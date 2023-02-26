Roblox One Fruit codes (February 2023)

Roblox One Fruit is an adventure and action-based game. Since it is inspired by the famous Japanese animated series, One Piece, players can select any member of the Straw Hat Pirates and embark on a journey across the raging seas. Sadly, the game involves no treasure, unlike the anime. The primary objective of players in this title is to defeat all foes.

Players can redeem free codes published by the developers to get Coins, Race Rerolls, and Boosts. These perks can be hugely beneficial for gamers just starting out in the title.

Active codes in Roblox One Fruit

Here are all the active codes in this Roblox game:

20MIL!!! - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get Coin and XP Boost

35KLIKES - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get several Boosts

PAWRELEASE - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get several Boosts

RELEASE - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get several Boosts

RELEASERACE - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get a random Race

RELEASERACE2 - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get a random Race

RELEASERACE3 - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get a random Race

SECRETFRUITS - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get Coin and XP Boost

SHUTDOWNRELEASE - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get several Boosts

VALENTINE<3 - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get Coin and XP Boost

One can find detailed steps on how to redeem these free codes in the last section of this article. To get the latest game updates and more codes, gamers should follow the game's official Twitter account, @Paida_sc.

Expired codes in Roblox One Fruit

The following codes have expired and won't work in this Roblox title anymore:

500LIKES - This code was redeemed in the game to get rewards

JeffBlox - This code was redeemed in the game to get 15 minutes of all Boosts

MerryChristmas - This code was redeemed in the game to get Coin and XP Boost

MerryRaces - This code was redeemed in the game to get Coin and XP Boost

OPENBETA - This code was redeemed in the game to get 15 minutes of all Boosts

randomRace1 - This code was redeemed in the game to get random Race

randomRace2 - This code was redeemed in the game to get random Race

SubCLstudio - This code was redeemed in the game to get rewards

THX25KLIKES - This code was redeemed in the game to get Coin and XP Boost

Thx5kLikes - This code was redeemed in the game to get 15 minutes of all Boosts

THXROBLOX - This code was redeemed in the game to get 15 minutes of all Boosts

UPDATE2 - This code was redeemed in the game to get Coin and XP Boost

UPDATE - This code was redeemed in the game to get 15 minutes of all Boosts

XMASBOOST - This code was redeemed in the game to get Coin and XP Boost

XMASRACE - This code was redeemed in the game to get Coin and XP Boost

How to redeem the codes in Roblox One Fruit

You can follow these easy steps to redeem any active code in One Fruit:

Log in to your Roblox account.

Start the game and wait for it to load.

Click on the Menu button on the left-hand side of the screen.

Next, select the Settings icon. A pop-up window should appear now.

Enter the code exactly as it appears in the text box.

Hit the Enter key to redeem the code.

You should restart the game if the code does not work on your first attempt.

