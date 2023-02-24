Roblox Dimensional Fighters codes (February 2023)

Roblox Dimensional Fighters allows players to control any hero from their favorite anime, movie, or series to fight other players. Every hero has a different skill and combo attack.

To keep players engaged, the creators of the game often release free codes that can be redeemed for extra in-game cash and rewards. This article lists all the active and inactive codes in Dimensional Fighters as of February 2023.

Active codes in Roblox Dimensional Fighters as of February 2023

Listed below are all the active codes in Dimensional Fighters as of February 2023:

1KMEMBERS - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get 5k Gold

ABCCBA - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get 6k Gold

CHRISTMAS - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get 6k Gold

HERORO - This active code can be redeemed in the game to choose one of the following rewards: 555 Gold, Ice, Spider-Man, Swordsman, and Scoundrel

MALLAM - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get 4k Gold

NEWYEAR - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get 5k Gold

UPDATE - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get 3k Gold

The expiration dates of the active codes listed above have not been revealed. Their validity solely depends on the developer's decision. As a result, players are encouraged to redeem them as quickly as they can.

Expired codes in Roblox Dimensional Fighters as of February 2023

The following codes do not work in the game anymore, and players should refrain from redeeming them:

DLCCLD - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get free gold

HOHOHO - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get free gold

UPdatE12 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get free gold

SUpErR - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get free gold

DOLOBOG - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get free gold

JUSTENI - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get free gold

Steps to follow to redeem active codes in Roblox Dimensional Fighters

You can follow these easy steps to redeem an active code in Dimensional Fighters:

Start by opening the Roblox desktop app. Alternatively, you can head to the Roblox website on Google Chrome or your preferred web browser.

You will need to log in to the website using the username and password created by you.

Once done, you will see the home page of the platform. Enter the name of the game in the search tab at the top of the screen.

Hit enter and wait for the results. Click on the game thumbnail to access its homepage.

Click on the green play button as usual and wait for the game to load. This is common for all Roblox games. Some titles have a skip button, and you can click on it to start the game early.

Once you are in the game, you don't have to move the avatar. Simply click on the Redeem Gift Box button at the top of the screen.

In the pop-up window that appears now, enter an active code exactly as it appears on the list above.

Press the OK button, and the code should be redeemed.

The rewards associated with the active code will be added to your game account immediately. If the code redemption does not work on the first attempt, you can restart the game and try again. Restarting the game changes the game server and fixes any issues.

