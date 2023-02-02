Roblox Funky Friday Codes for February 2023: Points and Free Animation

Roblox Funky Friday is a rhythm game based on Friday Night Funkin'. Players can compete against other players or play solo, but solo play earns fewer points and no victories (or winning streaks).

The developers of Roblox Funky Friday, Lyte Interactive and Gamefam Studios, have added new codes in February 2023 that players can redeem for rewards. The codes listed below offer multiple goodies and gifts.

Active codes, inactive codes, and more for Roblox Funky Friday in February 2023

Active codes for Roblox Funky Friday

The active codes released in February 2023 for Roblox Funky Friday are listed below:

SPOOKYMIC —Use this code to redeem the Spooky Time Microphone (New)

—Use this code to redeem the Spooky Time Microphone TAMBRUSHISBACK —Use this code to redeem FNF Speaker

—Use this code to redeem FNF Speaker funkymillion —Use this code to redeem the Lyte Lantern mic

—Use this code to redeem the Lyte Lantern mic 1YEARSCOOP —Use this code to redeem the One Year Scoop Microphone

—Use this code to redeem the One Year Scoop Microphone 1YEARFUNKY —Use this code to redeem 1k Points

—Use this code to redeem 1k Points 2v2!! —Use this code to redeem Sakuroma Microphone

—Use this code to redeem Sakuroma Microphone CHEEZEDTOMEETYOU —Use this code to redeem Cheese Microphone

—Use this code to redeem Cheese Microphone 1BILCHEESE —Use this code to redeem Funky Cheese Animation

—Use this code to redeem Funky Cheese Animation 9keyishere —Use this code to redeem 500 Points

—Use this code to redeem 500 Points MILLIONLIKES —Use this code to redeem Radio Emote

—Use this code to redeem Radio Emote 100kactive —Use this code to redeem 250 Points

—Use this code to redeem 250 Points Halfbillion —Use this code to redeem 500 Points

—Use this code to redeem 500 Points smashthatlikebutton —Use this code to redeem 300 Points

—Use this code to redeem 300 Points 250M —Use this code to redeem 250 Points

—Use this code to redeem 250 Points 1MILFAVS —Use this code to redeem the Boombox Animation

—Use this code to redeem the Boombox Animation 100M —Use this code to redeem for 500 Points

—Use this code to redeem for 500 Points 19DOLLAR —Use this code to redeem the RickRoll animation

—Use this code to redeem the RickRoll animation XMAS2021—Use this code to redeem Candy Cane Animation

Funky Friday codes are standard Roblox freebies that the game developers periodically release. They provide free points and emotes, so they're a great way to speed up your progress and showcase your commitment to the popular rhythm game.

There is no way to predict when further codes will be available since updates for Funky Friday aren't released often. You can follow Lyte Interactive (the creators of Funky Friday) on Twitter or sign up for the Funky Friday Discord server for any title updates. Although codes are not released there, you can still subscribe to the Lyte Interactive YouTube channel for extra behind-the-scenes info and sneak peeks into the development process.

Expired codes for Roblox Funky Friday

There are currently no expired codes for Funky Friday.

Redeeming codes in Roblox Funky Friday

Players can redeem gifts on Roblox Funky Friday by logging into the game on a PC or mobile to earn free items. To redeem codes after logging into the game, players must follow the steps listed below:

Step 1) Open Funky Friday.

Step 2) Move your cursor towards the top of the screen and click on the Twitter button (bird icon).

Step 3) Copy one of the codes from the list above and paste it into the text box.

Step 4) Once the code is submitted, you should receive the appropriate award.

Some Funky Friday codes expire really quickly and may even stop working after 24 hours or less because they are not all active for the same length of time. Because of this, you are advised to claim your rewards as soon as possible.

If you enter an active code and receive a message that reads "Invalid Code," you may have mistyped it. If this happens, make sure to replicate the code as stated in the list above.

More about Funky Friday

In the game, players receive a set number of points depending on how accurately they hit the notes, with "SICK!!" being the best and "BAD" being the worst.

Many songs, including the originals from Friday Night Funkin' and some from different mods, are included in Funky Friday. There are songs from different genres, such as Touhou themes. The game is often updated with songs, animations, and emotes.

