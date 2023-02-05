Roblox Attack on Titan: Life codes (February 2023)

Roblox Attack on Titan: Life is a game that came out on June 25, 2021. It is inspired by Attack on Titans, a dark fantasy-based Japanese anime and manga series. The game has the same storyline as its source, where players are on the lookout for human-eating foes and need to destroy them.

In the beginning, this title can be a bit slow, with gamers having to spend time exploring the map and fighting enemies to gain more experience. To speed up this process, players can use free codes published by the game's developer, Deadly Studio.

Redeeming them will grant gamers experience points (XP) and a few special pieces of omnidirectional mobility gear (ODMG). With these free rewards, players will have an advantage in the game early game, increasing their chances of making the leaderboard.

Roblox players can redeem free codes in Attack on Titan: Life

Active codes in Roblox Attack on Titan: Life

Here are the active codes in the game:

AoT:Life#Best - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get 700 XP

DeadlyStudio - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get 500 XP

Iscoru - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get 30 minutes of 3x XP

LoveYouAll - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get exclusive ODMG

OneMonthSupport - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get exclusive ODMG

Redeeming these free active codes is extremely easy. Players can find detailed steps on how to do so later in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Attack on Titan: Life

Roblox codes do not stay active forever and can expire without the developers offering any prior notice. If players see a code on the list below, they can rest assured it won't work in the game:

1MVisits - This code was redeemed in the game to get 50 XP

1ThouSandLikes - This code was redeemed in the game to get 100 XP

2MVisits - This code was redeemed in the game to get 150 XP

3MVisits - This code was redeemed in the game to get 200 XP

4MVisits - This code was redeemed in the game to get 30 minutes of 2x XP

FIVEThouSandLikes - This code was redeemed in the game to get 250 XP

FollowDeadlyStudio - This code was redeemed in the game to get 400 XP

How to redeem active codes in Roblox Attack on Titan: Life

You can follow these easy steps to redeem any active code in the game:

Open the Roblox platform and log in using your username and password.

After that, search for the game and locate its thumbnail.

Click on the thumbnail to view the game's homepage.

Now, you need to click on the Play option to launch the game; you will not be required to sign in again.

The game may take a few minutes to load on the website. You can shift to the desktop app for the platform to avoid this delay.

Once the game is fully loaded, wait for the avatar to be summoned to the lobby.

Next, you need to either click on the Menu option on the bottom left-hand side of the screen, or you can press the M key on your keyboard. You will see a small panel with a few options pop up now.

Click on the Discord icon to get a text box.

Enter a code exactly as it appears on the active list into the text box.

The final step is to hit the Enter key.

The active codes are case-sensitive, and manually typing them in can lead to typos. To avoid this, you should copy and paste them into the text box.

Poll : 0 votes