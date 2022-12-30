Roblox Murder Mystery 2 Codes for January 2023: Free knives

Roblox Murder Mystery 2 is a hugely popular horror game created by Nikilis in January 2014. This game has already managed more than 9 billion visitors. People from absolutely every age group can enjoy this game, and that is the best part.

The game is based on Garry's Mod game mode called "Murder." A server holds up to twelve players, with one "murderer", one "sheriff", and ten "innocents"

Roblox Murder Mystery 2 has three modes: Casual, Hardcore, and Assassin. Players can switch between these modes at any time according to their preferences.

In this game, only the sheriff can spawn with a gun to protect the innocents. If the sheriff gets killed, the gun will be dropped automatically, allowing any innocent to pick it up.

The murderer is the only player with a knife who can kill the innocents and the sheriff before time runs out. So in this game, players get to play the role of an Innocent, a Sheriff, or a Murderer.

Depending upon the character the players take, they have to either evade the murderer, catch the murderer, or eliminate anyone who dares to cross their path and be the murderer.

Certain codes can enhance the excitement of playing the game as they provide many freebies, such as in-game rewards.

Anyone would appreciate a gleaming new knife skin. Besides, flaunting different knife cosmetics is always fun, and redeeming a code is definitely the easiest way to get the new knife skin.

Utilize these Roblox Murder Mystery 2 codes to get free knives in January 2023

List of Active codes in Roblox Murder Mystery 2

The complete list of current and functional codes is shown below. Since they don't have an expiration date, kindly redeem them as soon as you can:

D3NIS - Redeem this code and get a free dark blue knife.

- Redeem this code and get a free dark blue knife. SK3TCH - Redeem this code and get a free orange knife.

- Redeem this code and get a free orange knife. CORL - Redeem this code and get a free blue knife.

- Redeem this code and get a free blue knife. PRISM - Redeem this code and get a free silver knife.

List of Inactive codes in Roblox Murder Mystery 2

The following codes are no longer valid in Murder Mystery 2. Since there is a potential that the expired codes will still work for accounts that did not previously redeem them, there is no harm in trying them out:

2015 - Redeem this code and obtain x1 free rewards

- Redeem this code and obtain x1 free rewards G003Y - Redeem this code and obtain x1 free rewards

- Redeem this code and obtain x1 free rewards G1FT3D - Redeem this code and obtain x1 free rewards

- Redeem this code and obtain x1 free rewards HW2017 - Redeem this code and obtain x1 free rewards

- Redeem this code and obtain x1 free rewards INF3CT3D - Redeem this code and obtain x1 free rewards

- Redeem this code and obtain x1 free rewards N30N - Redeem this code and obtain x1 free rewards

- Redeem this code and obtain x1 free rewards PATR1CK - Redeem this code and obtain x1 free rewards

- Redeem this code and obtain x1 free rewards R3PT1L3 - Redeem this code and obtain x1 free rewards

- Redeem this code and obtain x1 free rewards SK00L - Redeem this code and obtain x1 free rewards

- Redeem this code and obtain x1 free rewards TH3N3XTL3V3L - Redeem this code and obtain x1 free rewards

- Redeem this code and obtain x1 free rewards COMB4T2 - Redeem this code and obtain a free Combat II Knife.

- Redeem this code and obtain a free Combat II Knife. NatureUpdate - Redeem this code and obtain 500 gold.

- Redeem this code and obtain 500 gold. AL3X - Redeem this code and obtain a free purple knife.

- Redeem this code and obtain a free purple knife. SUB0 - Redeem this code and obtain a free green knife.

How to redeem all the active codes in Roblox Murder Mystery 2?

Redeeming codes in Roblox Murder Mystery 2 is quite easy. To redeem the codes, follow these simple steps below:

Launch Roblox Murder Mystery 2 on your device.

Click on the Inventory button.

In the window, you need to locate the Enter Code area.

area. Click on it and then input any working code.

Lastly hit the Redeem button to receive the stipulated rewards.

Murder Mystery 2 codes are uncommon since they provide a quick way to acquire new knife cosmetics without having to take any action. All active codes should be used as soon as possible because they can stop working at any time.

To prevent errors, users are also urged to copy-paste their desired code rather than manually type it throughout the redemption process.

