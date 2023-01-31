Roblox Banana Eats codes (February 2023)

Roblox Banana Eats is a game that belongs to the horror genre, with survival being the ultimate goal. The killer banana is on the loose and is out to devour everyone. The trick is to delay it by laying out traps and hiding in places where the banana can never be guessed.

Luckily, players have free Roblox codes that can help them in this thrilling adventure. Redeeming these codes can reward one with extra in-game cash that can be used to buy add-ons from the game’s shop. Finally, players can also get a few exclusive skins to blend into the environment.

Active codes in Roblox Banana Eats

Listed below are the active codes in the game:

FRIDAY - This active code can be redeemed by players to earn 200 Coins

HALFBILLION - This active code can be redeemed by players to earn a Banana’s Aurora Skin

HAPPYHOLIDAYS - This active code can be redeemed by players to earn Social Candy Cane

Expired codes in Roblox Banana Eats

If players see a code on this list, they can move on to the next one and save time:

15KFOLLOWERS - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a Blue Moldy Banana

200MILLION - This inactive code was redeemed by players for Banana Skin

300MILLION - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a Banana skin

400MILLION - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a Sinister Gold Skin

BANANAISHERE - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a free Party Peely Skin

BANANALOVES - This inactive code was redeemed by players for Chocolates Skin

BOO - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a Beacon

BOONANAEATS - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a Peel-O-Lantern trap

CHOCOLATE - This inactive code was redeemed by players for White Chocolate Skin

DIPPINGINTOINSANITY - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a free Dipped Banana Beacon

FANCYPANCAKE - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a Waffle Beacon

FREEBEANS - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a free Banana Skin

FREECOINS - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 100 Coins!

FREECOINS - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 200 Coins

GLITTEREVERYWHERE - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a Sparkle Teal Beacon

HAPPYBIRTHDAY - This inactive code was redeemed by players for Birthday Banana Skin

HAPPYBIRTHDAY - This inactive code was redeemed by players for Rotten Banana Skin

HAPPYHOLIDAYS - This inactive code was redeemed by players for Banana Skin

LUCKYBEACON - This inactive code was redeemed by players for Beacon Skin

LUCKYPEEL - This inactive code was redeemed by players for Lucky Peel Skin

MORECOINS - This inactive code was redeemed by players for free coins!

NEWMAP - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a free beacon

PINK - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a free beacon

QUARTERBILLION - This inactive code was redeemed by players for Beacon Skin

SPAREDOUBLOONS - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 300 Coins

SUMMER - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 250 Coins

THANKFUL - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 250 Coins

THEGOLDENPEELS - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a free Golden Skin

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Banana Eats?

You can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Launch the game.

Select the button labeled codes.

In the pop-up window, enter the code exactly as it appears.

Finally, you can click on the redeem button to claim the rewards.

If the code does not go through on the first attempt, you should reload the game and try again.

