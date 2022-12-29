Roblox Brookhaven RP music codes (January 2023)

Roblox Brookhaven RP is one of the metaverse's best town and city genre titles. Players can do whatever they want in the city of Brookhaven and have RP gameplay with their friends.
Robloxians can purchase various in-game items, buildings, vehicles, and other accessories. Furthermore, they can create their story arcs and have an engaging RP experience in a Roblox setting. Due to its refined gameplay, Brookhaven RP amassed over 25 billion visits in the metaverse.
Listening to the same soundtrack when grinding for hours can get quite tiresome. This is when you must consider redeeming the music codes featured in this article. These codes are pretty simple to redeem, and users can claim many popular songs for free. Interested readers can scroll down to learn more about the music codes.
Valid codes in Roblox Brookhaven RP
- 1259050178 - A Roblox Rap/Merry Christmas Roblox
- 6957372976 - Bad Bunny - Yonaguni
- 1845016505 - Believer
- 6843558868 - BTS - Butter
- 5253604010 - Capone - Oh No
- 5937000690 - Chikatto - Chika Chika
- 5760198930 - Clairo - Sofia
- 1725273277 - Frank Ocean - Chanel
- 189105508 - Frozen - Let It Go
- 6432181830 - Glass Animals - Heat Wave
- 249672730 - Illijah - On My Way
- 1243143051 - Jingle Oof (Jingle Bells parody)
- 224845627 - The Kitty Cat Dance
- 6620108916 - Lil Nas X - Call Me By Your Name
- 143666548 - Mii Channel Music
- 6447077697 - PinkPantheress Pain
- 3400778682 - Pokemon Sword and Shield Gym theme
- 6678031214 - Polo G - RAPSTAR
- 6887728970 - Rauw Alejandro - Todo De Ti
- 5595658625 - Royal & the Serpent - Overwhelmed
- 292861322 - Snoop Dogg - Drop It Like It’s Hot
- 6794553622 - Syko Brooklyn Blood Pop
- 6463211475 - Tesher - Jalebi Baby
- 154664102 - You’ve Been Trolled
Unconfirmed codes in Roblox Brookhaven RP
The music codes provided below may or may not work; thus, readers are urged to redeem them just in case.
- 5925841720 - 2Pac - California Love
- 186317099 - 2Pac - Life Goes On
- 225150067 - Baby Bash ft. Frankie J - Suga Suga
- 1321038120 - Billie Eilish - Ocean Eyes
- 1894066752 - BTS - Fake Love
- 748726200 - Casi - No Limit
- 6657083880 - Doja Cat - Kiss Me More (ft. SZA)
- 521116871 - Doja Cat - Say So
- 6606223785 - Dua Lipa - Levitating
- 4591688095 - Justin Bieber - Yummy
- 6403599974 - Kali Uchis - Telepatia
- 6815150969 - The Kid LAROI Stay (ft. Justin Bieber)
- 6177409271 - Kim Dracula - Paparazzi
- 7081437616 - Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow - Industry Baby
- 3340674075 - Lil Nas X - Panini
- 6833920398 - Olivia Rodrigo good 4 u
- 614018503 - Pink Fong - Baby Shark
- 6760592191 - Skill Sonic - Leave The Door Open
- 2623209752 - Ski Mask The Slump God - Nuketown
- 6159978466 - Taylor Swift - You Belong With Me
- 5145539495 - Tina Turner - What’s Love Got to Do with It
- 5315279926 - Tones and I - Bad Child
- 4982789390 - The Weeknd - Blinding Lights
- 5619169255 - The Weeknd - Save Your Tears
- 1003325030 - XXXTentacion - Carry On
- 1326909345 - XXXTentacion - Jocelyn Flores
How to redeem the music codes in Roblox Brookhaven RP?
Follow the steps outlined below to redeem the codes:
- Launch the title and enter the server.
- Select the small blue speaker icon situated in the top menu bar.
- A new UI will pop up, where you will be asked to purchase tracks.
- Press the "Buy now" button (you won't spend Robux and other in-game currency).
- Then a new transparent interface titled "Enter Roblox ID#" will be displayed on the screen.
- Copy your favorite track's code and paste it into the empty black text box.
- Make sure to hit the blue-themed play button to redeem the code instantly.
You can find the redeemed tracks in your in-game music library.