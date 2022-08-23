Players should undoubtedly subscribe to these 10 top Roblox YouTube channels

Roblox is a gaming platform that enables users to make their own games and virtual worlds. These can also be distributed to others on the forum.

Even though this game creation system has been around since 2006, its popularity has grown recently. The rising popularity has been matched by a wave of players posting content online.

There are lots of small YouTube channels that can help them in numerous ways. Many channels post instructions on how to play a particular Roblox game, clear a certain level, or tricks and tips to kill a monster.

Many channels provide information about the best weapons, cars, etc., that can help gamers. Finally, many accounts are dedicated to free game codes.

Numerous YouTubers have all gained popularity as a result of their Roblox gameplay. Many have achieved international fame as artists.

These top YouTubers are producing the most well-liked lessons and gameplay videos.

Check out these Roblox YouTubers who publish fun content for players

10) Leah Ashe

Gamers should subscribe to Leah Ashe's YouTube channel. The creator, Leah Ashley, Leah is one of the most well-known Roblox users in California, and her channel has well over 1 billion views.

She posts gameplay videos for Roblox and other things like makeup, vlogs, live streams, and much more. Leah publishes one video daily to keep her 4.91 million fans interested.

9) Poke

Zack "Poke" uploads various films appropriate for kids of all ages on his quirky YouTube channel. The videos have engaging narratives that hold viewers' attention for a few solid minutes.

The channel has 5.12 million subscribers and 1 billion views. Zack releases one video every day, so gamers will never run out of content.

8) GamingWithJen

Jennifer Flagg has 5.16 million subscribers to her popular YouTube channel GamingWithJen, where she publishes one video daily. In the videos, she provides humorous comments.

Jen has more than a billion views on her channel. If users want to follow a cute channel, they should subscribe to GamingWithJen.

7) iamSanna

This is another female-focused channel on YouTube. Sanna, the founder of IamSanna, enjoys playing the game with her friends.

More than 2 billion people have viewed her channel, which has 6.43 million subscribers. She posts one video daily to keep viewers interested, and the comedic videos are ideal for those of the fairer sex.

6) GamingWithKev

GamingWithKev is a fun, humorous, and engaging YouTube channel that gamers should subscribe to. Roblox comments, practical jokes, and various other entertaining videos may be found here.

A fresh video is posted daily to energize the fans' day. A total of 8.42 million people have subscribed to the channel, which has received over 4 billion views.

5) Denis

The YouTube channel Denis features family-friendly content. It is users' greatest option if they are looking for a channel for their children. It has been viewed more than 3 billion times, with 9.24 million subscribers.

Every week, Denis releases five videos, most of which are aimed at kid-friendly games. Players may purchase items from his own store and play a mobile game on Google Play.

4) ItsFunneh

This is a humorous YouTube channel run by Funneh, a Canadian from Alberta. ItsFunneh publishes funny videos for Roblox and Minecraft.

She posts one video per day and also livestreams. With over ten billion views, the channel has 9.37 million subscribers. Readers may follow ItsFunneh right away if they are looking for kid-friendly humorous gaming videos.

3) InquisitorMaster

Users may find many entertaining videos on the incredible channel InquisitorMaster, including gameplay, story-based films, challenges, amusing games, Tik Tok, and more.

Alex Einstein, a 25-year-old American, manages and runs the channel. Her subscribers are fascinated because she posts one video every day. With over 5 billion views, it has 9.67 million subscribers.

2) Flamingo

A gamer living in the USA named Albert runs the gaming channel Flamingo. Roblox is the main focus of much of the gameplay here. Over 8 billion views and 11.1 million subscribers are present.

The fact that Flamingo consistently posts two videos per day is its strongest feature. To pass the time, followers can view a range of gaming clips and new gameplay videos on this channel.

1) DanTDM

DanTDM is one of the most watched and subscribed gaming channels on YouTube. A 28-year-old British gamer named Daniel Robert Middleton is in charge of it.

Every day, he adds new videos, covering topics like Roblox, Minecraft, and Pokemon. Among the honors Daniel has received are the Kids' Choice Awards.

DanTDM has over 26.2 million subscribers and over 18 billion views. The channel's popularity speaks for itself!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer