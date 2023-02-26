Roblox Drift Paradise codes (February 2023)

Roblox Drift Paradise is the perfect title for gamers who have grown up playing the Need for Speed series of video games. While it might not meet not be as graphically impressive as some of those titles, this offering has amazing modes and maps to choose from.

Drift Paradise's car collection is one of its highlights. The game starts with players driving around in a car to accumulate cash. To make obtaining that currency easier, the developers keep posting free codes that can be redeemed for extra cash to get a head start in this title. The codes that are currently active in the game can be found below.

Roblox players can redeem free codes in Drift Paradise

Active codes in Roblox Drift Paradise

The currently active codes in this Roblox game are as follows

100mvisits - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 25,000 cash

160klikes - Players can redeem this code in the game to get cash

170klikes - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 17,000 cash

180klikes - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 18,000 cash

190klikes - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 19,000 cash

newyear - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 20,000 cash

tistheseason - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 25,000 cash

Steps for redeeming these free codes can be found in the last section of this piece. Gamers can join the developer's Discord server to get more codes and the latest game updates.

Expired codes in Roblox Drift Paradise

If players see a code on this list, they can conclude it doesn't work.

100klikes - This code was redeemed in the game for 10,000 cash

10mplayers - This code was redeemed in the game for cash

110klikes - This code was redeemed in the game for free cash

120klikes - This code was redeemed in the game for 12,000 cash

130klikes - This code was redeemed in the game for 13,000 cash

140klikes - This code was redeemed in the game for 14,000 cash

150klikes - This code was redeemed in the game for 15,000 cash

1mgroupmembers - This code was redeemed in the game for cash

2mgroupmembers - This code was redeemed in the game for 20,000 cash

80klikes - This code was redeemed in the game for 8,000 cash

90klikes - This code was redeemed in the game for 9,000 cash

easter - This code was redeemed in the game for cash

happynewyear - This code was redeemed in the game for 20,000 cash

instagram - This code was redeemed in the game for cash

massiveupdate - This code was redeemed in the game for 2,500 cash

merrychristmas - This code was redeemed in the game for 15,000 cash

races - This code was redeemed in the game for cash

spookyseason - This code was redeemed in the game for 20,000 cash

tokyodrift - This code was redeemed in the game for 2,500 cash

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Drift Paradise

You can follow these easy-to-understand instructions to redeem any active code in the game:

Launch the Roblox platform. You can either do that via Google Chrome or the desktop app.

Log in using your username and password.

Now, look for the game and open its homepage.

Click on the green button to start the game and wait for the avatar to appear.

Subsequently, select the Play option and choose any map.

Click on the icon with the car image on it.

Enter the code in the pop-up window.

Lastly, click on the Redeem button to complete the process.

If the code does not work on the first attempt, it is best to restart the Roblox game and try again. Just make sure it is unused and is entered with no typos.

