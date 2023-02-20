Roblox Coins Hero Simulator codes (February 2023)

Roblox Coins Hero Simulator is a simple game where players run around and collect coins. These coins, the in-game currency, can be used to buy skills. The game becomes more fun as players explore various maps.

The game was created by Oh My Crazy Games on October 14, 2020, and is still in the beta phase, but the developers have promised interesting updates in the future. Thus, players have a lot to look forward to in this game.

Meanwhile, the developers continue to share new codes for players to get extra diamonds and gems, which gives them a headstart in the game. Players can also follow the creator's Twitter account, @OhMyCrazyGames1, for more codes.

Roblox players can redeem free codes in Coins Hero Simulator

Active codes in Roblox Coins Hero Simulator

Listed below are the active codes in the game:

10Million - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get 10 Million Diamonds

5kCash - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get 5,000 Gems

Redeeming active codes is easy. Players can follow the steps in this article to redeem free codes.

Expired codes in Roblox Coins Hero Simulator

The following codes do not work anymore. If players see these codes, they can move on to the next one to save time:

pet$ - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get a free pet

welcomeHeroo - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get free gems

How to redeem codes in Roblox Coins Hero Simulator?

You can follow these easy steps to redeem codes in the game:

The first step is to launch the Roblox desktop app, or if you don't have it, you can open the Roblox website on Google Chrome.

Enter the username and password created that you created to log in.

The next step is to find the game. Enter the name of the game in the search bar and hit enter.

Click on the first thumbnail from the search results. You should now see the home page of the game.

Click on the green play button to launch the game.

Wait for it to load and for the avatar to appear in the spawn area.

Next, click on the blue icon with an image of the bird. It's on the left-hand side of the screen.

As soon as you do that, a pop-up window should appear.

Enter the active code exactly as it appears in the text box.

Click on the Claim button to redeem the code.

Other simulation games on Roblox

Simulation video games are made to mimic different aspects of the real world, including training, analysis, prediction, and fun. Players are typically given free rein to control a character or area without clearly defined objectives.

Here are some simulation games on Roblox:

1) Sword Fighters Simulator

The game was created by FullSprint Games for players who love collecting swords and using them in epic battles. Players start swinging their swords to gain more power in the game. As they grow stronger, they defeat more powerful enemies.

2) Get Huge Simulator

Codesoft has created this game for gym lovers. Players will enter the game with absolutely no body mass. They need to train hard to gain muscle and increase body mass. The most powerful avatars rule the island.

3) Bakery Simulator

Individuals who like baking will enjoy the game. Players will get to own and manage their own bakery and prepare a variety of tasty treats for customers to buy. They will need to unlock different recipes to advance to the next level.

