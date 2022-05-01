Roblox Adopt Me! vault secrets, how to enter, tips, and more (May 2022)

Most users who play Roblox might have heard of the prominent game - Adopt Me!. Since its release in 2017, it has swiftly risen through the ranks to become one of the most popular titles available today.

For those unaware, users can raise and dress adorable pets, interact with other players, and also design their own home in the world of Adopt Me! Several events also regularly take place, keeping the game’s community entirely engrossed.

There’s a large map to explore, and the unique vault is one of the game’s areas that has drawn the attention of a large number of players. Many players are curious about what is stored within it.

As a result, they keep looking for information on how to gain access to the vault because there aren’t a lot of details regarding it included in the game.

The following section looks at all the details gamers must know about the Adopt Me! vault.

All details about Roblox Adopt Me! vault

This is the text that now appears when users try to enter the vault (Image via Roblox)

Roblox Adopt Me! vault is located inside the popular Pet Shop. When users interact with it by pressing the ‘E’ button, the following message shows up on their screen:

“Hmm.. I wonder what’s behind this?”

There are specific ways that individuals must incorporate to get into it. Additionally, inside the vault, there’s also a second chamber.

How to enter the vault in Roblox Adopt Me!

Earlier, players could only get into the vault by using glitches. However, after the game’s ‘???’ update, a particular item named Founder’s Key was incorporated, using which gamers could gain access to the vault.

Details on how to access it are provided below:

Founder’s Key

Founder’s Key was the official method to open Adopt Me! vault (Image via Cookie Cutter / YouTube)

Founder’s Key was the official method to access the special vault in Adopt Me! and users were basically able to find it on a sunken ship underneath Burt’s station spot. They had to find three parts of the Key to acquire it, with them being available at:

1) Cove

2) Staircase area

3) Top of the tallest tree

After users opened the vault with the assembled Key using the three parts, they found the secret Founder’s Crown that is now inaccessible.

However, it must be noted that the Key cannot be used to open the vault due to the fact that it has been turned into a throwing toy named Founder’s Key Throw Toy after the “Dress-Your-Pet” update took place.

Nonetheless, it can still be acquired by trading with other players, although that is unlikely to occur.

Other ways to enter (glitches)

There were two glitches that individuals were able to utilize to get into the vault:

1) Using Grappling Hook (Crossbow, Ice Pick or Plunger)

They will have to spam the Grappling Hook to get into the vault (Image via Roblox)

Here’s how Grappling Hook has to be used:

Step 1: Players must first be near the vault inside the Pet Shop in Adopt Me!

Step 2: They should subsequently equip the Grappling Hook and continuously spam-click the vault rapidly.

Step 3: It could take a little while, but this will soon lead them into the Roblox Adopt Me! vault.

2) Using a stroller and pet inside it (rideable pet required)

These are the simple steps to use the stroller and pet glitch to gain access to the vault:

Step 1: Once users possess a stroller or pet that they can ride, they must get close to the vault.

Step 2: Next, they will be required to push the stroller through the vault and subsequently select the ‘Ride Pet’ button.

Step 3: Upon doing this, they will find themselves inside the Roblox Adopt Me! vault.

Toys and pets around Vault

There are several toys and pets around the Vault (Image via Roblox)

Even though the vault is no longer accessible, users can still purchase the various toys and pets available around it. The steps for the same are:

Step 1: Players will first have to enter the Pet Shop.

Step 2: They can then move around and check out the various toys and pets present.

Step 3: Finally, individuals may select the desired one and the purchase for it can be completed upon spending the required in-game currency.

Using the acquired toys or pets, players can continue their adventure in the world of Roblox Adopt Me!

