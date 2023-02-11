Roblox Digimon Master codes (February 2023)

Roblox Digimon Master is inspired by Digimon Adventure, an extremely popular Japanese anime television series that was produced by Toei Animation. With the iconic anime being a fan favorite at the time, the developers were inspired to create a Roblox game based on it. Digimon Master is a fighting and role-playing adventure that takes players on a journey as either a pet or a trainer.

Players will have to work hard in the beginning to open multiple chests for rewards and build a strong pet or become a top trainer. To encourage players to keep grinding, developers regularly offer free codes that can be redeemed for additional in-game Coins and Diamonds that can be used to purchase useful items from the game's shop. Interested readers can check out this Roblox game's home page for more codes and information.

Active codes in Roblox Digimon Master

Listed below are the active codes in the game:

CHQU - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get Coins, Diamonds and more

Likes40k - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get 400M Coins, 40000 Diamons and 400 Milleniummon

Likes30k - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get Coins, Diamonds, and more

nakata1609 - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get 100mil Coins, 10K Diamonds, and 10 OmnimonZwartD

WelcomeToDMRCommunity - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get 10mil Coins, 5K Diamonds, and 5 ZeedMillenniummon

WelcomeToDMR - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get 10mil Coins, 800 Diamonds, and the OmnimonZwartX

Winter2021 - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get Coins, Diamonds, and KaiserGremon

The process of redeeming these active codes is fairly simple, and interested players can find a brief guide on how to redeem free codes later on in this article.

Expired codes in Roblox Digimon Master

Unfortunately, the following codes don't work in the game anymore:

Likes20k - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 200mil Coins, 20K Diamonds, and 20 Arkadimon

Visits10M - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 100mil Coins, 10K Diamonds, and 10 ZdHou

How to redeem active codes in Roblox Digimon Master

You can follow these easy steps to redeem the game's active codes:

Start the game and wait for it to load.

Once the game is fully loaded, wait in the spawn area.

Click on the Gift box icon on the right side of the screen.

A window should pop up.

Enter the code in the text box and press Confirm to complete the process.

All the badges in Roblox Digimon Master

As players progress through the game, they're given an in-game badge whenever they unlock a new level or complete an important task. All of the game's badges along with their description are as follows:

You met the creator! - Meet nakata1609 in this game. Unlocks ShineRM at level 641 from Botamon line.

Level 100 - Reach the designated level to earn this achievement badge. This badge will restore your level if you ever lost your stats.

Level 200 - Finished this level

Level 300 - Finished this level

Level 400 - Finished this level

Level 500 - Finished this level

Level 600 - Finished this level

Level 700 - Finished this level

Level 800 - Finished this level

Level 900 - Finished this level

Level 1000 - Finished this level

Level 2000 - Finished this level

Level 3000 - Finished this level

Level 4000 - Finished this level

Level 5000 - Finished this level

Level 6000 - Finished this level

Level 7000 - Finished this level

Level 8000 - Finished this level

Level 9000 - Finished this level

Level 10000 - Finished this level

Welcome to Digimon Masters [ROBLOX]! - Thanks for visiting, please come back again soon.

Happy 10th Anniversary! - Participated in the 10th Anniversary event

Digital Conqueror - Obtain level 20,000 in the game to earn this badge!

Although the Digital Conqueror badge is extremely difficult to get, a total of 1087 players have already obtained this badge in the game.

