Roblox Anime Story codes for January 2023: Freebies

Anime Story is an online gaming experience created by Anime Story Community for the Roblox platform. This title allows players to combine the powers of multiple anime characters and use them to fight enemies as well as progress through the game.

Users can also craft gear and summon allies to defeat bosses and gain rare loot items. Thanks to its unique gameplay mechanics, Anime Story is sure to appeal to both anime fans and gamers alike.

Anime Story offers special codes that can be used to gain in-game items like Gems, Dragon Balls, and even double experience points. With these codes, players can unlock new abilities and gear that can help them progress further in the game easily.

Active and inactive Roblox Anime Story codes for free Gems, XP, and more in January 2023

Active codes in Roblox Anime Story

Here is a list of all the active Roblox Anime Story codes that can be used to obtain a bunch of rewards:

NEWYEAR - Use this code to obtain two hours of 2x XP

- Use this code to obtain two hours of 2x XP STORAGE - Use this code to obtain 10 Dragon Balls

- Use this code to obtain 10 Dragon Balls ENJOY - Use this code to obtain 2k Gems

- Use this code to obtain 2k Gems CHRISTMAS - Use this code to obtain 2x Double Experience

- Use this code to obtain 2x Double Experience SPIRITS - Use this code to obtain six Dragon Balls

- Use this code to obtain six Dragon Balls HOORAY - Use this code to obtain 1000 Gems

- Use this code to obtain 1000 Gems UPDATE6 - Use this code to obtain two hours of 2x XP

- Use this code to obtain two hours of 2x XP ANGEL - Use this code to obtain five Dragon Balls

- Use this code to obtain five Dragon Balls RACES - Use this code to obtain 1,500 Gems

- Use this code to obtain 1,500 Gems UPDATE5 - Use this code to obtain two hours of double experience

- Use this code to obtain two hours of double experience FINALLY - Use this code to obtain nine Dragon Balls

- Use this code to obtain nine Dragon Balls HUNTER - Use this code to obtain 1,000 Gems

Inactive codes in Roblox Anime Story

Roblox Anime Story no longer accepts the following codes.

UPDATE_TIME123 - This code was used to obtain 2x Exp

- This code was used to obtain 2x Exp UPDATE_TIME - This code was used to obtain one hour of double experience

- This code was used to obtain one hour of double experience SORRY - This code was used to obtain seven Dragon Balls

- This code was used to obtain seven Dragon Balls DEMONSLAYER - This code was used to obtain 1000 Gems

- This code was used to obtain 1000 Gems DRAGBOOST - This code was used to obtain 15 Dragon Balls

- This code was used to obtain 15 Dragon Balls DUNGEON - This code was used to obtain three hours of 2x exp

- This code was used to obtain three hours of 2x exp FINALLYDUNGEON - This code was used to obtain 1500 Gems

- This code was used to obtain 1500 Gems DoubleBoost - This code was used to obtain three hours of 2x exp

- This code was used to obtain three hours of 2x exp DRAGON - This code was used to obtain 50 Dragonballs

- This code was used to obtain 50 Dragonballs SOON - This code was used to obtain 10 Dragon Balls

- This code was used to obtain 10 Dragon Balls BOOST - This code was used to obtain three hours of 2x exp

- This code was used to obtain three hours of 2x exp HALLOWEEN - This code was used to obtain 1k Gems

- This code was used to obtain 1k Gems LIKEGOAL30K - This code was used to obtain 7 Dragon Balls

- This code was used to obtain 7 Dragon Balls UPDATE3WHEN - This code was used to obtain three hours of 2x exp

- This code was used to obtain three hours of 2x exp SHUTITDOWN - This code was used to obtain six hours of 2x exp

- This code was used to obtain six hours of 2x exp REBIRTH - This code was used to obtain 7 Dragon Balls

- This code was used to obtain 7 Dragon Balls UPD3SOON - This code was used to obtain two hours 2x exp

- This code was used to obtain two hours 2x exp LIKEGOAL20K -This code was used to obtain seven Dragon Balls

-This code was used to obtain seven Dragon Balls ANOTHAONE - This code was used to obtain 1,000 Gems

- This code was used to obtain 1,000 Gems UPDATE_TIME - This code was used to obtain one hour of double experience

- This code was used to obtain one hour of double experience DELAY_TWOD - This code was used to obtain two Magic Gems

- This code was used to obtain two Magic Gems MILLY -This code was used to obtain 1,000 Gems

-This code was used to obtain 1,000 Gems LIKEGOAL10K - This code was used to obtain 1,000 Gems

- This code was used to obtain 1,000 Gems CODE5KLIKES - This code was used to obtain three Divine Gems

- This code was used to obtain three Divine Gems DUNGEONS_SOON - This code was used to obtain one hour of 2x experience

- This code was used to obtain one hour of 2x experience WAVETWO - This code was used to obtain 20,000 Coins

- This code was used to obtain 20,000 Coins FIXED1 - This code was used to obtain 30 minutes of 2x experience

- This code was used to obtain 30 minutes of 2x experience PARTTWO - This code was used to obtain 2,000 Gems

- This code was used to obtain 2,000 Gems WAVETWO - This code was used to obtain 20,000 Coins

- This code was used to obtain 20,000 Coins SECRET - This code was used to obtain two Stat Reset

- This code was used to obtain two Stat Reset RANKED - This code was used to obtain 30 minutes 2x experience

- This code was used to obtain 30 minutes 2x experience BUGS -This code was used to obtain 1,000 Gems

-This code was used to obtain 1,000 Gems FIXED - This code was used to obtain 1,000 Gems

- This code was used to obtain 1,000 Gems REVAMP - This code was used to obtain 30 minutes 2x experience

- This code was used to obtain 30 minutes 2x experience NERF_CELL - This code was used to obtain 30 minutes 2x experience

- This code was used to obtain 30 minutes 2x experience DELAY - This code was used to obtain 700 Gems

- This code was used to obtain 700 Gems FREE_UPGRADES - This code was used to obtain rewards

How to redeem all the active codes in Roblox Anime Story

Roblox Anime Story codes are simple to utilize. All one has to do is follow these instructions:

Launch Anime Story.

Click on the Open Menu button on the right-hand side of the screen.

Click on the Codes button to open the Enter Code Here text box.

Enter working codes (one at a time) into the Enter Code Here text box.

Click on the Redeem code button to claim your free rewards.

Users must check their manually entered codes for typos and other errors thereafter. They can copy and paste them throughout the redemption process. Users are advised to bookmark this page so they can quickly access the most recent Roblox Anime Story codes.

Anime Story’s game mechanics are unique among Roblox games in that they allow players to combine the powers of multiple anime characters. Gamers can select which entities they want to use and then combine their powers to create powerful moves. This allows players to come up with innovative strategies to defeat enemies and progress through the game.

Additionally, users can craft gear to enhance their characters’ stats and abilities, as well as summon allies to assist them in battle. Roblox Anime Story has an extensive system dedicated to this, which allows players to make powerful weapons and armor using different materials.

Poll : 0 votes