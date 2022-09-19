Roblox Miner's Haven codes (September 2022): Free Yoda, Blobcat Wall, and more

Roblox Miner's Haven has various significant attributes that make for memorable gameplay. Players have to defend their base against enemies on a massive open-world map in the world of Miner's Haven.
Players will have their names etched on the game's global leaderboard if they become powerful. Instead of grinding and roaming the world to earn money, players can redeem codes and get their hands on cash and other essential items.
Miner's Haven allows players to purchase the best towers, key defensive buildings, and gear to enhance their stronghold. Instead of spending Robux, players can redeem the codes for free to acquire the best in-game items and level up their characters faster.
Players must improve their micromanagement skills to become a dominant force in Roblox Miner's Haven
Active codes
- ItsWonderful - Redeem code to get iron flakes mine
- RestEasyNow—Redeem for a Yoda collectible
- MakeYourDestiny—Redeem for 5x Blobcat Plushie collectible
- mysoupisaboy—Redeem for 20x Blobcat Wall collectible
- SLUMBER—Redeem for an Ore Gielder collectible
- twelvetosixteen—Redeem for 5x Blobcat Blanket collectible
- BagelHeart—Redeem for 5x Blobcat Dab collectible
Note: Redeem the active codes as soon as possible, as the codes may expire anytime!
Sadly, there are only a few active codes in Roblox Miner's Haven.
Yoda is a limited edition item available this season and comes under Collectible-tier decoration. Players may obtain this item only by redeeming the code.
We advise players to redeem the Yoda code first before activating the other codes. Yoda's value will skyrocket once the code expires.
The Blobcat Wall is a unique defensive wall utilized to encircle the base. Players can place the wall in strategic locations and gain the upper hand when defending. Once the code expires, it will become extremely rare.
Inactive codes
Unfortunately, many codes in Roblox Miner's Haven have gone inactive. Players will receive new codes in the forthcoming update.
- HeadStart - Redeem code for 100,000 cash
- DragonThatIsShockinglyLucky - Redeem code for Oof Particles
- Rthro - Redeem code to get Heavenly Infuser
- KaBOOOOM - Redeem code to get Rocket Launcher, one life use
- YesItIsNostalgicToMe - Redeem code to get Heavenly Conveyor
- EXOTICDAY2020 - Redeem code for 5x Clown Doge
- whatayear - Redeem code to get Magnificent Box
- ancientcode - Redeem code to get 10x Ancient Conveyor
- christmaseve21 - Redeem code to get 1 Magnificent Box
- CHRISTMAS21 - Redeem code to get Festive Box x3
- LETSGOOO - Redeem code to get Cake Raffle Box
- resetunreals - Redeem code to reset unreals
- restoredata - Redeem code to restore data
- sorryforthedelay- Redeem code to get 3x Pumpkin Boxes
- PUMPKINSANDSTUFF - Redeem code to get Spectral Box x1
- metaverse - Redeem code for a Spectral box
- easterpart1 - Redeem code for three Easter boxes
- teleporters - Redeem code for 50 uc
- secretchristmascode - Redeem code for 3x Unreal Box
- festiveseason - Redeem code for 35 Gems
- spookyghost - Redeem code for Pumpkin Box
How to redeem codes in Roblox Miner's Haven?
Players can redeem the active codes in Roblox Miner's Haven within minutes. All they have to do is follow the simple steps listed below:
- Launch the game on the device and get into the server
- Hit the settings icon on the left-hand side of the screen
- Scroll down to the redeem codes section and click it
- A new UI will appear, copy the required code from our list and paste it into the input box
- Make sure to click the claim button to obtain the free rewards
Points to remember while redeeming the codes in Roblox Miner's Haven
Roblox codes are known to be case-sensitive. So typos and other spelling mistakes occur every now and then. Players must copy and paste the code throughout the redemption procedure to avoid all this. This method is not only safe but also fast and can save some time.
Players must instantly restart the game if an error message pops up while redeeming any code. Once the game launches, they should redeem the same code once again. This transfers players to a new server where things may work smoothly.
Players can conclude that the specific code has expired if the error message still appears while redeeming the code. If that's the case, please let us know in the comments section.
Where to find new Roblox Miner's Haven codes?
Accounts to follow on Twitter:
- @OutofOrder_Foxy
- @TalonMidnight
- @HavenRBLX
Gamers can find new codes, game-related information and other exclusive content on the Twitter handles listed above.
The game's official Discord server is quite active. Players must consider joining them to stay in touch with the community and the game's media presence. New codes will also be posted on the channel.
New players can interact with veteran players on the server and learn a lot about the game.