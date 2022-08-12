Rojutsu Blox codes in Roblox: Free spins and rewards (August 2022) 

Roblox Rojutsu Blox players can use codes for free XP, spins, the color of cursed energy, and various other things. The boss will respawn every five minutes, although killing them is not always easy. The use of the codes facilitates progress and speeds it up for some players.

In the role-playing game Rojutsu, players can assume the role of sorcerers. The game is packed with features and is based on the anime Jujutsu Kaisen. There are a lot of attainable special powers, leveling, and objectives to keep players interested.

Roblox Rojutsu Blox bosses can be killed quickly by using free codes

Active codes in Roblox Rojutsu Blox

Here are the active ciodes in the Roblox game:

!EXPCode2 - Redeem this code in the game to get 500,000 EXP

!PremSpin1 - Redeem this code in the game to get a Premium Spin

!PremSpin2 - Redeem this code in the game to get a Premium Spin

!PremSpin3 - Redeem this code in the game to get a Premium Spin

!PremSpin7 - Redeem this code in the game to get a Premium Spin

!PremSpin8 - Redeem this code in the game to get a Premium Spin

!PrestCode1 - Redeem this code in the game to get 5% chance of maintaining your stats or level and raising your prestige level! (Limited to 10)

!PrestCode2 - Redeem this code in the game to get 5% chance of maintaining your stats or level and raising your prestige level! (Limited to 10)

!PrestCode3 - Redeem this code in the game to get 5% chance of maintaining your stats or level and raising your prestige level! (Limited to 10)

!PrestCode4 - Redeem this code in the game to get 5% chance of maintaining your stats or level and raising your prestige level! (Limited to 10)

!PrestCode5 - Redeem this code in the game to get 5% chance of maintaining your stats or level and raising your prestige level! (Limited to 10)

!PrestCode6 - Redeem this code in the game to get 5% chance of maintaining your stats or level and raising your prestige level! (Limited to 10)

!PrestCode7 - Redeem this code in the game to get 5% chance of maintaining your stats or level and raising your prestige level! (Limited to 10)

!PrestCode8 - Redeem this code in the game to get 5% chance of maintaining your stats or level and raising your prestige level! (Limited to 10)

!ReColor1 - Redeem this code in the game to get a Random Cursed Energy Color

!ReColor2 - Redeem this code in the game to get a Random Cursed Energy Color

!ReColor3 - Redeem this code in the game to get a Random Cursed Energy Color

!ReColor4 - Redeem this code in the game to get a Random Cursed Energy Color

!ReColor5 - Redeem this code in the game to get a Random Cursed Energy Color

!ReColor6 - Redeem this code in the game to get a Random Cursed Energy Color

!ReColor7 - Redeem this code in the game to get a Random Cursed Energy Color

!ReColor8 - Redeem this code in the game to get a Random Cursed Energy Color

!RegSpin1 - Redeem this code in the game to get a Regular Spin

!RegSpin2 - Redeem this code in the game to get a Regular Spin

!RegSpin3 - Redeem this code in the game to get a Regular Spin

!RegSpin4 - Redeem this code in the game to get a Regular Spin

!RegSpin5 - Redeem this code in the game to get a Regular Spin

!SpinCode5 - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Spins & 50 Premium Spins

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Rojutsu Blox

These codes do not work in the Roblox game anymore:

!10KLikes - 30 spins

!1MVisits - 50 spins

!20KLikes - 45 spins

!Appreciation - a free reward

!BloodCurse - 90 Spins

!ClapItUp - a free reward

!Curtain - free rewards

!Data2 - 200 Premium Spins, 50,000 Yen & 1M EXP

!EarlyAlpha - a free reward

!EXPCode1 - 500,000 EXP

!FirstResetCode – Redeem code to Reset stats

!Fix2 - 45 spins

!Friends - a free reward

!GiftsForAll - 30 Spins, 5 Premium Spins, 10,000 Yen, 10,000 EXP

!MileStone - a free reward

!Mobile - a free reward

!MobileFix1 - 30 minutes of 1.5x EXP

!NewShop - 30 spins, 5 Premium Spins, 10,000 Yen

!OtherFixes - 30 minutes of 1.5x EXP & 15 Premium Spins

!Parties - 50 Spins

!PlantUpdate - 30 Spins, 5 Premium Spins, 10,000 Yen, 10,000 EXP

!Prestige - 60 spins

!ReBalance - 100,000 EXP

!ReBalance2 - 100,000 EXP

!ReKatana - free rewards

!ResetCode1 - a Stat Reset

!ResetCode2 - a Stat Reset

!ResetCode4 - a Stat Reset

!Rojutsu - 60 spins

!Sorry - 75 spins

!Spin1 - 50 spins

!Spin2 - 45 spins

!Spin3 - 30 Spins

!Spin4 - 90 Spins

!Update2 - a free reward

!Update3 - a free reward

Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Rojutsu Blox

It is extremely easy to redeem the code in the game. However, if players are unaware, they should follow the steps given below:

Enter Rojutsu Blox. Launch the chat box to get started. To redeem the rewards, simply copy one of the codes from the list, paste it into the textbox, and press Enter.

By following these few simple steps, Roblox players can easily redeem developer-provided codes. These will have a positive effect on their gameplay and will ensure they are entertained for a long period of time.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan