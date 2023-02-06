Roblox Ben! Codes (February 2023)

Roblox Ben! is a survival horror game inspired by an extremely popular title on a platform called Piggy. The game recently changed its name to Dog! following in the footsteps of its inspiration. Players can find a new feature in the game where the dog answers the player's questions before attempting to kill them.

While it may not be as difficult as Piggy, players can redeem free codes to get rewards like in-game money and skins to customize the avatar. This is especially helpful for novice players to gain a headstart in the game and find a quick route to the leadership board.

Roblox players can redeem free codes in Ben!

Active codes in Roblox Ben!

Listed below are the active codes in the game:

100klikes - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get special rewards.

150kmembers - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get 100 Coins.

200kmembers - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get 100 Coins.

danzlua - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get 100 Coins.

discord0101 - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get Coins.

distom - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get the Tompus skin.

flamingo - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get the Cleetus skin.

RetroTweeter - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get Pierre skin.

Redeeming these active codes is extremely easy. Players can see the detailed steps on how to redeem the free code further in this article.

Expired codes in Roblox Ben!

Roblox codes expire without notice. The following do not work anymore in the game:

100kmembers - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 100 Coins.

10klikes - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 100 Coins.

15klikes - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 100 Coins.

25klikes - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 100 Coins.

35klikes - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get Coins.

50klikes - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 100 Coins.

5klikes - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 100 Coins.

release - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 100 Coins.

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Ben!?

You can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Launch the Roblox platform and log in using your own username and password.

After logging in, type the name of the game into the search tab after logging in and press Enter.

To access the game's homepage, find it and click on the thumbnail.

To begin playing the game right away, click Play.

The game will start after a brief loading period. Skip options can also be found in several Roblox games.

Fortunately, moving the avatar is not necessary. Just remain at the spawn location.

Proceed by clicking on the Codes icon to the left of the screen.

A new window should pop up. Copy and paste the code into the text box.

The last step is to click on the submit button to redeem the code.

If the code does not go through on the first attempt, you should leave the current server and restart the game to join a new server and try the steps again.

The promised rewards will be added to your account once the codes have been redeemed.

