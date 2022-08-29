Roblox Anime Ninja War Tycoon codes (August 2022): Free diamonds, coins, and more

The Roblox universe consists of several anime worlds. The famous Naruto franchise has become an inspiration for various types of Roblox titles.

Roblox Anime Ninja War Tycoon is no different. Players must build a ninja village and eventually develop it into one of the best ninja cities on the server. Anime Ninja War Tycoon is Naruto-themed and players can use the anime's infamous characters as their ninja warriors.

However, it is not an easy task to hire the best ninjas or to build the greatest ninja city. This is when codes come in handy and offer players a helping hand. Players can easily redeem these codes and claim free rewards, which can give them several perks in Roblox Anime Ninja War Tycoon.

Build the ultimate ninja city with the help of Roblox Anime Ninja War Tycoon codes

Active codes

SHINDO15 : Redeem this code for Susano armor ( New )

: Redeem this code for Susano armor ( ) SHINDO14 : Redeem this code for 2000 Diamonds ( New )

: Redeem this code for 2000 Diamonds ( ) SHINDO13 : Redeem this code for 300,000 Coins ( New )

: Redeem this code for 300,000 Coins ( ) SHINDO10 : Redeem this code for Diamonds

: Redeem this code for Diamonds SHINDO11 : Redeem this code for Diamonds

: Redeem this code for Diamonds SHINDO12 : Redeem this code for Coins

: Redeem this code for Coins SHINDO7 : Redeem this code for 300,000 Coins

: Redeem this code for 300,000 Coins SHINDO8 : Redeem this code for 30 minutes of x2 money

: Redeem this code for 30 minutes of x2 money SHINDO9 : Redeem this code for 2,000 Diamonds

: Redeem this code for 2,000 Diamonds ANNUAL: Redeem this code for Ninja Zakashi

Note: Act with haste and redeem the codes as soon as possible, as they will expire at any time.

Players can use free diamonds and coins to purchase the best ninja tools and gear. With the finest equipment, players can defeat the strongest opponents without losing much and defend themselves from any possible danger.

New players can prevent bullying and stand toe-to-toe against older players if they use the codes wisely.

Inactive codes

Unluckily, the expired codes list is rich in numbers. Players will receive new codes in the upcoming update.

GLOBAL – Redeem code for 1,000 Diamonds

– Redeem code for 1,000 Diamonds RANKED – Redeem code for 1,000 Diamonds

– Redeem code for 1,000 Diamonds VICTORY – Redeem code for 1,000 Qualifying Points

– Redeem code for 1,000 Qualifying Points LIKE – Redeem code for a Ninja Isobu

– Redeem code for a Ninja Isobu JIRAIYA – Redeem code for 1,000 Diamonds

– Redeem code for 1,000 Diamonds KONAN – Redeem code for 1,000 Diamonds

– Redeem code for 1,000 Diamonds TONERI – Redeem code for Ninja Tonery

– Redeem code for Ninja Tonery HAMURA – Redeem code for 3x Summon Reels

– Redeem code for 3x Summon Reels KAGUYA – Redeem code for 300 Diamonds

– Redeem code for 300 Diamonds HAGOROMO – Redeem code for 500 Diamonds

– Redeem code for 500 Diamonds Christmas – Redeem code for 500 Bells, 250 Socks, & 100 Snowmen

– Redeem code for 500 Bells, 250 Socks, & 100 Snowmen gift – Redeem code for 2x Chi Boost & 10,000 Chi

– Redeem code for 2x Chi Boost & 10,000 Chi snowman – Redeem code for 100 Diamonds

– Redeem code for 100 Diamonds NINJA5 – Redeem code for 3 Summon Scrolls

– Redeem code for 3 Summon Scrolls NINJA4 – Redeem code for a 2x Chi Boost for 10 Minutes

– Redeem code for a 2x Chi Boost for 10 Minutes NINJA3 – Redeem code for a 2x Gold and Chi Boost for 10 Minutes

– Redeem code for a 2x Gold and Chi Boost for 10 Minutes CANDY1 – Redeem code for 50 Candies

– Redeem code for 50 Candies CANDY2 – Redeem code for 50 Candies

– Redeem code for 50 Candies NINJA2 – Redeem for Chi and Money

– Redeem for Chi and Money NINJA1 – Redeem for Chi and Money

– Redeem for Chi and Money NINJA – Redeem code for 3x Summon Reel

– Redeem code for 3x Summon Reel kurama – Redeem for a Kurama Pet

– Redeem for a Kurama Pet HINATA – Redeem code for Summon Reel

– Redeem code for Summon Reel KAKASHI – Redeem code for Ninja Dog

– Redeem code for Ninja Dog Madara – Redeem code for 5,000 Money & 5,000 Chi

– Redeem code for 5,000 Money & 5,000 Chi Hashirama – Redeem code for Money & Chi Boost

– Redeem code for Money & Chi Boost CHAKRA2 – Redeem code for 2,000 Chi

– Redeem code for 2,000 Chi CHAKRA – Redeem code for a reward

– Redeem code for a reward Naruto – Redeem code for 500 Money

– Redeem code for 500 Money Sasuke – Redeem code for 2,000 Money

How to redeem Roblox Anime Ninja War Tycoon codes?

Players can redeem codes within minutes and get the rewards instantly by following the steps outlined below:

Launch the game and head into the server

Click on the settings icon on the left hand side of the screen

A new code box will open

Copy the required code from the list above and paste it in the text box under "Feedback" that says "Enter CODE"

Hit the "Redeem" button to claim the freebies right away!

Things to remember redeeming codes in Roblox Anime Ninja War Tycoon

Roblox codes are usually case-sensitive. Players must double check the codes before redeeming them. Instead of manually inputting the codes, players must copy and paste them throughout the redemption process. This method is not only fast but very safe as it eliminates typos and other typographical errors.

Sometimes an error message will be displayed while redeeming the codes. Players can fix this by restarting the game and redeeming the same code again. This transfers them to a new server where things might work smoothly.

If the error message still appears, then players can conclude that the specific code has expired.

Where to find new Anima Ninja War Tycoon codes?

Players must follow the game's official Twitter account for new codes and more game-related information. The developers publish codes on a regular basis, so players are advised to bookmark the Twitter page and monitor it from time to time.

Players can expect new codes during special events, updates and reaching the likes milestone. They must also join the game's dedicated Discord channel to learn about new codes and other exclusive information.

