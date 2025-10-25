Roblox Halloween Spotlight 99 Nights in the Forest guide

99 Nights in the Forest is an intense survival game that has been featured in the Halloween Spotlight. This Roblox event, running from October 23 to November 3, allows players to finish quests in specific games, get Keys and Runes, and use them to get exclusive cosmetics. These limited-time missions require players to pour a couple of hours into the experiences.

Both event quests in 99 Nights in the Forest involve the newly-added Trick or Treat feature. This guide explains how to complete them and get the event rewards.

How to get the Rune in 99 Nights in the Forest

The Halloween Spotlight quests (Image via Roblox)

During the Halloween Spotlight event, the Rune in 99 Nights in the Forest can be obtained by performing a single Trick or Treat. This quest does not require you to teleport to a special event world and instead can be completed in the forest.

To perform a Trick or Treat, you'll need to first get a Halloween Candle. These items are dropped by Cutlists, hostile enemies who occasionally attack your camp and reside in the Cultist Stronghold. They stay in groups and always carry weapons like axes, spears, bows, and maces.

After getting a Halloween Candle, go to any of the NPC houses at night time. Drop the candle in front of the house's door and then interact with the door. The character inside the house will greet you, following which they will either give a Trick or a Treat in 99 Nights in the Forest.

Using the Trick or Treat feature once will reward you with a badge and the Rune associated with the Halloween Spotlight. Although it sounds simple task, it is quite challenging. The forest is filled with aggressive wild animals and cultist members, necessitating outrunning or killing them to get to a house. There are also other threats, like the Deer monster, which is immune to all damage.

How to get the Key in 99 Nights in the Forest

Trick or Treat to finish both event quests (Image via Roblox)

To get the Key during the Halloween Spotlight, you must Trick or Treat at each of the five houses in the forest. This quest demands a longer stay in the forest, so be sure to collect weapons, armor, and food for survival.

Finding different houses will take time if you're playing solo in 99 Nights in the Forest. Consider partying up with friends and working together to find the NPC houses. A larger group of players also ensures efficient resource gathering, as one could focus on collecting logs, the other will try to find scrap, while you take the role of the explorer.

The Trick or Treat feature not only allows you to complete Halloween Spotlight missions but also gives you other in-game rewards. With every use, you get Candies, which can be spent in the Halloween Shop. The highlight of the shop is the limited-time Trick or Treater Class.

FAQs on 99 Nights in the Forest

How do I store a Halloween Candle?

You can store a Halloween Candle in your Sack. Equip the Sack, approach the candle, and then left-click on it.

Is a Halloween Candle consumed with every Trick or Treat?

Yes. Every Trick or Treat consumes a Halloween Candle. The latter disappears when you drag/drop it in front of a house's door.

What happens if I get a Trick from an NPC?

Getting a Trick gives you Candies, but you also get pranked. Expect consequences like your avatar being flung your avatar, your Sack becoming empty, and more.

