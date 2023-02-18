Roblox Anime Rebirth Simulator codes (February 2023)

Roblox Anime Rebirth Simulator is a clicking game with an anime theme. Most of the NPCs in the game are inspired by the Dragon Ball series. Players need to left-click on their mouse to accumulate clicks. These clicks can be used to purchase other rewards and exchange them for Yen, the game's currency.

Clicking repeatedly in the beginning stages of a game can be tiresome for players as they only have limited clicks available. To make this process easier, game creators publish free codes that players can redeem for extra money and click multipliers that can speed up the accumulation of clicks.

Roblox players can redeem free codes in Anime Rebirth Simulator.

Active codes in Roblox Anime Rebirth Simulator

Listed below are the active codes in the game:

Flyes - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get 450 Yen

- This active code can be redeemed in the game to get 450 Yen RELEASE - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get 250 Yen

- This active code can be redeemed in the game to get 250 Yen Scotty - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get 350 Yen

Redeeming these active codes is very easy. Players can further see this article's detailed steps to redeem the free code.

Expired codes in Roblox Anime Rebirth Simulator

The following codes do not work anymore. If players see a code on this list, they can move on to the next one to save time:

1Klike$ - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get free Yen

- This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get free Yen clickerSpot - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get free Yen

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Anime Rebirth Simulator?

You can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Launch the Roblox website or the desktop app and log in using the username and password.

Now, look for the game by entering its name in the search box and hit enter. Click on the first thumbnail to enter the home page of the game.

Click on the green play button to start the game. The game will load for a few minutes.

Once loaded, the avatar will be visible and stay in the safe zone.

Click on the Twitter icon on the left side of the screen.

A new small window will now pop up with space to enter the code.

Copy and paste the code into the text box.

Hit the redeem option to complete the process.

Other clicking games on Roblox

Obviously, the gameplay is almost the same in all these games, but the types of rewards and pets make them fun and different:

1) Clicker Simulator

Toya_Studio_ClickerSim created the game on September 25, 2021. So far, the game has recorded 524.7 million visits from players and 636,000 likes. The game has fancy islands, and the latest fruit island is one of their best.

2) Race Clicker

48 h Games created the game on April 5, 2022. So far, the game has recorded 369.9 million visits from players and 853,000 likes. Here, players need to click continuously for their avatar to gain more speed and win thrilling races.

3) Rebirth Champions

The game was created by Zood Studios² on March 29, 2022. So far, the game has recorded 85.5 million visits from players and 185,000 likes. Here, players get to raise and trade rare legendary, and mythical pets.

4) Rebirth Champions X

The game was created by Powerful Studio on January 14, 2022. So far, the game has recorded 102.2 million visits from players and 185,000 likes. Here, players get to unlock and travel to various fun maps. The creators also host egg hunts for free event pets.

5) Clicker Party Simulator

This is the final game on this list. The game was created by Flame Creations! on October 9, 2022. So far, the game has recorded 3 million visits from players and 8,121 likes. The game has a party feature where players can throw parties and get more clicks.

Poll : 0 votes