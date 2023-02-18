Roblox Ballista codes (February 2023)

Roblox Ballista is a battle game where players form teams to take out the opposing squads. The fun part is the medieval theme where they get to wear armor and use shields and spears.

Players can redeem free codes posted by the developers of the title to get treasure chest rolls for more in-game money and other exciting rewards. These will give them a headstart in the Roblox offering.

Fans can also like the title for a wooden chest. For more codes, they can follow the creators of the game on their Twitter account, @supersocialplay. They also have a Roblox group where codes and updates are posted.

Free codes to redeem in Roblox Ballista

Active codes in Roblox Ballista

Listed below are the active codes in the game:

Battle25k - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get Treasure Chest Roll

DeathmatchLive - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get Treasure Chest Roll

Like3k - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get Royal Infantry Armor

SecretUnderBridge - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get Treasure Chest Roll

SketchYT - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get Treasure Chest Roll

WinterSeason1 - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get Ice Chest Roll

Redeeming these free and active codes is very easy. Players can see the detailed steps on how to redeem them further in this article.

Expired codes in Roblox Ballista

The following offerings do not work anymore. If players see a code on this list, they should move on to another to save time:

WinWin - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get a Chest Roll

alPhabattle - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get a Chest Roll

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Ballista

You can follow these easy steps to redeem the codes in the game:

The first step is to launch the Roblox desktop app or open the website on Google Chrome.

The next step is to log in using the username and password you created.

After logging in, enter the name of the game in the search bar. Hit Enter to initiate the search.

Click on the first thumbnail as usual to access the home page of the game.

Click on the green Play button to start the game. You don't have to log in again.

Wait for the game to load for a few minutes until the avatar is spawned in the waiting area.

Now, click on the Shop icon on the left-hand side of the screen.

In the new pop-up window, select the Redeem Code tab on the lower-right side of the window.

Enter the code exactly as it appears on the list.

Lastly, you can click on the blue Redeem button to complete the process.

Other team-based PvP games on Roblox

Here are some team-based games, but with different themes:

1) Phantom Forces

This FPS game, created by StyLis, offers Phantoms and Ghosts as the two primary sides for players to choose from. Typical modes like King of the Hill and Deathmatch pit the two teams against one another.

2) Arsenal

This is the greatest Roblox fight game for gamers who like competitive battles, a wide selection of weaponry, and creative flexibility on a server with lots of other users. The title starts with the players in a hectic arcade where everyone is an opponent.

3) Tower Battles

In Tower Battles, players get to engage wave upon wave of zombies in combat. In order to defeat the opposing team and win the game, they must hold out for the longest period. They have the choice between both offensive and defensive plays as well.

