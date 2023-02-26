Roblox Dragon Blox GT codes (February 2023)

Roblox Dragon Blox GT is a playable version of the popular anime Dragon Ball. Here, players can train their avatars to reach Super Saiyan Stage 4 and get their favorite characters like Goku, Vegeta, Beerus, and many others. The gameplay is heavily focused on battling strong foes to reach the next power level.

Reaching Stage 4 is not easy. Players must begin from level zero with no blast beams or other superpowers and fight with their fists before they are granted experience points. Here are some free codes for extra Zenis and boosts to get a headstart in the game.

Roblox players can redeem free codes in Dragon Blox GT

Active codes in Roblox Dragon Blox GT

Listed below are the active codes in the game:

18KL1K3S - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 2X Boost for 2 Hours

19KL1K3S - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 500 Zenis

20KL1K3S - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 1 Genkai

21KL1K3S - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 1 Genkai

22KL1K3S - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive a 1-hour 5x Boost

23KL1K3S - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 1 hour of 5X boost

24MVISITS - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 4X Boost for 30 Minutes

30MVISITS - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 1 hour of 10x Boost

BruhC0de - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 4X Boost for 30 Minutes

Chr1stm4s - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive Boost

Don3Play3r - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 1 Genkai

NewUpdate - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 75 Zenis

Xm4s - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 500 Zenis

ZeniRelease - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 50 Zenis

Redeeming these active codes is very easy, and players can go through detailed steps on how to redeem the free codes later on in this article.

Expired codes in Roblox Dragon Blox GT

The following codes do not work anymore. If players see a code on this list, they can move on to the next one to save time:

10KL1K3S - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive a Boost

10MillionVisits - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive a Boost

11KL1K3S - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive a Boost

15KL1K3S - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 2X Boost for 60 Minutes

5KLIKES - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive a Boost

6KLIKES - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive a Boost

7KLIKES - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive a Boost

8KLIKES - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive a Boost

TheGAME - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive a Boost

POSEgame - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive a Boost

9KLIKES - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive a Boost

SORRY - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive a Boost

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Dragon Blox GT?

You can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Launch the Roblox platform and log in using your username and password.

Find and start the game. You will have to wait 1-2 minutes for it to load.

Once the game is fully loaded, click on the Twitter button in the bottom right corner of the screen.

In the pop-up window, enter the code exactly as it appears on the list.

Lastly, you can click on the Use button to complete the process.

The rewards will be credited to your Roblox account immediately.

