Roblox Shindo Life mask codes (July 2022)

The ability to change the mask that the in-game character wears is one of Roblox Shindo Life's many features. Users can also create their own by choosing a specific mask pattern from the Roblox Catalog section.

It can be difficult to find a mask that one could like. However, that shall not be a problem as the creators have created a lot of masks and all of them are available in this article.

In this Naruto-inspired game called Shindo Life, players compete against other ninjas in a number of game modes, including PvP and PvE. The anime's original title, Shinobi Life 2, had to be altered to the current one due to a disagreement with the creators but it's the same game.

Utilize these codes to add a mask to Roblox Shindo Life that represents your personal aesthetic

Active mask codes in Roblox Shindo Life

Roblox codes do not come with an expiry date and nobody knows when they'll expire. Hence, players are advised to redeem them as soon as possible.

Here are the free codes in the game:

5789540122 - Redeem this code in the game to get Purple Spider Mask

5792391247 - Redeem this code in the game to get Blue Demon Mask

5894675538 - Redeem this code in the game to get Kakashi Mask

5917075427 - Redeem this code in the game to get Kiri Anbu Mask

6133059520 - Redeem this code in the game to get Kitsune Mask (Purple & Black)

6138298654 - Redeem this code in the game to get Evil Kitsune Mask

6161223180 - Redeem this code in the game to get Obito Dark Mask

6363195081 - Redeem this code in the game to get Anbu Mask (Red & Black)

6386030930 - Redeem this code in the game to get Yellow Lightning

6386034759 - Redeem this code in the game to get Blue & Black Swirls

6386065157 - Redeem this code in the game to get Red & Black Waves

6386226906 - Redeem this code in the game to get White Lightning

6386250681 - Redeem this code in the game to get Ocean Waves

6388505568 - Redeem this code in the game to get Dark Smoke

6475929748 - Redeem this code in the game to get Encryted’s Mask

6529038534 - Redeem this code in the game to get Jardfrffc’s Mask

6902345884 - Redeem this code in the game to get Dawn Mask

6950535881 - Redeem this code in the game to get Orange Obito Mask

6974526906 - Redeem this code in the game to get Thunder Ken + Jokei Mask

7004472054 - Redeem this code in the game to get Bankai Anbu Mask

7030125409 - Redeem this code in the game to get Red Demon Mask

7150287031 - Redeem this code in the game to get Tribal Mask

7162240906 - Redeem this code in the game to get Chibi Mask

7459576172 - Redeem this code in the game to get ZormaX’s Mask

7606322686 - Redeem this code in the game to get Rainbow Obito Mask

7729456245 - Redeem this code in the game to get Black & White Halves Mask

7759354285 - Redeem this code in the game to get Sukuna Mask

7769015935 - Redeem this code in the game to get Curse Mark Mask

7783131854 - Redeem this code in the game to get Red Six Paths Mask

7801566084 - Redeem this code in the game to get Reaper Mask

8239056355 - Redeem this code in the game to get Anbu Mask

8245448475 - Redeem this code in the game to get Water Mask

8246560184 - Redeem this code in the game to get Purple Mask

8259322329 - Redeem this code in the game to get Vampire Mask

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned further below in the article.

Steps to redeem mask codes in Roblox Shindo Life

Redeeming these codes is different but remains easy like with any other title.To enter the Roblox platform, use the generated username and password. The game starts by spawning players in the game. Next, the player needs to select Customs, the last available option, by pressing M to see the menu.

You will have to pay 250 Robux for the Customs Game Pass. After choosing the Mask section there, enter the code. You can buy the mask for the required amount once the design has been approved.

How to get more codes in Roblox Shindo Life

Promoting the game is crucial since it encourages other players to give it a shot, so players should give the game a thumbs up.

The game's designers are trying to make it better by including new levels and providing free stuff to attract more players.

For regular updates on the latest codes and game updates, one can subscribe to the creator's official Twitter account or join their discord server. The links can be found on the Roblox game's home page.

