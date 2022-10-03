Roblox Martial Realm codes (October 2022): Free Rerolls, Shards, and more 

Roblox Martial Realm is a title that combines several anime universes into one. Players must combat numerous opponents and other players to establish their supremacy on the server.

Developed by Infinite Realm Productions, Roblox Martial Realm allows gamers to earn money by winning short bouts versus weak opponents. This is when many users opt to spend hours grinding to become affluent.

Rather than grinding, players may obtain free materials and rerolls needed to create their characters. They just need to redeem the active codes provided in this article.

Players can find the latest Roblox Martial Realm codes on the developers' Trello accounts

Working codes in Roblox Martial Realm

!code maidsinthecity! – Redeem for a Face Reroll (New)

– Redeem for a Face Reroll !code 6kfavs! – Redeem for 5 Personality Shards (New)

– Redeem for 5 Personality Shards !code akumaishere? – Redeem for an Eye Color Reroll (New)

– Redeem for an Eye Color Reroll !code 250kvisits! – Redeem for 1 Origin Shard and 2 Personality Shards (New)

– Redeem for 1 Origin Shard and 2 Personality Shards !code 240kvisits! – Redeem for a Face Reroll

– Redeem for a Face Reroll !code 230kvisits! – Redeem for a Hair Color Reroll

– Redeem for a Hair Color Reroll !code 220kvisits! – Redeem for an Eye Color Reroll

– Redeem for an Eye Color Reroll !code dontlosehope – Redeem for 2 Personality Shards

– Redeem for 2 Personality Shards !code newceos! – Redeem for a First Name Reroll

– Redeem for a First Name Reroll !code 150kvisits! – Redeem for a Face Reroll

– Redeem for a Face Reroll !code 160kvisits! – Redeem for an Eye Color Reroll

– Redeem for an Eye Color Reroll !code 170kvisits! – Redeem for Face Reroll

– Redeem for Face Reroll !code 180kvisits! – Redeem for an Eye Color Reroll

– Redeem for an Eye Color Reroll !code 190kvisits! – Redeem for a Hair Color Reroll

– Redeem for a Hair Color Reroll !code 200kvisits! – Redeem for 3 Origin Shards and 1 Personality Shard

– Redeem for 3 Origin Shards and 1 Personality Shard !code 210kvisits! – Redeem for a Potential Reroll

– Redeem for a Potential Reroll !code 1klikes! – Redeem for 2 Origin Shards and 3 Personality Shards

– Redeem for 2 Origin Shards and 3 Personality Shards !code firstprestigestyle – Redeem for a Style Reset (Don't use if you don't have a style!)

– Redeem for a Style Reset !code 900likes – Redeem for 1 Origin Shard and 2 Personality Shards

– Redeem for 1 Origin Shard and 2 Personality Shards !code 110kvisits! – Redeem for a Face Reroll

– Redeem for a Face Reroll !code 120kvisits! – Redeem for a First Name Reroll

– Redeem for a First Name Reroll !code 130kvisits! – Redeem for a Face Reroll

– Redeem for a Face Reroll !code 140kvisits! – Redeem for 2 Origin Shards and 3 Personality Shards

– Redeem for 2 Origin Shards and 3 Personality Shards !code 100kvisits! – Redeem for 2 Origin Shards and 2 Personality Shards

– Redeem for 2 Origin Shards and 2 Personality Shards !code 800likes – Redeem for 2 Origin Shards and 2 Personality Shards

– Redeem for 2 Origin Shards and 2 Personality Shards !code sorryform1bug – Redeem for a Face Reroll

– Redeem for a Face Reroll !code 90kvisits! – Redeem for 2 Personality Shards and 1 Origin Shard

– Redeem for 2 Personality Shards and 1 Origin Shard !code TheBackrooms – Redeem for a Potential Reroll

– Redeem for a Potential Reroll !code 10kvisits! – Gain Clan reroll

– Gain Clan reroll !code 150likes – Gain Face reroll

– Gain Face reroll !code 20kvisits! – Gain 2 Personality Shards

– Gain 2 Personality Shards !code 30kvisits! – Gain 3 Potential Spins and 2 Clan Spins

– Gain 3 Potential Spins and 2 Clan Spins !code 400likes – Gain 2 Origin Shards and 3 Personality Shards

– Gain 2 Origin Shards and 3 Personality Shards !code miniupd – Gain 1 Origin Shard and 1 Personality Shard

– Gain 1 Origin Shard and 1 Personality Shard !code prestigeupdate – Gain 3 Origin Shards

– Gain 3 Origin Shards !code release – Gain Potential reroll

– Gain Potential reroll !code releasee – Gain Clan reroll

– Gain Clan reroll !code releaseee – Gain First name reroll

– Gain First name reroll !code releaseee! – Gain Eyes color reroll

– Gain Eyes color reroll !code sorryforshutdown – Gain Clan reroll

– Gain Clan reroll !code twisteriscarryingthegame – Gain 2 Personality shards

Note: Players are advised to redeem all the codes as soon as possible since they may expire anytime!

