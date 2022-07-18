Roblox Shindo Life mask codes (July 2022)

The ability to change the mask that the in-game character wears is one of Roblox Shindo Life's many features. Users can also create their own by choosing a specific mask pattern from the Roblox Catalog section.
It can be difficult to find a mask that one could like. However, that shall not be a problem as the creators have created a lot of masks and all of them are available in this article.
In this Naruto-inspired game called Shindo Life, players compete against other ninjas in a number of game modes, including PvP and PvE. The anime's original title, Shinobi Life 2, had to be altered to the current one due to a disagreement with the creators but it's the same game.
Utilize these codes to add a mask to Roblox Shindo Life that represents your personal aesthetic
Active mask codes in Roblox Shindo Life
Roblox codes do not come with an expiry date and nobody knows when they'll expire. Hence, players are advised to redeem them as soon as possible.
Here are the free codes in the game:
- 5789540122 - Redeem this code in the game to get Purple Spider Mask
- 5792391247 - Redeem this code in the game to get Blue Demon Mask
- 5894675538 - Redeem this code in the game to get Kakashi Mask
- 5917075427 - Redeem this code in the game to get Kiri Anbu Mask
- 6133059520 - Redeem this code in the game to get Kitsune Mask (Purple & Black)
- 6138298654 - Redeem this code in the game to get Evil Kitsune Mask
- 6161223180 - Redeem this code in the game to get Obito Dark Mask
- 6363195081 - Redeem this code in the game to get Anbu Mask (Red & Black)
- 6386030930 - Redeem this code in the game to get Yellow Lightning
- 6386034759 - Redeem this code in the game to get Blue & Black Swirls
- 6386065157 - Redeem this code in the game to get Red & Black Waves
- 6386226906 - Redeem this code in the game to get White Lightning
- 6386250681 - Redeem this code in the game to get Ocean Waves
- 6388505568 - Redeem this code in the game to get Dark Smoke
- 6475929748 - Redeem this code in the game to get Encryted’s Mask
- 6529038534 - Redeem this code in the game to get Jardfrffc’s Mask
- 6902345884 - Redeem this code in the game to get Dawn Mask
- 6950535881 - Redeem this code in the game to get Orange Obito Mask
- 6974526906 - Redeem this code in the game to get Thunder Ken + Jokei Mask
- 7004472054 - Redeem this code in the game to get Bankai Anbu Mask
- 7030125409 - Redeem this code in the game to get Red Demon Mask
- 7150287031 - Redeem this code in the game to get Tribal Mask
- 7162240906 - Redeem this code in the game to get Chibi Mask
- 7459576172 - Redeem this code in the game to get ZormaX’s Mask
- 7606322686 - Redeem this code in the game to get Rainbow Obito Mask
- 7729456245 - Redeem this code in the game to get Black & White Halves Mask
- 7759354285 - Redeem this code in the game to get Sukuna Mask
- 7769015935 - Redeem this code in the game to get Curse Mark Mask
- 7783131854 - Redeem this code in the game to get Red Six Paths Mask
- 7801566084 - Redeem this code in the game to get Reaper Mask
- 8239056355 - Redeem this code in the game to get Anbu Mask
- 8245448475 - Redeem this code in the game to get Water Mask
- 8246560184 - Redeem this code in the game to get Purple Mask
- 8259322329 - Redeem this code in the game to get Vampire Mask
Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned further below in the article.
Steps to redeem mask codes in Roblox Shindo Life
Redeeming these codes is different but remains easy like with any other title.To enter the Roblox platform, use the generated username and password. The game starts by spawning players in the game. Next, the player needs to select Customs, the last available option, by pressing M to see the menu.
You will have to pay 250 Robux for the Customs Game Pass. After choosing the Mask section there, enter the code. You can buy the mask for the required amount once the design has been approved.
How to get more codes in Roblox Shindo Life
Promoting the game is crucial since it encourages other players to give it a shot, so players should give the game a thumbs up.
The game's designers are trying to make it better by including new levels and providing free stuff to attract more players.
For regular updates on the latest codes and game updates, one can subscribe to the creator's official Twitter account or join their discord server. The links can be found on the Roblox game's home page.