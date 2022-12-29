Roblox Brookhaven RP music codes (January 2023)

Roblox Brookhaven RP is one of the metaverse's best town and city genre titles. Players can do whatever they want in the city of Brookhaven and have RP gameplay with their friends.

Robloxians can purchase various in-game items, buildings, vehicles, and other accessories. Furthermore, they can create their story arcs and have an engaging RP experience in a Roblox setting. Due to its refined gameplay, Brookhaven RP amassed over 25 billion visits in the metaverse.

Listening to the same soundtrack when grinding for hours can get quite tiresome. This is when you must consider redeeming the music codes featured in this article. These codes are pretty simple to redeem, and users can claim many popular songs for free. Interested readers can scroll down to learn more about the music codes.

Valid codes in Roblox Brookhaven RP

1259050178 - A Roblox Rap/Merry Christmas Roblox

- A Roblox Rap/Merry Christmas Roblox 6957372976 - Bad Bunny - Yonaguni

- Bad Bunny - Yonaguni 1845016505 - Believer

- Believer 6843558868 - BTS - Butter

- BTS - Butter 5253604010 - Capone - Oh No

- Capone - Oh No 5937000690 - Chikatto - Chika Chika

- Chikatto - Chika Chika 5760198930 - Clairo - Sofia

- Clairo - Sofia 1725273277 - Frank Ocean - Chanel

- Frank Ocean - Chanel 189105508 - Frozen - Let It Go

- Frozen - Let It Go 6432181830 - Glass Animals - Heat Wave

- Glass Animals - Heat Wave 249672730 - Illijah - On My Way

- Illijah - On My Way 1243143051 - Jingle Oof (Jingle Bells parody)

- Jingle Oof (Jingle Bells parody) 224845627 - The Kitty Cat Dance

- The Kitty Cat Dance 6620108916 - Lil Nas X - Call Me By Your Name

- Lil Nas X - Call Me By Your Name 143666548 - Mii Channel Music

- Mii Channel Music 6447077697 - PinkPantheress Pain

- PinkPantheress Pain 3400778682 - Pokemon Sword and Shield Gym theme

- Pokemon Sword and Shield Gym theme 6678031214 - Polo G - RAPSTAR

- Polo G - RAPSTAR 6887728970 - Rauw Alejandro - Todo De Ti

- Rauw Alejandro - Todo De Ti 5595658625 - Royal & the Serpent - Overwhelmed

- Royal & the Serpent - Overwhelmed 292861322 - Snoop Dogg - Drop It Like It’s Hot

- Snoop Dogg - Drop It Like It’s Hot 6794553622 - Syko Brooklyn Blood Pop

- Syko Brooklyn Blood Pop 6463211475 - Tesher - Jalebi Baby

- Tesher - Jalebi Baby 154664102 - You’ve Been Trolled

Unconfirmed codes in Roblox Brookhaven RP

The music codes provided below may or may not work; thus, readers are urged to redeem them just in case.

5925841720 - 2Pac - California Love

- 2Pac - California Love 186317099 - 2Pac - Life Goes On

- 2Pac - Life Goes On 225150067 - Baby Bash ft. Frankie J - Suga Suga

- Baby Bash ft. Frankie J - Suga Suga 1321038120 - Billie Eilish - Ocean Eyes

- Billie Eilish - Ocean Eyes 1894066752 - BTS - Fake Love

- BTS - Fake Love 748726200 - Casi - No Limit

- Casi - No Limit 6657083880 - Doja Cat - Kiss Me More (ft. SZA)

- Doja Cat - Kiss Me More (ft. SZA) 521116871 - Doja Cat - Say So

- Doja Cat - Say So 6606223785 - Dua Lipa - Levitating

- Dua Lipa - Levitating 4591688095 - Justin Bieber - Yummy

- Justin Bieber - Yummy 6403599974 - Kali Uchis - Telepatia

- Kali Uchis - Telepatia 6815150969 - The Kid LAROI Stay (ft. Justin Bieber)

- The Kid LAROI Stay (ft. Justin Bieber) 6177409271 - Kim Dracula - Paparazzi

- Kim Dracula - Paparazzi 7081437616 - Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow - Industry Baby

- Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow - Industry Baby 3340674075 - Lil Nas X - Panini

- Lil Nas X - Panini 6833920398 - Olivia Rodrigo good 4 u

- Olivia Rodrigo good 4 u 614018503 - Pink Fong - Baby Shark

- Pink Fong - Baby Shark 6760592191 - Skill Sonic - Leave The Door Open

- Skill Sonic - Leave The Door Open 2623209752 - Ski Mask The Slump God - Nuketown

- Ski Mask The Slump God - Nuketown 6159978466 - Taylor Swift - You Belong With Me

- Taylor Swift - You Belong With Me 5145539495 - Tina Turner - What’s Love Got to Do with It

- Tina Turner - What’s Love Got to Do with It 5315279926 - Tones and I - Bad Child

- Tones and I - Bad Child 4982789390 - The Weeknd - Blinding Lights

- The Weeknd - Blinding Lights 5619169255 - The Weeknd - Save Your Tears

- The Weeknd - Save Your Tears 1003325030 - XXXTentacion - Carry On

- XXXTentacion - Carry On 1326909345 - XXXTentacion - Jocelyn Flores

How to redeem the music codes in Roblox Brookhaven RP?

Follow the steps outlined below to redeem the codes:

Launch the title and enter the server.

Select the small blue speaker icon situated in the top menu bar.

A new UI will pop up, where you will be asked to purchase tracks.

Press the "Buy now" button (you won't spend Robux and other in-game currency).

Then a new transparent interface titled "Enter Roblox ID#" will be displayed on the screen.

Copy your favorite track's code and paste it into the empty black text box.

Make sure to hit the blue-themed play button to redeem the code instantly.

You can find the redeemed tracks in your in-game music library.