Free shards have the potential to improve a player's armament and spell arsenal. Shards can assist new players in catching up with older ones on the server.

Expired codes in Roblox Martial Realm

Unfortunately, there are a significant number of inactive codes in Roblox Martial Realm. There is a silver lining to this, as new codes are published on a regular basis. Readers can expect new codes in the forthcoming update release.

!code 150kvisits! – Face Reroll

– Face Reroll !code 160kvisits! – Eyes Colors Reroll

– Eyes Colors Reroll !code 170kvisits! – Face Reroll

– Face Reroll !code 180kvisits! – Eyes Colors Reroll

– Eyes Colors Reroll !code 190kvisits! – Hair Color Reroll

– Hair Color Reroll !code newceos! – First name reroll

– First name reroll !code 100kvisits! – 2 Origin Shards, 2 Personality Shards

– 2 Origin Shards, 2 Personality Shards !code thebackrooms – Potential Reroll

– Potential Reroll !code sorryform1bug – Face Reroll

– Face Reroll !code 90kvisits! – 2 Personality Shards, 1 Origin Shard

– 2 Personality Shards, 1 Origin Shard !code 700likes – 2 Origin Shards, 2 Personality Shards

– 2 Origin Shards, 2 Personality Shards !code 80kvisits! – 3 Personality Shards

– 3 Personality Shards !code 70kvisits! – 3 Origin Shards

– 3 Origin Shards !code newclans! – Clan Reroll

– Clan Reroll !code heistfix – 2 Personality Shards

– 2 Personality Shards !code 60kvisits! – 2 Personality Shards, 1 Origin Shard

– 2 Personality Shards, 1 Origin Shard !code performanceupdate? – Hair Color Reroll

– Hair Color Reroll !code 2kfavourites! – Face Reroll

– Face Reroll !code 500likes – 1 Origin Shards, 2 Personality Shards

– 1 Origin Shards, 2 Personality Shards !code 100hatersyay! – First Name Reroll

– First Name Reroll !code 50kvisits! – 6 Personality Shards, 4 Origin Shards

– 6 Personality Shards, 4 Origin Shards !code 400likes – 2 Origin Shards, 3 Personality Shards

– 2 Origin Shards, 3 Personality Shards !code twisteriscarryingthegame – 2 free personality shards

– 2 free personality shards !code 30kvisits! – 3 Potential Spins & 2 Clan Spins

– 3 Potential Spins & 2 Clan Spins !code miniupd – 1 Origin Shard & 1 Personality Shard

– 1 Origin Shard & 1 Personality Shard !code sorryforshutdown – Clan reroll

– Clan reroll !code prestigeupdate – 3 Origin Shards

– 3 Origin Shards !code 20kvisits! – 2 Personality Shards

– 2 Personality Shards !code 150likes – Face reroll

– Face reroll !code 10kvisits! – Clan reroll

– Clan reroll !code release – Potential reroll

– Potential reroll !code releasee – Clan reroll

– Clan reroll !code releaseee – First name reroll

– First name reroll !code releaseee! – Eyes color reroll

– Eyes color reroll !code 250likes – 1 Origin Shards

How to redeem Roblox Martial Realm codes?

Players can redeem all the working codes in Roblox Martial Realm by following the simple steps outlined below:

Start the game and head into the server

Select the "/" button on the keyboard

A new code box interface will be displayed

Copy the required code from our list and paste it into the blank text box

Hit the "Redeem" button to claim the free rewards immediately!

Key tips to remember when redeeming all the codes

Roblox codes are usually case-sensitive. Hence, players must double-check the code before hitting the redeem button.

Throughout the redemption process, players must copy and paste the codes. This approach is secure since it prevents typos and other typographical problems, and it is also quick because gamers can redeem all of the codes in a matter of minutes.

Where to find new codes in Roblox Martial Realm?

Players can follow the developers on the following social media handles:

@DaemonLorde @Infinite Realm Productions @TwisterDaark @AdventRyu @blahful @casst234

Players must monitor the Trello and Twitter accounts listed above to get wind of the latest codes and game-related news. Players can expect new Roblox Martial Realm codes during collaborations, exclusive events, and updates.

