem this active code for a Race Reroll
- DAVIDBAZOOKA - Redeem this active code for 5,000 Cash
- DELAY1 - Redeem this active code for free rewards
- FINALLYUPDATEB - Redeem this active code for 25,000 Cash
- [email protected] - Redeem this active code for 10,000 Cash
- FULLBRINGHYPE - Redeem this active code for a Race Reroll
- GOTOLAVACAVEATLVL100 - Redeem this active code for Prestige Buff Reset
- HEBACK - Redeem this active code for a Secondary Reroll
- KUCHILOARROGANTE - Redeem this active code for 25,000 Cash
- NEWFB?1 - Redeem this active code for a Secondary Reroll
- PRAYFORZENOKEI - Redeem this active code for 5,000 Cash
- prestigeAdjuchacar - Redeem this active code for rewards
- prestigeVasto - Redeem this active code for rewards
- RANDOMZANPAKUTOZ - Redeem this active code for a Zanpakuto Reroll
- READYFORTRUEVASTO - Redeem this active code for Race Reroll
- REALDANGAl24 - Redeem this active code for 10,000 Cash
- REEEEEEEE - Redeem this active code for 5,000 Cash
- REROLLGOODBYE1 - Redeem this active code for a Race Reroll
- RESETPOINTS1 - Redeem this active code to reset your character
- RESETPOINTS2 - Redeem this active code to reset your character
- RESETPOINTS3 - Redeem this active code to reset your character
- ROBLOXDOWN - Redeem this active code for 5,000 Cash
- SUNDAYFUNDAY - Redeem this active code for free rewards
- SupaSupriseNight - Redeem this active code for 25,000 Cash
- SUPRISECASH20K - Redeem this active code for 20,000 Cash
- THANKYOUFORPAT14NCE - Redeem this active code for 25,000 Cash
- THANKYOUFORSTAYING - Redeem this active code for 20,000 Cash
- TYBWSOON?! - Redeem this active code for a Race Reroll
- WAVE1 - Redeem this active code for a Secondary Reroll
- WEAPOLOGIZE - Redeem this active code for a Secondary Reroll
- WHATSHALLIGET - Redeem this active code for a SP Reset
- YAKRUSISGONE1 - Redeem this active code for Cash
- YOUASKED4DELIVERY - Redeem this active code for SP Reset
- Zen1 - Redeem this active code for Race Reroll
- Zen2 - Redeem this active code for Race Reroll
Want more Reaper 2 codes? Roblox players can follow the title's creator on Twitter, @Yakrus5, to get them. Detailed steps to redeem the free codes offered above are provided later in this article.
All inactive codes in Roblox Reaper 2
Roblox codes do not last forever and can stop working without notice. Below is a list of all the codes that do not work in the game anymore:
- 100kMembers - This code was redeemable for a Secondary reset
- 5kEZ - This code was redeemable for 5,000 Cash
- APOLOGIES - This code was redeemable for a Secondary Reroll and Cash
- APOLOGIES2 - This code was redeemable for 5,000 Cash
- AURAKENANDTVLUPDATE - This code was redeemable for a Secondary Reroll
- BANKAIUPDATERACEREROLL - This code was redeemable for a Race Reroll
- BANKAIUPDATERACEREROLL2 - This code was redeemable for a Race Reroll
- BANKYAI - This code was redeemable to reset soul nodes and skill points
- BASH11 - This code was redeemable for 5,000 Cash
- BCASH11 - This code was redeemable for 5,000 Cash
- BIGBOOMERBALANCE - This code was redeemable for 5,000 Cash
- bugfixes00 - This code was redeemable for 10,000 Cash
- DROPSWHEN - This code was redeemable for a Zanpakuto Reroll
- DxLikesMen - This code was redeemable for a Secondary Reroll
- DxWasHere - This code was redeemable for a Race Reroll
- FollowZenokei - This code was redeemable for a Secondary Reroll
- freeRealDANGAI2 - This code was redeemable for free Dangai
- NEWVOL - This code was redeemable for 5,000 Cash
- NozaCash - This code was redeemable for 15,000 Cash
- NozaCrazy - This code was redeemable for 10,000 Cash
- NozaReset - This code was redeemable for a Stat Point Reset
- PrideMonthYass - This code was redeemable for a Secondary Reroll
- QUINCYGUNS - This code was redeemable for a Quincy Bow Reroll (Gun/Bow)
- R2DRIP - This code was redeemable for a Clothes Reroll
- raceREROLL - This code was redeemable for a Race reset
- RANDOM3 - This code was redeemable for 30,000 Cash
- RANDOMV2 - This code was redeemable for 10,000 Cash
- ROLLSECONDARY250 - This code was redeemable for a Race Reroll
- SECONDARYREROLL - This code was redeemable for Race Reset
- Sorry1 - This code was redeemable for 15,000 Cash
- Sorry2 - This code was redeemable for 15,000 Cash
- SubZenokei - This code was redeemable for a Secondary Reroll
- VizardCash - This code was redeemable for 15,000 Cash
- VizardTimes - This code was redeemable for 10,000 Cash
- VizarReaction - This code was redeemable for a Race Reroll
- ZenokeiWasHere - This code was redeemable for a Race Reroll
How to redeem active codes in Roblox Reaper 2
You can follow these easy steps to redeem any Roblox code in Reaper 2:
- Start the game.
- Press the Forward Slash key for the chat box.
- Enter the code in the text box.
- Hit Redeem to complete the process.
The promised rewards will be credited immediately.