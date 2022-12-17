Roblox Anime Story codes (December 2022)

Roblox Anime Story codes grant gamers extra Gems, Dragon Balls, and experience boosts. Players can use Gems to purchase any item from the in-game shop. Dragon Balls, on the other hand, are used to summon Heroes. Finally, experience boosts help gamers level up quickly so they can avoid the initial grind.

In the action role-playing game Anime Story, players can create their own avatars based on characters from popular anime series like Dragon Ball Super, Naruto, and One Piece. Gamers will also get to take on foes and bosses from well-known anime universes. Moreover, they can even compete against other players on the PVP battlefield to see how powerful their build is. To help gamers gain an advantage in the title, this article will mention all the currently active and inactive codes.

All free active and expired codes in Roblox Anime Story

All working codes in Roblox Anime Story

Below are the active codes in the game:

"" - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive 1,000 Gems

FINALLY - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive nine Dragon Balls

HUNTER - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive 1,000 Gems

UPDATE5 - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive two hours of double experience

All inactive codes in Roblox Anime Story

Here is a list of all the codes that do not work in the game anymore:

ANOTHAONE - This code could be redeemed in the game to receive 1,000 Gems

BOOST - This code could be redeemed in the game to receive three hours of 2x exp

CODE5KLIKES - This code could be redeemed in the game to receive three Divine Gems

DELAY_TWOD - This code could be redeemed in the game to receive two Magic Gems

DEMONSLAYER - This code could be redeemed in the game to receive 1,000 Gems

DoubleBoost - This code could be redeemed in the game to receive three hours of 2x exp

DRAGBOOST - This code could be redeemed in the game to receive 15 Dragon Balls

DRAGON - This code could be redeemed in the game to receive 50 Dragon Balls

DUNGEONS_SOON - This code could be redeemed in the game to receive an hour of 2x experience

FINALLYDUNGEON - This code could be redeemed in the game to receive 1500 Gems

HALLOWEEN - This code could be redeemed in the game to receive 1,000 Gems

LIKEGOAL10K - This code could be redeemed in the game to receive 1,000 Gems

LIKEGOAL20K - This code could be redeemed in the game to receive seven Dragon Balls

LIKEGOAL30K - This code could be redeemed in the game to receive seven Dragon Balls

MILLY - This code could be redeemed in the game to receive 1000 Gems

REBIRTH - This code could be redeemed in the game to receive seven Dragon Balls

SHUTITDOWN - This code could be redeemed in the game to receive six hours of 2x exp

SOON - This code could be redeemed in the game to receive 10 Dragon Balls

SORRY - This code could be redeemed in the game to receive seven Dragon Balls

UPD3SOON - This code could be redeemed in the game to receive two hours of 2x exp

UPDATE3WHEN - This code could be redeemed in the game to receive three hours of 2x exp

Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Anime Story

You can follow these simple steps to redeem any code in Roblox Anime Story:

Start the Roblox game.

Select the open menu icon on the right-hand side of the screen.

Select the Codes option.

Enter an active code in the visible text box.

Hit the Redeem button.

This marks the end of the process, and you should see the rewards added to your account immediately.

