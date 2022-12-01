Rebirth Champions X codes in Roblox: Free boosts (December 2022)

Roblox Rebirth Champions X codes can be redeemed by players to get boosts that offer a ton of Luck, Rebirth, and Clicks. Gamers need to get as many Clicks as possible to become the top player in the title. This quest will see them right-click their mouse continuously to earn points.
The developers of Rebirth Champions X have made it with Roblox Adopt me! in mind. In this game, players can purchase eggs that hatch into cuddly animals like bunnies, puppies, and kitties. These can be equipped to enhance the multiplier with each click. Moreover, gamers can mix their critters to get an additional advantage in the title. Readers can find the active and inactive codes for the game below.
All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Rebirth Champions X
All working codes in Roblox Rebirth Champions X
Below are the active codes in the game:
- 100kthanks - Players can redeem this active code to receive two 2x Rebirth boosts
- 10mthanks - Players can redeem this active code to receive a 2x luck boost
- 150kthanks - Players can redeem this active code to receive two Rebirth boosts
- 175kthanks - Players can redeem this active code to receive a 10x click boost
- 20kthankyou - Players can redeem this active code to receive a boost
- 50m - Players can redeem this active code to receive two 2x Luck boosts
- 5klikesthanks - Players can redeem this active code to receive a 2x Luck boost
- 60m - Players can redeem this active code to receive two 2x Luck boosts
- 75kthanks - Players can redeem this active code to receive two 2x Luck boosts
- 75m - Players can redeem this active code to receive two Luck boosts
- 90m - Players can redeem this active code to receive three 2x Rebirths boosts
- alien - Players can redeem this active code to receive 2x Luck boosts
- already1500likes - Players can redeem this active code to receive a 2x Luck boost
- ancient - Players can redeem this active code to receive three 2x Rebirths boosts
- aqua - Players can redeem this active code to receive two 2x Clicks boosts
- axolotls - Players can redeem this active code to receive two 2x Click boosts
- freeclicksomg - Players can redeem this active code to receive a 2x Click boost
- freeluckboost - Players can redeem this active code to receive a 2x Luck boost
- galactic - Players can redeem this active code to receive two 2x Rebirth boosts
- hacker - Players can redeem this active code to receive two 2x Rebirth boosts
- halloween - Players can redeem this active code to receive a 10x Click boost
- hell - Players can redeem this active code to receive a 2x Luck boost
- kraken - Players can redeem this active code to receive two Luck boosts
- lab - Players can redeem this active code to receive two Luck boosts
- mars - Players can redeem this active code to receive two 2x Luck boosts
- neon - Players can redeem this active code to receive two Rebirth boosts
- pirate - Players can redeem this active code to receive three 2x Luck boosts
- seacave - Players can redeem this active code to receive three 2x Luck boosts
- shadow - Players can redeem this active code to receive three Luck boosts
- space - Players can redeem this active code to receive two 2x Rebirth boosts
- steampunk - Players can redeem this active code to receive a 2x Luck boost
- summer - Players can redeem this active code to receive two Luck boosts
- sun - Players can redeem this active code to receive two 2x Click boosts
- thanks500likes - Players can redeem this active code to receive a 2x Click boost
- thanksfor50k - Players can redeem this active code to receive a 2x Luck boost
- wow2500likes - Players can redeem this active code to receive a 2x Rebirth boost
- wow30000 - Players can redeem this active code to receive a 2x boost
It is extremely easy to redeem the above free codes. A few detailed steps regarding the relevant process have been mentioned later.
All inactive codes in Roblox Rebirth Champions X
Roblox codes do not last forever and can stop working at any time. Below is a list of all the codes that do not work in the game anymore:
- cave - Offered 2x Luck boost
- easter - Offered 2x Rebirth boost
- easter2 - Offered 2x Luck boost
- heaven - Offered 2x Luck boost
- moon - Offered 2x Luck boost
- nuclear - Offered 2x Rebirth boost
- spooky - Offered 2x Luck boost
- void - Offered 2x Luck boost
Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Rebirth Champions X
You can follow these easy steps to redeem any active code in Roblox Rebirth Champions X:
- Open the Roblox game and click on the icon that looks like a shopping cart.
- Next, select the Twitter Bird icon on the right.
- Enter the code in the text box.
- Hit Redeem to complete the process.
You will receive the rewards immediately if you followed the above steps properly.