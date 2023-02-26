Roblox Holy War X codes (February 2023)

Roblox Holy War X is a fighting game where players use weapons and magical spells. Inspired by the anime Seven Deadly Sins, the game was created by a group called Holy War X on January 13, 2020. Since the game's inception, it has seen 6.3 million visits by players and 49K likes.
The beginning of the game can be very slow. Players can acquire free codes that can be redeemed for race spins, stat resets, and experience points. Players get to grow stronger and defeat all foes with every spin and stat reset. For more codes, players can join the game's Roblox group created by Alphirex.
Active codes in Roblox Holy War X
Listed below are the active codes in the game:
- 1BIGLOAD - The players can redeem this active code to earn Race Spins
- 2BIGLOAD - The players can redeem this active code to earn Magic Spins
- 3EXPGANG - The players can redeem this active code to earn 10 million XP
- FREECOUSINS - The players can redeem this active code to earn Armor
- FREEDEMARCUS - The players can redeem this active code to earn Sacred Treasure
Expired codes in Roblox Holy War X
The following codes do not work anymore. If players see a code on this list, they can move on to the next one to save time:
- BIGGUNS1 - This inactive code was redeemed by the players to earn Spins
- CLWONSANDBOZOS - This inactive code was redeemed by the players to earn Spins
- DIMPLE1 - This inactive code was redeemed by the players to earn Spins
- DIMPLE2 - This inactive code was redeemed by the players to earn Spins
- GOLDMEUP - This inactive code was redeemed by the players to earn Spins
- HAVESOME - This inactive code was redeemed by the players to earn 40 Race Spins
- HAVESOMEMORE - This inactive code was redeemed by the players to earn 40 Magic Spins
- HBDBANDWIN1 - This inactive code was redeemed by the players to earn 150 Race Spins
- HBDBANDWIN2 - This inactive code was redeemed by the players to earn 150 Magic Spins
- HOLDITWELL - This inactive code was redeemed by the players to earn Spins
- HYBRIDDEMON - This inactive code was redeemed by the players to earn 20 Race Spins
- QUICKEEMAGIC - This inactive code was redeemed by the players to earn 20 Magic Spins
- QUICKEERACE - This inactive code was redeemed by the players to earn 20 Race Spins
- RESETME6 - This inactive code was redeemed by the players to earn Spins
- SACREDTREASURE - This inactive code was redeemed by the players to earn Spins
- SpinsAPPLE4 - This inactive code was redeemed by the players to earn Spins
- SpinsBIGGUNS2 - This inactive code was redeemed by the players to earn Spins
- SPIRITCHASTIEFOLD - This inactive code was redeemed by the players to earn Spins
- STOPASKING - This inactive code was redeemed by the players to earn 20 Magic Spins
- SUNBREATHING - This inactive code was redeemed by the players to earn Spins
- TUKTUK - This inactive code was redeemed by the players to earn 5mil EXP
- YOUWANTEXP - This inactive code was redeemed by the players to earn 5mil EXP
- YOUWANTGOLD - This inactive code was redeemed by the players to earn Gold
- YOUWANTRACE - This inactive code was redeemed by the players to earn 100 Race Spins
How to redeem the codes in Roblox Holy War X?
You can follow these easy steps to redeem the codes in the game:
- Launch the Roblox platform and log in using your username and password.
- Select the Customize menu.
- Scroll down to the Codes tab at the bottom of the screen.
- Copy and paste the active code into the pop-up window.
- Lastly, hit the enter key to redeem the code.
The rewards will be added to your Roblox account immediately.