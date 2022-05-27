Roblox Clicking Havoc codes (May 2022): Free luck, boosts, and more

Roblox Clicking Havoc is a multi-genre multiplayer game created in 2020 by TOXYN. In it, players need their fingers to win the game; they have to tap on the screen (if played on mobile) or mouse (if played on PC) to collect clicks.

These clicks are later used to buy rebirths, and players have to explore the world of Roblox Clicking Havoc. As they explore new areas and gain more clicks, their clicks will become more powerful. Players can also customize and upgrade their characters using Diamonds.

The objective of the players is to become the best player in the world by reaching the highest and creating their name at the top of the leaderboard. The game was recently updated and the developers have dropped new codes for the players.

This article lists the active, valid, and working codes for Roblox Clicking Havoc as of May 2022 and the ways to redeem them.

Roblox: Codes to redeem free rewards in Clicking Havoc

New Active Codes

These codes are case-sensitive and need to be entered as mentioned in the list below. If the code is entered incorrectly, it will not work. We recommend players copy and paste these codes to avoid such errors.

These codes are also not everlasting, and should be used as soon as possible to avoid missing out.

Here are all the active, working, and valid codes for Roblox Clicking Havoc (May 2022):

2HOURLUCK – Redeem this code for two hours of double luck (NEW)

– Redeem this code for a free pet CORRUPT – Redeem this code for a Mini Corrupt Dominus Pet

– Redeem this code for 15 Minutes of All Boosts UPDATE29 – Redeem this code for 20 Minutes of 2x Luck

– Redeem this code for a Starry Dominus Pet 3MILLIONVISITS – Redeem this code for 15 Minutes of All Boosts

– Redeem this code for a Void Star Shine Pet CHEST – Redeem this code for a Chest Pet

– Redeem this code for 20 Minutes of 2x Luck SPINTHEWHEEL – Redeem this code for Prize Wheel Pet

– Redeem this code for 20 Minutes of 2x Luck LAVA – Redeem this code for a Chilled Lava Cat Pet

– Redeem this code for 10 Minutes of 2x Luck 2MVISITS – Redeem this code for a 2 Million Hat Pet

– Redeem this code for a Grim Reaper Pet 200KMEMBERS – Redeem this code for 10 Minutes of 2x Damage

– Redeem this code for 15 Minutes of 2x Boss Damage BATTLE – Redeem this code to receive a Sword Pet

– Redeem this code to receive 15 Minutes of 2x Clicks TOXIC – Redeem this code to receive a Toxic Bot Pet

– Redeem this code to receive Robot Pet UPDATE25 – Redeem this code to receive 20 Minutes of 2x Boss Damage and 2x Luck

– Redeem this code to receive a Gold Sparkle Time Fedora UPDATE24 – Redeem this code to receive 30 Minutes of 2x Clicks and 2x Luck

– Redeem this code to receive 10 Minutes of 2x Luck FINDTHEBUTTON – Redeem this code to receive an Undead Reaper Pet

– Redeem this code to receive 10 Minutes of triple hatch UPDATE17 – Redeem this code to receive 10 Minutes of triple hatch

– Redeem this code to receive an XBOX Controller Pet FREESERVERS – Redeem this code to receive Free Boost

– Redeem this code to receive a VIP Star Shine Pet FIREWORKS – Redeem this code to receive an American Flag Pet

– Redeem this code to receive 10 Minutes of 2x luck CELEBRATE – Redeem this code to receive a Party Hat Pet

– Redeem this code to receive 15 Minutes of 2x luck boost DEVELOPER – Redeem this code to receive a Mini Toxic Pet

– Redeem this code to receive 5 Minutes of a chance to hatch shiny 100KMEMBERS – Redeem this code to receive 10 Minutes of 2x luck

– Redeem this code to receive a Hell Toxyn Dragon Pet HELL – Redeem this code to receive a Mini Hell Demon Pet

– Redeem this code to receive 10 Minutes of 2x Clicks 600KVISITS – Redeem this code to receive 5 Minutes of +1 Egg Hatching

– Redeem this code to receive a Test Tube Pet BOOST – Redeem this code to receive 15 Minutes of 2x Clicks

– Redeem this code to receive a Cool Hammer Pet YOUTUBE – Redeem this code to receive Play Button Pet

– Redeem this code to receive Tiny Gem Pet UPDATE10 – Redeem this code to receive a Havoc Flame Pet

– Redeem this code to receive a Tada Pet THANKYOU – Redeem this code to receive 5 Minutes of all boost

– Redeem this code to receive a Havoc Hammer Pet 2KLIKES – Redeem this code to receive 3 Minutes of triple hatch

– Redeem this code to receive 10 Minutes of 2x Clicks 200KVISITS – Redeem this code to receive 10 Minutes of 2x Clicks

– Redeem this code to receive Minutes of 2x Luck MINI – Redeem this code to receive a Mini Charged Dominus

– Redeem this code to receive a Lava Elemental Pet CLICKS – Redeem this code to receive 1,500 Clicks

– Redeem this code to receive 1,500 Gems RELEASE – Redeem this code to receive a Glowing Dragon Pet

Ways to redeem a code in Roblox Clicking Havoc

Here are the steps to redeem a code in Roblox Clicking Havoc:

1) Open Roblox Click Havoc on mobile, PC, or any other device

2) Search for the Twitter bird on the side of the screen

3) A “Code Redemption” window will appear

4) Enter or copy-paste the desired code in the text box

5) Hit the “Redeem” button to claim the rewards

Double-check the entered code before hitting the “Redeem” button to avoid errors.

