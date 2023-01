Roblox Guesty codes (February 2023)

Roblox Guesty is a horror game with terrifying music and many scary sound effects that will likely be enough to frighten any player. Since it is heavily inspired by other popular titles on the platform, like Piggy and Murder Mystery, gamers will get to explore the offering's maps and play around with various weapons.

The aim of the game is to survive the longest in each level while taking advantage of opportunities to lay traps using fun tools. The gameplay involves either evading the killer or pushing others out to be the last man standing. Here are some codes that can help you survive longer.

Active codes in Roblox Guesty

Here are the active codes in the game:

chapter9 - This active code can be redeemed by players for 250 Coins

military - This active code can be redeemed by players for 250 Coins

smarty - This active code can be redeemed by players for 250 Coins

Detailed steps on how to redeem the free codes can be found in the article's final section.

Expired codes in Roblox Guesty

If players see a code in the list below, that means it has expired and will no longer work in the title:

10MIL - This code was redeemed by players for 200 Coins

15MIL - This code was redeemed by players for 100 Coins

1x1x1x1 - This code was redeemed by players for 250 Coins

20MIL - This code was redeemed by players for 750 Coins

5MIL - This code was redeemed by players for 200 Coins

AHOY - This code was redeemed by players for 100 Coins

AQUARIUM - This code was redeemed by players for 300 Coins

BOBBY - This code was redeemed by players for 100 Coins

CHAPTER2 - This code was redeemed by players for 200 Coins

CHAPTER3 - This code was redeemed by players for 100 Coins

CRIMSONFORCE - This code was redeemed by players for 200 Coins

DRDARKMATTER - This code was redeemed by players for 200 Coins

GUESTY - This code was redeemed by players for 100 Coins

Halloween - This code was redeemed by players for 500 Coins

JIXXIO - This code was redeemed by players for 200 Coins

LISA - This code was redeemed by players for 200 Coins

NOOBY - This code was redeemed by players for a Noob Knife

PAPA - This code was redeemed by players for a Pizza Knife

Secret - This code was redeemed by players for 500 Coins

collector - This code was redeemed by players for 250 Coins

CYBERMONDAY - This code was redeemed by players for 300 Coins

frost - This code was redeemed by players for 250 Coins

GRINCH - This code was redeemed by players for 500 Coins

jolly - This code was redeemed by players for 250 Coins

METAVERSE - This code was redeemed by players for 500 Coins

SANTA - This code was redeemed by players for 500 Coins

SHATTER - This code was redeemed by players for 250 Coins

TACOTUESDAY - This code was redeemed by players for 300 Coins

How to redeem active codes in Roblox Guesty

You can follow these simple steps to use the active codes in Guesty:

Launch the game and wait for the avatar to spawn.

Click on the shop button.

From the list, select the codes tab.

Enter the code in the text box visible now.

Hit the green button to redeem the code.

If the free Roblox code you tried using does not work the first time, you should reload the game and try again.

