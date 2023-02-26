Roblox Holy War X codes (February 2023)

Roblox Holy War X is a fighting game where players use weapons and magical spells. Inspired by the anime Seven Deadly Sins, the game was created by a group called Holy War X on January 13, 2020. Since the game's inception, it has seen 6.3 million visits by players and 49K likes.

The beginning of the game can be very slow. Players can acquire free codes that can be redeemed for race spins, stat resets, and experience points. Players get to grow stronger and defeat all foes with every spin and stat reset. For more codes, players can join the game's Roblox group created by Alphirex.

Active codes in Roblox Holy War X

Listed below are the active codes in the game:

1BIGLOAD - The players can redeem this active code to earn Race Spins

2BIGLOAD - The players can redeem this active code to earn Magic Spins

3EXPGANG - The players can redeem this active code to earn 10 million XP

FREECOUSINS - The players can redeem this active code to earn Armor

FREEDEMARCUS - The players can redeem this active code to earn Sacred Treasure

Expired codes in Roblox Holy War X

The following codes do not work anymore. If players see a code on this list, they can move on to the next one to save time:

BIGGUNS1 - This inactive code was redeemed by the players to earn Spins

CLWONSANDBOZOS - This inactive code was redeemed by the players to earn Spins

DIMPLE1 - This inactive code was redeemed by the players to earn Spins

DIMPLE2 - This inactive code was redeemed by the players to earn Spins

GOLDMEUP - This inactive code was redeemed by the players to earn Spins

HAVESOME - This inactive code was redeemed by the players to earn 40 Race Spins

HAVESOMEMORE - This inactive code was redeemed by the players to earn 40 Magic Spins

HBDBANDWIN1 - This inactive code was redeemed by the players to earn 150 Race Spins

HBDBANDWIN2 - This inactive code was redeemed by the players to earn 150 Magic Spins

HOLDITWELL - This inactive code was redeemed by the players to earn Spins

HYBRIDDEMON - This inactive code was redeemed by the players to earn 20 Race Spins

QUICKEEMAGIC - This inactive code was redeemed by the players to earn 20 Magic Spins

QUICKEERACE - This inactive code was redeemed by the players to earn 20 Race Spins

RESETME6 - This inactive code was redeemed by the players to earn Spins

SACREDTREASURE - This inactive code was redeemed by the players to earn Spins

SpinsAPPLE4 - This inactive code was redeemed by the players to earn Spins

SpinsBIGGUNS2 - This inactive code was redeemed by the players to earn Spins

SPIRITCHASTIEFOLD - This inactive code was redeemed by the players to earn Spins

STOPASKING - This inactive code was redeemed by the players to earn 20 Magic Spins

SUNBREATHING - This inactive code was redeemed by the players to earn Spins

TUKTUK - This inactive code was redeemed by the players to earn 5mil EXP

YOUWANTEXP - This inactive code was redeemed by the players to earn 5mil EXP

YOUWANTGOLD - This inactive code was redeemed by the players to earn Gold

YOUWANTRACE - This inactive code was redeemed by the players to earn 100 Race Spins

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Holy War X?

You can follow these easy steps to redeem the codes in the game:

Launch the Roblox platform and log in using your username and password.

Select the Customize menu.

Scroll down to the Codes tab at the bottom of the screen.

Copy and paste the active code into the pop-up window.

Lastly, hit the enter key to redeem the code.

The rewards will be added to your Roblox account immediately.

