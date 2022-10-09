Roblox Clicking Champions codes (October 2022): Free pets, boosts, and more 

Amid several Roblox titles that offer unique gameplay, Roblox Clicking Champions stands out due to its special in-game features and interactive map.

The main objective in Roblox Clicking Champions is to earn the highest number of Clicks at a fast pace. New players will struggle to achieve this feat as they lack financial and farming capabilities at an early stage. This is why gamers should consider using the codes listed in this article to obtain free pets, gems, and click boosts. Newcomers will have a better and easier time playing the title if they make good use of these free rewards.

Active and inactive Roblox Clicking Champions codes

Active codes

CDTV - Redeem code for a CDTV pet (Latest code)

- Redeem code for a CDTV pet (Latest code) IceLuck - Redeem code for 2x clicks

- Redeem code for 2x clicks GoldenClick - Redeem code for 2x golden clicks

- Redeem code for 2x golden clicks 40KSECRET - Redeem code for a free pet

- Redeem code for a free pet SecretCode - Redeem code for 2x secret boost

- Redeem code for 2x secret boost ElementalClick - Redeem code for 2x clicks

- Redeem code for 2x clicks ExtraClick - Redeem code for 2x clicks

- Redeem code for 2x clicks ForClick - Redeem code for 2x clicks

- Redeem code for 2x clicks ExtraSecret - Redeem code for 2x secret boost

- Redeem code for 2x secret boost 10MCode - Redeem code for a free Dark Cloud pet

- Redeem code for a free Dark Cloud pet ExtraLuck - Redeem code for a 2x luck boost

- Redeem code for a 2x luck boost FixRebirth - Redeem code for a 5x coin boost

- Redeem code for a 5x coin boost LuckyBoss - Redeem code for a 2x luck boost

- Redeem code for a 2x luck boost ShinyNow - Redeem code for a 3x shiny boost

- Redeem code for a 3x shiny boost ZombieLand - Redeem code for 2x secret boost

- Redeem code for 2x secret boost 20KSecret - Redeem code for a free pet

- Redeem code for a free pet PirateClick - Redeem code for 2x clicks

- Redeem code for 2x clicks BestBoss - Redeem code for 2x clicks

- Redeem code for 2x clicks FreeGemBoost - Redeem code for 2x gem boost

- Redeem code for 2x gem boost Rebalance - Redeem code for 2x clicks

- Redeem code for 2x clicks AlienGem - Redeem code for 2x gem boost

- Redeem code for 2x gem boost ClickCode - Redeem code for 2x clicks

- Redeem code for 2x clicks AlienClick - Redeem code for 2x clicks

- Redeem code for 2x clicks 3KCODE - Redeem code for a free pet

- Redeem code for a free pet SecretUpdate - Redeem code for a reward

- Redeem code for a reward RoboBoost - Redeem code for a reward

- Redeem code for a reward ShinyPet - Redeem code for a reward

- Redeem code for a reward FastPet - Redeem code for x2 Egg Speed Boost

- Redeem code for x2 Egg Speed Boost DesertKing - Redeem code for 2x clicks

- Redeem code for 2x clicks Egypt - Redeem code for 10,000 Gems

- Redeem code for 10,000 Gems Gravy - Redeem code for a Gravy pet

- Redeem code for a Gravy pet Razor - Redeem code for a Razor pet

- Redeem code for a Razor pet ItsKolapo - Redeem code for 1,000 Gems

- Redeem code for 1,000 Gems Snug - Redeem code for a Snug pet

- Redeem code for a Snug pet Russo - Redeem code for a Russo pet

- Redeem code for a Russo pet Milo - Redeem code for a PlanetMilo pet

- Redeem code for a PlanetMilo pet Release - Redeem code for 2x clicks for 15 minutes

Players are advised to redeem the pet codes first, as their values will skyrocket in the community market once the relevant codes expire. These pets offer various in-game perks and can give new players a massive headstart when equipped.

Some of the active codes offer a huge quantity of Gems when redeemed. Players must invest them wisely to become influential on the server without having to grind the game for countless hours. Instead of spending the free Gems on cosmetics, players can purchase boosters, eggs and auto-clicking tools to ensure a positive revenue flow in Roblox Clicking Champions.

Expired codes

Fortunately, only one code in Roblox Clicking Champions has expired.

1MClicks - Redeem code for one million Clicks

Steps to redeem active Roblox Clicking Champions codes

Players must follow the instructions provided below to redeem any active code in Roblox Clicking Champions:

Launch Clicking Champions and enter the server.

Hit the Twitter bird logo icon located next to the Pets option.

A new code box interface will now be displayed.

Copy any code an active code from the list provided earlier paste it into the text box.

Make sure to press the green-colored Redeem button to claim the freebies

Players will instantly receive the rewards right after using the codes.

Things to keep in your mind during the redemption procedure

1) Working codes may expire at any time, therefore gamers must redeem all of them before it's too late.

2) Roblox is known for offering case-sensitive codes. Readers must double-check the codes after entering them for spelling mistakes or typos before hitting the Redeem button.

3) Instead of manually entering the codes, players should consider copying and pasting them into the text box. This method will help eliminate typos and reduce the chances for errors.

4) Sometimes an error notice can appear when redeeming a code. This could be due to a server malfunction. Players can fix this problem by restarting the game. Doing so redirects users to a fresh server where the code has a higher chance of working. If the error message still pops up, then gamers can conclude that the code has gone inactive.

Where to find new Roblox Clicking Champions codes

To learn about the latest codes, players must join the game's official Discord channel. They can participate in community-based activities and game-related conversations on the server. New gamers can communicate with seasoned veterans and learn a lot about the game by accessing the voice channel.

New codes will also be posted on the game's official Roblox page. Players can bookmark that page and check it during special in-game events, collaborations, and updates.

