Roblox Funky Friday codes (December 2022)

Roblox Funky Friday codes can be redeemed by players for free points, Funky Microphones, Speakers, and animations. These rewards make it easy for gamers to make it in Showdowns against their friends or other opponents.

Funky Friday is inspired by Friday Night Funkin'. In this Roblox offering, players must synchronize a sequence of directed arrows with their preferred music in a freestyle fight. The individual with the highest score at the end of the round wins.

The game was created by a verified group called Lyte Interactive, owned by a user name lego555444. It was released on February 26, 2021. Since then, it has gained 1.5 billion visits and 1 million likes. Here are its free active and inactive codes for December.

All the free active and expired codes in Roblox Funky Friday

All working codes in Roblox Funky Friday

Below are the active codes in the game:

100kactive - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive 250 points

100M - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive 500 points

19DOLLAR - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive the RickRoll animation

1BILCHEESE - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive Funky Cheese animation

1MILFAVS - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive the Boombox animation

1YEARFUNKY - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive 1,000 points

1YEARSCOOP - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive the One Year Scoop Microphone

250M - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive 250 points

2v2!! - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive Sakuroma Microphone

9keyishere - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive 500 points

CHEEZEDTOMEETYOU - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive Cheese Microphone

funkymillion - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive the Lyte Lantern Microphone

Halfbillion - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive 500 points

MILLIONLIKES - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive Radio emote

smashthatlikebutton - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive 300 points

SPOOKYMIC - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive the Spooky Time Microphone

TAMBRUSHISBACK - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive FNF Speaker

XMAS2021 - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive Candy Cane animation

It is extremely easy to redeem the above free codes. The detailed steps for doing so are mentioned later in the article.

All inactive codes in Roblox Funky Friday

Roblox codes do not last forever and can stop working at any time. Below is the list of all the codes that do not work in the game anymore:

500KLIKES - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive an emote

750KLIKES - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive an emote

smashthelikebutton - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive 250 points

SPOOKY - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive the Spooky Time Microphone

TAMBRUSH - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive FNF speaker

XMAS2020 - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive Candy Cane animation

Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Funky Friday

You can follow these easy steps to redeem any active code in Roblox Funky Friday:

Launch the game.

Select the Twitter icon on the top left side of the screen.

In the pop-up window, enter an active code.

Press the Redeem button to complete the process.

You will be given the promised rewards immediately.

