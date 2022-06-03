Roblox Rojutsu Blox codes (June 2022): Free spins, XP, and more 

Roblox Rojutsu Blox is an amazing anime game where players can create anime characters of their own and provide them with special powers and abilities of their choice. Later, they can even upgrade their characters by unlocking new powers, health, and spirits.

This article contains codes provided by the developers that offer free rewards such as spins, stats, and more exciting in-game items. By using these free codes, Roblox players can improve their gaming experience by a great margin.

Roblox Rojutsu Blox: Codes to redeem free rewards

New active codes

Roblox codes are case-sensitive and in order to make sure these work properly, players have to enter them in the correct format. They can easily copy and paste the codes from the list below to avoid errors.

They should try and use these codes as soon as possible as they will remain valid only for a short period and may expire soon.

Here are the working codes for Roblox Rojutsu Blox (June 2022):

!PremSpin7 – Redeem this code for a Premium Spin

– Redeem this code for a Premium Spin !PremSpin8 – Redeem this code for a Premium Spin

– Redeem this code for a Premium Spin !RegSpin5 – Redeem this code for a Regular Spin

– Redeem this code for a Regular Spin !RegSpin4 – Redeem this code for a Regular Spin

– Redeem this code for a Regular Spin !PrestCode7 – Redeem this code for 5% chance to keep your stats/level and gain a prestige level! (Won’t go past 10)

– Redeem this code for 5% chance to keep your stats/level and gain a prestige level! (Won’t go past 10) !PrestCode8 – Redeem this code for 5% chance to keep your stats/level and gain a prestige level! (Won’t go past 10)

– Redeem this code for 5% chance to keep your stats/level and gain a prestige level! (Won’t go past 10) !ReColor7 – Redeem this code for a Random Cursed Energy Color

– Redeem this code for a Random Cursed Energy Color !ReColor8 – Redeem this code for a Random Cursed Energy Color

– Redeem this code for a Random Cursed Energy Color !RegSpin1 – Redeem this code for a Regular Spin

– Redeem this code for a Regular Spin !RegSpin2 – Redeem this code for a Regular Spin

– Redeem this code for a Regular Spin !RegSpin3 – Redeem this code for a Regular Spin

– Redeem this code for a Regular Spin !PremSpin1 – Redeem this code for a Premium Spin

– Redeem this code for a Premium Spin !PremSpin2 – Redeem this code for a Premium Spin

– Redeem this code for a Premium Spin !PremSpin3 – Redeem this code for a Premium Spin

– Redeem this code for a Premium Spin !ReColor4 – Redeem this code for a Random Cursed Energy Color

– Redeem this code for a Random Cursed Energy Color !ReColor5 – Redeem this code for a Random Cursed Energy Color

– Redeem this code for a Random Cursed Energy Color !ReColor6 – Redeem this code for a Random Cursed Energy Color

– Redeem this code for a Random Cursed Energy Color !PrestCode4 – Redeem this code for 5% chance to keep your stats/level and gain a prestige level! (Won’t go past 10)

– Redeem this code for 5% chance to keep your stats/level and gain a prestige level! (Won’t go past 10) !PrestCode5 – Redeem this code for 5% chance to keep your stats/level and gain a prestige level! (Won’t go past 10)

– Redeem this code for 5% chance to keep your stats/level and gain a prestige level! (Won’t go past 10) !PrestCode6 – Redeem this code for 5% chance to keep your stats/level and gain a prestige level! (Won’t go past 10)

– Redeem this code for 5% chance to keep your stats/level and gain a prestige level! (Won’t go past 10) !PrestCode1 – Redeem this code for 5% chance to keep your stats/level and gain a prestige level! (Won’t go past 10)

– Redeem this code for 5% chance to keep your stats/level and gain a prestige level! (Won’t go past 10) !PrestCode2 – Redeem this code for 5% chance to keep your stats/level and gain a prestige level! (Won’t go past 10)

– Redeem this code for 5% chance to keep your stats/level and gain a prestige level! (Won’t go past 10) !PrestCode3 – Redeem this code for 5% chance to keep your stats/level and gain a prestige level! (Won’t go past 10)

– Redeem this code for 5% chance to keep your stats/level and gain a prestige level! (Won’t go past 10) !ReColor1 – Redeem this code for a Random Cursed Energy Color

– Redeem this code for a Random Cursed Energy Color !ReColor2 – Redeem this code for a Random Cursed Energy Color

– Redeem this code for a Random Cursed Energy Color !ReColor3 – Redeem this code for a Random Cursed Energy Color

– Redeem this code for a Random Cursed Energy Color !SpinCode5 – Redeem this code for 200 Spins & 50 Premium Spins

– Redeem this code for 200 Spins & 50 Premium Spins !EXPCode2 – Redeem this code for 500,000 EXP

Expired codes

Roblox codes are not meant to last forever and get removed by developers after a while to make room for others that offer a new set of rewards. Interestingly, players can always take a look at invalid codes to avoid wasting their time typing them out and then discovering they don't work.

Users should keep in mind that entering invalid codes in Roblox games will not delete or affect the progress of the game or the saved file. Such codes simply won't function, leading to a waste of time.

