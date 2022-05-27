Roblox Super Doomspire codes (May 2022): Free crowns, stickers, and more

Roblox Super Doomspire is a fighting game that was created by @doomsquires in 2019. It is a really fun game where players have to keep the build-up saved and shield it from their opponents and enemies from destroying it. It’s a classic game inspired by Brickbattle.

This multiplayer fighting game allows players to blow up their enemies who are trying to destroy the build-up. Players can also unlock new and innovative weapons that possess rare and unique abilities. Players can also collect tons of creative stickers and chat with friends or other players.

Super Doomspire is played by over 150 million gamers worldwide and tons of them play the game daily. The game can be played with 16 members connected to a single server.

The title was recently updated and the developers of the game have released some new codes along with some new upgrades. This article showcases active codes (there are no expired codes at the moment) for Roblox Super Doomspire, and ways to redeem them.

Roblox: Super Doomspire codes to redeem free rewards

New active codes

Roblox Super Doomspire codes are not meant to last forever, which means they will expire at any time, sooner or later. Therefore, players should try and use these codes before they become invalid.

These codes are also called freebies and are given by the developers themselves. This is done to help players enjoy the game even more, enhance their performance, make gaming sessions more interesting, create an impression on their opponents, and attract more gamers to the game.

However, Super Doomspire codes should be keyed in with proper attention and focus to avoid any mistakes. These codes are case-sensitive and need to be entered in the exact same manner as mentioned in the list below. If any of the codes are entered with any sort of error or typo, they will not work.

To avoid such instances, players can easily copy the codes from the list given below and paste it into the required box. This will be a lot simpler, will not waste any time or effort from the player, and doesn’t require much focus.

With that said, here are all the active codes for Roblox Super Doomspire (May 2022):

BIRIGHTS – Redeem this code to receive 30 Crowns & Pride B Sticker

GAYRIGHTS – Redeem this code to receive 30 Crowns & Pride G Sticker

LESBIANRIGHTS – Redeem this code to receive 30 Crowns & Pride L Sticker

TRANSRIGHTS – Redeem this code to receive 30 Crowns & Pride T Sticker

NONBINARYRIGHTS – Redeem this code to receive 30 Crowns & Pride N Sticker

PANRIGHTS – Redeem this code to receive 30 Crowns & Pride P Sticker

HOLLYJOLLY – Redeem this code to receive 1,000 Crowns & Gift Bomb

ROBLOXROX – Redeem this code to receive Dance Potion

EXISTENTIALHORROR – Redeem this code to receive 900 Crowns & Oh Nooo Sticker

ITSFREE – Redeem this code to receive 200 Crowns & Noob, Hmm, and RIP Stickers

MARCHAHEAD – Redeem this code to receive 500 Crowns

THANKS – Redeem this code to receive 10 Crowns

PLEASE – Redeem this code to receive 50 Crowns

BLUEBUSINESS – Redeem this code to receive Blue Executive Sticker

GREENMAGIC – Redeem this code to receive Green Scientist Sticker

YELLOWFROG – Redeem this code to receive Yellow King Sticker

ADOPTME – Redeem this code to receive 100 Crowns & "Bee Nice", "I'm Baby", and "Uhh… K" Stickers

Expired codes

There are no expired codes for Roblox Super Doomspire. However, since these codes are not meant to last forever and are eventually going to expire, players are always recommended to use them as soon as possible.

Entering expired codes will not delete or harm the progress of the game. Such codes simply won't work and it will lead to wastage of time and effort from the user. As a result, they should always check if said codes have expired or not.

How to redeem a code in Super Doomspire?

Redeeming a code in Super Doomspire is a very easy task, and one can simply learn it by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Open Roblox on any PC, mobile, or any other device.

Step 2: Launch Super Doomspire.

Step 3: Click on the 'Shop' button present on the side of the screen.

Step 4: After clicking on the button, search for the 'Codes' button, it must be somewhere in the menu.

Step 5: Tap on the 'Codes' button.

Step 6: Enter any of the desired codes from the list mentioned above into the text box.

Step 7: Or simply, copy the code from above and paste it onto the text box.

Step 8: Tap on the 'Redeem' button to claim the rewards.

Step 9: Enjoy the rewards!

Make sure to re-check the entered code before hitting the 'Redeem' button to avoid any kind of mistake or error while redeeming the Roblox codes.

