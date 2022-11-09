Roblox Bomb Simulator codes in November 2022: Free Boosts, Pets, and more 

Among a plethora of Roblox games, Bomb Simulator has stood out owing to its intriguing and out-of-the-box gameplay. Released in 2020, Bomb Simulator players are tasked with destroying numerous objects with a range of weapons. Gamers with the finest swords can blow up the largest objects without breaking a sweat.

Newcomers will take a huge hit initially since they lack financial resources and good weapons. This is when they should consider using the codes in this article. These codes grant them free pets, boosts, and potions that will aid them in becoming the server's elite bombers.

Avoid grinding for hours with the help of these active codes in Roblox Bomb Simulator

Active codes

Grumpy - Redeem for a YouTube Pet (NEW)

- Redeem for a YouTube Pet (NEW) GoldPotion - Redeem code for a Gold Potion!

- Redeem code for a Gold Potion! DarkPotion - Redeem code for a Dark Potion!

- Redeem code for a Dark Potion! Bomby - Redeem code for x2 gem boost!

- Redeem code for x2 gem boost! boostcoin1 - Redeem code for x2 coin boost!

- Redeem code for x2 coin boost! 60KLIKES - Redeem code for a 60KLikes Pets!

- Redeem code for a 60KLikes Pets! GemBoost3 - Redeem code for x2 gem boost for 15 mins!

- Redeem code for x2 gem boost for 15 mins! LuckyBoost - Redeem code for x2 luck boost for 15 mins!

- Redeem code for x2 luck boost for 15 mins! Gemboost2 - Redeem code for x2 gem boost for 15 mins!

- Redeem code for x2 gem boost for 15 mins! 45KLIKES - Redeem code for x2 gem boost for 1 hour!

- Redeem code for x2 gem boost for 1 hour! COINZ - Redeem code for x2 coin boost for 15 mins!

- Redeem code for x2 coin boost for 15 mins! SecretHat - Redeem code for x2 luck boost!

- Redeem code for x2 luck boost! 30KLIKES - Redeem code for Dominus Icy Pet!

- Redeem code for Dominus Icy Pet! Gems - Redeem code for x2 gem boost for 1 hour!

- Redeem code for x2 gem boost for 1 hour! 15KLIKES - Redeem code for 15KLikes Pet!

- Redeem code for 15KLikes Pet! ItsKolapo - Redeem code for 1,000 gems!

- Redeem code for 1,000 gems! GemBoost - Redeem code for x2 gem boost for 15 mins!

- Redeem code for x2 gem boost for 15 mins! Apology - Redeem code for x2 coin boost for 1 hour!

- Redeem code for x2 coin boost for 1 hour! FreeCoinBoost - Redeem code for x2 coin boost for 15 mins!

- Redeem code for x2 coin boost for 15 mins! FreeBoost - Redeem code for x2 coin boost for 15 mins!

- Redeem code for x2 coin boost for 15 mins! 5KLIKES - Redeem code for a 5kLikes Pet!

- Redeem code for a 5kLikes Pet! razorfishgaming - Redeem code for a RazorFishGaming YouTuber Pet!

- Redeem code for a RazorFishGaming YouTuber Pet! Snuggie - Redeem code for a Snuggie YouTuber Pet!

- Redeem code for a Snuggie YouTuber Pet! Russo - Redeem code for a Russo YouTuber Pet!

- Redeem code for a Russo YouTuber Pet! MayRushArt - Redeem code for a MayRushArt YouTuber Pet!

- Redeem code for a MayRushArt YouTuber Pet! ToadBoiGaming - Redeem code for a ToadBoi YouTuber Pet!

- Redeem code for a ToadBoi YouTuber Pet! JoJo - Redeem code for a JoJo YouTuber Pet!

- Redeem code for a JoJo YouTuber Pet! CDTV - Redeem code for a CDTV YouTuber Pet!

- Redeem code for a CDTV YouTuber Pet! Defildplays - Redeem code for a Defildplays YouTuber Pet!

Note: Users are advised to redeem all valid codes in Roblox Bomb Simulator with haste, as they will expire anytime!

Pets obtained from pet codes are quite expensive in the in-game store, so the value of these pets will skyrocket in the community market once the code expires. Hence, players must redeem the pet codes before activating the boost codes.

Expired codes

Fortunately, only a handful of old active codes in Roblox Bomb Simulator have gone invalid.

EventBoost

Coinboost4

EndingSoon

QuestUpdate

fireworks1

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Bomb Simulator?

Follow the easy steps outlined below to redeem the codes in Roblox Bomb Simulator:

Start the game and log into the server

Select the settings logo icon situated on the right-hand side of the screen

A new user interface will pop up on the screen

Press the "Codes" button to open the code redemption box

Users must copy the required code from our list above and paste it into the text box that says "Type Code Here"

Make sure to hit the "Enter" button to claim the free rewards right away

Players can redeem all the valid codes within a few minutes by following the steps mentioned above. Claimed boosts and pets can be found in the players' in-game inventories.

Key points to remember when redeeming the codes

Copying and pasting the codes is swift and safe as it eliminates typos and typographical errors. Roblox codes are strictly case-sensitive; hence, players must avoid spelling mistakes when manually inputting the codes.

Users will sometimes receive an error notice when redeeming the codes. This might happen due to a server bug. Players can easily fix this by restarting the game and redeeming the same code once again. Doing this will transfer them to a new server where things may work smoothly.

