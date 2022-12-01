Rebirth Champions X codes in Roblox: Free boosts (December 2022)

Roblox Rebirth Champions X codes can be redeemed by players to get boosts that offer a ton of Luck, Rebirth, and Clicks. Gamers need to get as many Clicks as possible to become the top player in the title. This quest will see them right-click their mouse continuously to earn points.

The developers of Rebirth Champions X have made it with Roblox Adopt me! in mind. In this game, players can purchase eggs that hatch into cuddly animals like bunnies, puppies, and kitties. These can be equipped to enhance the multiplier with each click. Moreover, gamers can mix their critters to get an additional advantage in the title. Readers can find the active and inactive codes for the game below.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Rebirth Champions X

All working codes in Roblox Rebirth Champions X

Below are the active codes in the game:

100kthanks - Players can redeem this active code to receive two 2x Rebirth boosts

10mthanks - Players can redeem this active code to receive a 2x luck boost

150kthanks - Players can redeem this active code to receive two Rebirth boosts

175kthanks - Players can redeem this active code to receive a 10x click boost

20kthankyou - Players can redeem this active code to receive a boost

50m - Players can redeem this active code to receive two 2x Luck boosts

5klikesthanks - Players can redeem this active code to receive a 2x Luck boost

60m - Players can redeem this active code to receive two 2x Luck boosts

75kthanks - Players can redeem this active code to receive two 2x Luck boosts

75m - Players can redeem this active code to receive two Luck boosts

90m - Players can redeem this active code to receive three 2x Rebirths boosts

alien - Players can redeem this active code to receive 2x Luck boosts

already1500likes - Players can redeem this active code to receive a 2x Luck boost

ancient - Players can redeem this active code to receive three 2x Rebirths boosts

aqua - Players can redeem this active code to receive two 2x Clicks boosts

axolotls - Players can redeem this active code to receive two 2x Click boosts

freeclicksomg - Players can redeem this active code to receive a 2x Click boost

freeluckboost - Players can redeem this active code to receive a 2x Luck boost

galactic - Players can redeem this active code to receive two 2x Rebirth boosts

hacker - Players can redeem this active code to receive two 2x Rebirth boosts

halloween - Players can redeem this active code to receive a 10x Click boost

hell - Players can redeem this active code to receive a 2x Luck boost

kraken - Players can redeem this active code to receive two Luck boosts

lab - Players can redeem this active code to receive two Luck boosts

mars - Players can redeem this active code to receive two 2x Luck boosts

neon - Players can redeem this active code to receive two Rebirth boosts

pirate - Players can redeem this active code to receive three 2x Luck boosts

seacave - Players can redeem this active code to receive three 2x Luck boosts

shadow - Players can redeem this active code to receive three Luck boosts

space - Players can redeem this active code to receive two 2x Rebirth boosts

steampunk - Players can redeem this active code to receive a 2x Luck boost

summer - Players can redeem this active code to receive two Luck boosts

sun - Players can redeem this active code to receive two 2x Click boosts

thanks500likes - Players can redeem this active code to receive a 2x Click boost

thanksfor50k - Players can redeem this active code to receive a 2x Luck boost

wow2500likes - Players can redeem this active code to receive a 2x Rebirth boost

wow30000 - Players can redeem this active code to receive a 2x boost

It is extremely easy to redeem the above free codes. A few detailed steps regarding the relevant process have been mentioned later.

All inactive codes in Roblox Rebirth Champions X

Roblox codes do not last forever and can stop working at any time. Below is a list of all the codes that do not work in the game anymore:

cave - Offered 2x Luck boost

easter - Offered 2x Rebirth boost

easter2 - Offered 2x Luck boost

heaven - Offered 2x Luck boost

moon - Offered 2x Luck boost

nuclear - Offered 2x Rebirth boost

spooky - Offered 2x Luck boost

void - Offered 2x Luck boost

Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Rebirth Champions X

You can follow these easy steps to redeem any active code in Roblox Rebirth Champions X:

Open the Roblox game and click on the icon that looks like a shopping cart.

Next, select the Twitter Bird icon on the right.

Enter the code in the text box.

Hit Redeem to complete the process.

You will receive the rewards immediately if you followed the above steps properly.

Poll : 0 votes