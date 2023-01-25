Roblox Pyramid Tycoon developer Entolecent Studios has introduced new codes for January 2023. Players can now use these active codes to redeem free cash that will allow them to upgrade your tycoon. The codes to redeem them are listed in this article.

Roblox Pyramid Tycoon active codes in January 2023 to redeem free cash

The new active codes for Roblox Pyramid Tycoon are:

FESTIVE - 20K Cash

- 20K Cash 15K - 20K Cash

- 20K Cash 2MVISITS - 50K Cash

- 50K Cash EntolecentStudios - 20K Cash

These are all the current working codes for Roblox Pyramid Tycoon. Not all codes are valid for the same period of time, as some will expire quickly and may potentially stop working after 24 hours or less.

To stay up-to-date on any new codes for the Pyramid Tycoon, players can follow Entolecent Studios on Twitter. Pyramid Tycoon codes are available on Discord, YouTube, and Roblox groups. The developers frequently release codes on significant occasions, including milestones, festivals, partnerships, and special events.

Pyramid Tycoon players can also receive gifts in the form of codes, with free gems, cash, and other fantastic benefits included.

Expired codes for Roblox Pyramid Tycoon

The expired codes for Pyramid Tycoon are listed below:

GALAXY

EASTER

7000LIKES

4000LIKES

lovely

pyramids

Codes expire after a certain time, so use the active codes listed in this article at the earliest.

Redeeming codes in Pyramid Tycoon

New players who don't know how to redeem codes can follow the steps listed below to redeem the code:

Step 1) Log in to Pyramid Tycoon.

Step 2) On the left side of your screen, click on the Codes button.

Step 3) Copy any active code listed above.

Step 4) Paste the code into the "Code Here" textbox.

Step 5) Click on the redeem button to receive your reward.

If the new codes don't work, try closing the game and reopening it. You'll be placed on a new server that should have an updated version of the game.

If you try to enter a code that reads "Invalid Code," the code is probably incorrect or cased incorrectly. If this happens, copy and paste the codes listed above.

Roblox Pyramid Tycoon is a building game that allows players to create their own pyramids and establish themselves as the greatest pharaohs in Egypt. Upgrade your droppers to earn money, then use it to furnish your home. You can respawn and start over if you successfully finish your masterpiece.

Additionally, you can own and build your own pyramid. Bring back the former glory of Tutankhamun's pyramid and make yourself the wealthiest Pharaoh in all of Egypt.

Pyramid Tycoon is a fun adventure game with over 9.1 million visits as of January 2023, since its launch in March 2021. It is currently one of the most sought-after games on the platform with over 62k users. It was recently updated on January 22, 2023.

