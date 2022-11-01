Rebirth Champions X codes in Roblox: Free boosts (November 2022)

Roblox Rebirth Champions X codes can be redeemed for rebirth, luck, and click boost in-game. With more luck and clicks, players can buy eggs and hatch them for pets.

The game is all about clicking simultaneously and using the accumulated total to get more pets. One can then merge them to get rare forms. With more rare pets, players gain the top spot on the leaderboard.

The fun game was created by Powerful Studio on January 14, 2022. Since clicking is a popular genre, the Roblox game is doing very well in its first year. Furthermore, it has accrued over 90.7 million visits and 191k likes.

Roblox Rebirth Champions X codes for free boosts

Active codes in Roblox Rebirth Champions X

Roblox codes can be used by both beginners and veterans. Below are the active ones in the game:

100kthanks - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive two 2x rebirth boosts

10mthanks - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a 2x luck boost

150kthanks - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive two rebirth boosts

175kthanks - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a 10x click boost

20kthankyou - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a boost

50m - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive two 2x luck boosts

5klikesthanks - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a 2x luck boost

60m - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive two 2x luck boosts

75kthanks - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive two 2x luck boosts

75m - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive two luck boosts

alien - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive two 2x luck boosts

already1500likes - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a 2x luck boost

aqua - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive two 2x click boosts

axolotls - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive two 2x click boosts

blackhole - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive two 2x click boosts

destruction - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive two 2x click boosts

fantasy - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive two luck boosts

freeclicksomg - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a 2x click boost

freeluckboost - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a 2x luck boost

halloween - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a 10x click boost

hell - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a 2x luck boost

kraken - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive two luck boosts

lab - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive two luck boosts

mars - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive two 2x luck boosts

neon - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive two rebirth boosts

pixel - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive two 2x rebirth boosts

release - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 1k clicks

saturn - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive two 2x rebirth boosts

shadow - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive three luck boosts

space - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive two 2x rebirth boosts

steampunk - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a 2x luck boost

summer - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive two luck boosts

sun - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive two 2x click boosts

tutel - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive two 2x rebirth boosts

update32 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive two 2x click boosts

wow10klikesthanks - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a 2x luck boost

wow2500likes - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a 2x rebirth boost

wow30000 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a 2x boost

Players can find detailed steps on how to redeem the code further below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Rebirth Champions X

Roblox codes don't stay active forever. The following ones have expired:

cave - 2x luck boost

easter - a boost

easter2 - 2x luck boost

heaven - 2x luck boost

moon - 2x luck boost

nuclear - 2x rebirth boost

spooky - 2x luck boost

void - 2x luck boost

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Rebirth Champions X

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem codes in the game:

Start the game and look at the menu options on the side.

Click on the shopping cart button.

In the pop-window, enter the code.

Click on the green redeem button to end the process.

If there is a typo, an error message will appear. To avoid such grievances, it's best to copy and paste the Roblox code.

Poll : 0 votes