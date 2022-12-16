Roblox Funky Friday codes (December 2022)

Roblox Funky Friday codes can be redeemed by players for free points, Funky Microphones, Speakers, and animations. These rewards make it easy for gamers to make it in Showdowns against their friends or other opponents.
Funky Friday is inspired by Friday Night Funkin'. In this Roblox offering, players must synchronize a sequence of directed arrows with their preferred music in a freestyle fight. The individual with the highest score at the end of the round wins.
The game was created by a verified group called Lyte Interactive, owned by a user name lego555444. It was released on February 26, 2021. Since then, it has gained 1.5 billion visits and 1 million likes. Here are its free active and inactive codes for December.
All the free active and expired codes in Roblox Funky Friday
All working codes in Roblox Funky Friday
Below are the active codes in the game:
- 100kactive - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive 250 points
- 100M - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive 500 points
- 19DOLLAR - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive the RickRoll animation
- 1BILCHEESE - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive Funky Cheese animation
- 1MILFAVS - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive the Boombox animation
- 1YEARFUNKY - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive 1,000 points
- 1YEARSCOOP - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive the One Year Scoop Microphone
- 250M - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive 250 points
- 2v2!! - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive Sakuroma Microphone
- 9keyishere - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive 500 points
- CHEEZEDTOMEETYOU - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive Cheese Microphone
- funkymillion - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive the Lyte Lantern Microphone
- Halfbillion - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive 500 points
- MILLIONLIKES - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive Radio emote
- smashthatlikebutton - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive 300 points
- SPOOKYMIC - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive the Spooky Time Microphone
- TAMBRUSHISBACK - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive FNF Speaker
- XMAS2021 - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive Candy Cane animation
It is extremely easy to redeem the above free codes. The detailed steps for doing so are mentioned later in the article.
All inactive codes in Roblox Funky Friday
Roblox codes do not last forever and can stop working at any time. Below is the list of all the codes that do not work in the game anymore:
- 500KLIKES - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive an emote
- 750KLIKES - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive an emote
- smashthelikebutton - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive 250 points
- SPOOKY - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive the Spooky Time Microphone
- TAMBRUSH - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive FNF speaker
- XMAS2020 - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive Candy Cane animation
Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Funky Friday
You can follow these easy steps to redeem any active code in Roblox Funky Friday:
- Launch the game.
- Select the Twitter icon on the top left side of the screen.
- In the pop-up window, enter an active code.
- Press the Redeem button to complete the process.
You will be given the promised rewards immediately.