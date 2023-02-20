Roblox Dalgona Simulator codes (February 2023)

Roblox Dalgona Simulator is an adaptation of the South Korean survival drama television series on Netflix called Squid Game. To earn stats and unlock goodies like additional shapes, trails, skins, toothpicks, and other enhancements, players in the game must skillfully slice through various Dalgona shapes without breaking them.

To start with better tools, players can redeem free codes posted by the game's creators. The codes reward free coins to players who get to spend them on upgrades and better equipment. For more codes, players can follow the game's creator on his Twitter account, @aozwel, and join the Discord server for codes and game updates.

Active codes in Roblox Dalgona Simulator

Listed below are the active codes in the game:

hidden1 - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get 250 Coins

release - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get 25 Coins

Redeeming these active codes is very easy. Players can further see the detailed steps to redeem the free code in this article.

Expired codes in Roblox Dalgona Simulator

The following codes do not work anymore. If players see a code on this list, they can move on to the next one to save time:

1KLIkes - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get free coins

1MilVisitz - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get free coins

5KLIkes - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get free coins

5MilVisitz - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get free coins

Squidd - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get free coins

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Dalgona Simulator?

You can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Start by either opening the Roblox app or going to the Roblox website on the Google Chrome browser.

Use your confidential username and password to log in.

Once you are in, type the game's name into the search bar and press the Enter key.

Generally, the game you're looking for is the first thumbnail on the left-hand side. To access the game's home page, click on it.

To begin the game, click the green "Play" button.

The game may take several minutes to load. Use the skip button if you see it to continue.

On the map, you will see that your avatar spawns in a safe area on the map. You don't need to move the avatar. Click on the Twitter button on the left side of the screen.

A pop-up window will now appear with the space to enter the code.

Enter the code in the text box without any spaces.

Click on the Submit button to receive the promised rewards immediately.

This marks the end of the process. Players should restart the game and try again if the code does not go through on the first attempt.

Other Roblox Games Based On Movies And TV Shows

Players will find some exciting games in the list below:

1) Home Alone (Story)

The plot centers on abandoned children at home as intruders attempt to break in. This gripping narrative game, influenced by a well-known Christmas film of the same name, is available.

2) Wednesday [Story]

In the game, two to twelve friends are assigned to Nevermore Academy, where odd things begin. The players and Wednesday are looking into it and saving the day. The game has amazing visuals and light effects.

3) The Hunger Games

Players gather in several arenas to engage in combat, just like in the movie, to see who will live until the end. To stay healthy, players must find a way to sate their hunger and thirst in addition to fighting and protecting themselves.

