Rebirth Champions X codes in Roblox: Free boosts (November 2022)

Roblox Rebirth Champions X codes can be redeemed for rebirth, luck, and click boost in-game. With more luck and clicks, players can buy eggs and hatch them for pets.
The game is all about clicking simultaneously and using the accumulated total to get more pets. One can then merge them to get rare forms. With more rare pets, players gain the top spot on the leaderboard.
The fun game was created by Powerful Studio on January 14, 2022. Since clicking is a popular genre, the Roblox game is doing very well in its first year. Furthermore, it has accrued over 90.7 million visits and 191k likes.
Roblox Rebirth Champions X codes for free boosts
Active codes in Roblox Rebirth Champions X
Roblox codes can be used by both beginners and veterans. Below are the active ones in the game:
- 100kthanks - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive two 2x rebirth boosts
- 10mthanks - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a 2x luck boost
- 150kthanks - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive two rebirth boosts
- 175kthanks - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a 10x click boost
- 20kthankyou - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a boost
- 50m - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive two 2x luck boosts
- 5klikesthanks - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a 2x luck boost
- 60m - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive two 2x luck boosts
- 75kthanks - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive two 2x luck boosts
- 75m - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive two luck boosts
- alien - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive two 2x luck boosts
- already1500likes - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a 2x luck boost
- aqua - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive two 2x click boosts
- axolotls - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive two 2x click boosts
- blackhole - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive two 2x click boosts
- destruction - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive two 2x click boosts
- fantasy - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive two luck boosts
- freeclicksomg - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a 2x click boost
- freeluckboost - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a 2x luck boost
- halloween - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a 10x click boost
- hell - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a 2x luck boost
- kraken - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive two luck boosts
- lab - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive two luck boosts
- mars - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive two 2x luck boosts
- neon - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive two rebirth boosts
- pixel - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive two 2x rebirth boosts
- release - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 1k clicks
- saturn - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive two 2x rebirth boosts
- shadow - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive three luck boosts
- space - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive two 2x rebirth boosts
- steampunk - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a 2x luck boost
- summer - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive two luck boosts
- sun - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive two 2x click boosts
- tutel - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive two 2x rebirth boosts
- update32 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive two 2x click boosts
- wow10klikesthanks - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a 2x luck boost
- wow2500likes - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a 2x rebirth boost
- wow30000 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a 2x boost
Players can find detailed steps on how to redeem the code further below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Rebirth Champions X
Roblox codes don't stay active forever. The following ones have expired:
- cave - 2x luck boost
- easter - a boost
- easter2 - 2x luck boost
- heaven - 2x luck boost
- moon - 2x luck boost
- nuclear - 2x rebirth boost
- spooky - 2x luck boost
- void - 2x luck boost
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Rebirth Champions X
Players can follow these easy steps to redeem codes in the game:
- Start the game and look at the menu options on the side.
- Click on the shopping cart button.
- In the pop-window, enter the code.
- Click on the green redeem button to end the process.
If there is a typo, an error message will appear. To avoid such grievances, it's best to copy and paste the Roblox code.