With that said, here are all the codes for Roblox Rojutsu Blox that no longer function (June 2022):

!EXPCode1 – Redeem this code for 500,000 EXP

– Redeem this code for 500,000 EXP !SpinCode4 – Redeem this code for 90 Spins

– Redeem this code for 90 Spins !SpinCode3 – Redeem this code for 150 Spins & 30 Premium Spins

– Redeem this code for 150 Spins & 30 Premium Spins !SpinCode2 – Redeem this code for 60 Spins & 15 Premium Spins

– Redeem this code for 60 Spins & 15 Premium Spins !SpinCode1 – Redeem this code for 30 Spins & 5 Premium Spins

– Redeem this code for 30 Spins & 5 Premium Spins !Data2 – Redeem this code for 200 Premium Spins, 50,000 Yen & 1M EXP

– Redeem this code for 200 Premium Spins, 50,000 Yen & 1M EXP !ResetCode4 – Redeem this code for a Stat Reset

– Redeem this code for a Stat Reset !PremiumSpin4 – Redeem this code for 20 Premium Spins

– Redeem this code for 20 Premium Spins !Spin4 – Redeem this code for 90 Spins

– Redeem this code for 90 Spins !Spin3 – Redeem this code for 30 Spins

– Redeem this code for 30 Spins !ReBalance2 – Redeem this code for 100,000 EXP

– Redeem this code for 100,000 EXP !PremiumSpin2 – Redeem this code for 15 Premium Spins

– Redeem this code for 15 Premium Spins !Spin2 – Redeem this code for 45 spins

– Redeem this code for 45 spins !ResetCode2 – Redeem this code for a Stat Reset

– Redeem this code for a Stat Reset !ReBalance – Redeem this code for 100,000 EXP

– Redeem this code for 100,000 EXP !MobileFix1 – Redeem this code for 30 minutes of 1.5x EXP

– Redeem this code for 30 minutes of 1.5x EXP !Spin1 – Redeem this code for 50 spins

– Redeem this code for 50 spins !PremiumSpin1 – Redeem this code for 10 Premium Spins

– Redeem this code for 10 Premium Spins !ResetCode1 – Redeem this code for a Stat Reset

– Redeem this code for a Stat Reset !ReKatana – Redeem this code for free rewards

– Redeem this code for free rewards !BloodCurse – Redeem this code for 90 Spins

– Redeem this code for 90 Spins !Parties – Redeem this code for 50 Spins

– Redeem this code for 50 Spins !OtherFixes – Redeem this code for 30 minutes of 1.5x EXP & 15 Premium Spins

– Redeem this code for 30 minutes of 1.5x EXP & 15 Premium Spins !FirstResetCode – Redeem this code to Reset stats

– Redeem this code to Reset stats !Curtain – Redeem this code for free rewards

– Redeem this code for free rewards !Upd3 – Redeem this code for 60 Spins, 2,500 Yen, 50,000 XP, 30 minutes of 1.5x EXP

– Redeem this code for 60 Spins, 2,500 Yen, 50,000 XP, 30 minutes of 1.5x EXP !PlantUpdate – Redeem this code for 30 Spins, 5 Premium Spins, 10,000 Yen, 10,000 EXP

– Redeem this code for 30 Spins, 5 Premium Spins, 10,000 Yen, 10,000 EXP !GiftsForAll – Redeem this code for 30 Spins, 5 Premium Spins, 10,000 Yen, 10,000 EXP

– Redeem this code for 30 Spins, 5 Premium Spins, 10,000 Yen, 10,000 EXP !NewShop – Redeem this code for 30 spins, 5 Premium Spins, 10,000 Yen

– Redeem this code for 30 spins, 5 Premium Spins, 10,000 Yen !Fix2 – Redeem this code for 45 spins

– Redeem this code for 45 spins !Prestige – Redeem this code for 60 spins

– Redeem this code for 60 spins !Unique – Redeem this code for 45 spins

– Redeem this code for 45 spins !1MVisits – Redeem this code for 50 spins

– Redeem this code for 50 spins !Sorry – Redeem this code for 75 spins

– Redeem this code for 75 spins !20KLikes – Redeem this code for 45 spins

– Redeem this code for 45 spins !Rojutsu – Redeem this code for 60 spins

– Redeem this code for 60 spins !10KLikes – Redeem this code for 30 spins

– Redeem this code for 30 spins !Mobile – Redeem this code for a free reward

– Redeem this code for a free reward !PopularPage – Redeem this code for a free reward

– Redeem this code for a free reward !Update3 – Redeem this code for a free reward

– Redeem this code for a free reward !MileStone – Redeem this code for a free reward

– Redeem this code for a free reward !Friends – Redeem this code for a free reward

– Redeem this code for a free reward !Update2 – Redeem this code for a free reward

– Redeem this code for a free reward !Appreciation – Redeem this code for a free reward

– Redeem this code for a free reward !TestNoJutsu – Redeem this code for a free reward

– Redeem this code for a free reward !EarlyAlpha – Redeem this code for a free reward

– Redeem this code for a free reward !ClapItUp – Redeem this code for a free reward

These were all valid and invalid codes for Roblox Rojutsu Blox. Players should remember that the game is still in its testing phase and they may face issues while redeeming the new codes.

If Roblox players are facing problems claiming the rewards, they should try switching off the game and running it again after a few minutes. This may transfer them to a new updated server where the brand new Roblox code will work.

