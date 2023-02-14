Roblox Bear Tycoon codes (February 2023)

Roblox Bear Tycoon is a building game where players are the beekeepers on an island. You catch bees that escape from their colony using your net. As your island expands, you can recruit bears to generate income so that you can build new portions of it. Along with creating your island, you can also make a dock and a boat to access neighboring islands.

The title developer, Pyrite.gg, has launched some brand new codes for users to redeem rewards that will offer them in-game cash to further progress in the title. This article features all the new active codes for Roblox Bear Tycoon in February 2023.

Active codes, inactive codes, and more for Roblox Bear Tycoon in February 2023

Here are the active codes for Roblox Bear Tycoon, released in February 2023:

Upgrade —Players can use this code to redeem 5k Cash (New)

—Players can use this code to redeem 5k Cash 500LIKES —Players can use this code to redeem 2,500 Cash

—Players can use this code to redeem 2,500 Cash 1000FAVS —Players can use this code to redeem 1,000 Gems

—Players can use this code to redeem 1,000 Gems FreeNet—Players can use this code to redeem an upgraded net to catch bees

The codes listed above will offer you more Cash and Gems in Roblox Bear Tycoon, which you can use to purchase new nets and construct other portions of your beekeeping island. A net is also available, which makes catching bees much simpler.

The beginning of the game, which is notoriously challenging for new players, will be significantly easier if they use these codes.

The developer uses a dedicated Twitter account to inform followers of developments in Bear Tycoon and distribute codes. One of the most remarkable ways to stay updated with the codes is to follow the developer's Twitter account.

Expired codes in Roblox Bear Tycoon

Unfortunately, some codes are no longer working on Roblox Bear Tycoon. Given below is a list of the inactive codes in the title:

200Likes—Players can use this code to redeem 2,000 Cash

The duration of the code's validity is entirely upon the title developers, and they decide when a code should no longer be working. They expire without warning, and thus, it is advised to use them as quickly as possible.

Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Bear Tycoon

To redeem gifts/rewards in Roblox Bear Tycoon, follow the steps listed below after launching the title on your PC or mobile:

Step 1: Log into Bear Tycoon on Roblox.

Step 2: On the left side of the screen, click on the Twitter bird icon.

Step 3: Insert the code from the active code list into the displayed text bar.

Step 4: Click Enter to redeem your reward.

Sometimes, the code input might not work for one of two reasons. The primary cause of their failure is incorrect code entry. Make sure the codes are input accurately and without any mistakes. You may get around this frequent problem by copying and pasting the code mentioned above into your Roblox game.

Another factor for the "Invalid code" popping up on your screen is that the code input has expired.

More Tycoon games in Roblox

Players have multiple ranges of games to choose from on Roblox, and if you're a tycoon enthusiast, you can try out some of the similar tycoon titles on the platform:

Theme Park Tycoon 2 - Building, Release date: 1/2/2012

- Building, Release date: 1/2/2012 Retail Tycoon - Building, Release date: 8/14/2015

- Building, Release date: 8/14/2015 Restaurant Tycoon - Building, Release date: 4/27/2017

- Building, Release date: 4/27/2017 School Tycoon - Building, Release date: 6/15/2020

- Building, Release date: 6/15/2020 Big City Tycoon - Town and City, Release date: 2/22/2021

- Town and City, Release date: 2/22/2021 Pyramid Tycoon - Adventure, Release date: 3/1/2021

- Adventure, Release date: 3/1/2021 City Life Tycoon - Town and City, Release date: 2/19/2021

- Town and City, Release date: 2/19/2021 Mega Mansion Tycoon - Building, Release date: 12/23/2021

- Building, Release date: 12/23/2021 Build-A-Bear Tycoon - Building, Release date: 11/15/2022

- Building, Release date: 11/15/2022 Ultra Power Tycoon - Fighting, Release date: 12/1/2021

- Fighting, Release date: 12/1/2021 Prison Tycoon - Building, Release date: 5/15/2019

- Building, Release date: 5/15/2019 Super Hero Tycoon - Fighting, Release date: 12/11/2016

- Fighting, Release date: 12/11/2016 Car Dealership Tycoon - Building, Release date: 3/27/2018

- Building, Release date: 3/27/2018 Tropical Resort Tycoon - Building, Release date: 8/10/2020

- Building, Release date: 8/10/2020 Mall Tycoon - Building, Release date: 9/5/2020

- Building, Release date: 9/5/2020 House Tycoon - Building, Release date: 10/12/2019

Poll : 0 votes