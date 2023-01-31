Roblox Banana Eats codes (February 2023)

Roblox Banana Eats is a game that belongs to the horror genre, with survival being the ultimate goal. The killer banana is on the loose and is out to devour everyone. The trick is to delay it by laying out traps and hiding in places where the banana can never be guessed.
Luckily, players have free Roblox codes that can help them in this thrilling adventure. Redeeming these codes can reward one with extra in-game cash that can be used to buy add-ons from the game’s shop. Finally, players can also get a few exclusive skins to blend into the environment.
Active codes in Roblox Banana Eats
Listed below are the active codes in the game:
- FRIDAY - This active code can be redeemed by players to earn 200 Coins
- HALFBILLION - This active code can be redeemed by players to earn a Banana’s Aurora Skin
- HAPPYHOLIDAYS - This active code can be redeemed by players to earn Social Candy Cane
Expired codes in Roblox Banana Eats
If players see a code on this list, they can move on to the next one and save time:
- 15KFOLLOWERS - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a Blue Moldy Banana
- 200MILLION - This inactive code was redeemed by players for Banana Skin
- 300MILLION - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a Banana skin
- 400MILLION - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a Sinister Gold Skin
- BANANAISHERE - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a free Party Peely Skin
- BANANALOVES - This inactive code was redeemed by players for Chocolates Skin
- BOO - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a Beacon
- BOONANAEATS - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a Peel-O-Lantern trap
- CHOCOLATE - This inactive code was redeemed by players for White Chocolate Skin
- DIPPINGINTOINSANITY - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a free Dipped Banana Beacon
- FANCYPANCAKE - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a Waffle Beacon
- FREEBEANS - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a free Banana Skin
- FREECOINS - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 100 Coins!
- FREECOINS - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 200 Coins
- GLITTEREVERYWHERE - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a Sparkle Teal Beacon
- HAPPYBIRTHDAY - This inactive code was redeemed by players for Birthday Banana Skin
- HAPPYBIRTHDAY - This inactive code was redeemed by players for Rotten Banana Skin
- HAPPYHOLIDAYS - This inactive code was redeemed by players for Banana Skin
- LUCKYBEACON - This inactive code was redeemed by players for Beacon Skin
- LUCKYPEEL - This inactive code was redeemed by players for Lucky Peel Skin
- MORECOINS - This inactive code was redeemed by players for free coins!
- NEWMAP - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a free beacon
- PINK - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a free beacon
- QUARTERBILLION - This inactive code was redeemed by players for Beacon Skin
- SPAREDOUBLOONS - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 300 Coins
- SUMMER - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 250 Coins
- THANKFUL - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 250 Coins
- THEGOLDENPEELS - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a free Golden Skin
How to redeem the codes in Roblox Banana Eats?
You can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:
- Launch the game.
- Select the button labeled codes.
- In the pop-up window, enter the code exactly as it appears.
- Finally, you can click on the redeem button to claim the rewards.
If the code does not go through on the first attempt, you should reload the game and try again.